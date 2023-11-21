Holiday shopping has basically become a competitive sport. Finding the perfect gift is hard enough, but add searching for the best deals and making sure your presents arrive on time on top of that, and you’ll feel like you’ve just run three marathons.

Pro tip: Instead of trying to guess your bestie’s shoe size or your dad’s preferred brand of pickleball paddles, you can always opt for a gift for the home. After all, nothing beats staying inside during the holidays with all your meaningful mementos, cozy candles, and brag-worthy decor.

Of course, everyone has their own unique design styles, so it might be hard to shop for the big stuff like artwork or furniture. But if there’s one thing everyone needs, it’s essentials. From glassware and cookware to pantry staples and comfy linens, you can never go wrong with the basics, especially when they’re designed to look anything but.

Whether you’re shopping for a homebody who loves their space or you’re just looking for some inspo for your own wish list, these holiday gifts for the home have got you covered.

1. Sweet Scents

Just because you’re not spending the holidays in a log cabin doesn’t mean you can’t pretend. With notes of oak-aged bourbon, sandalwood, vanilla bean, cedarwood, and snow lily, the Lodge candle from Hotel Lobby is bound to transport you to a cozy cabin in the woods. With a burn time of 65 hours, your loved ones will have plenty of time to enjoy this layered fragrance before it runs out.

2. Elevated Kitchenware

Our Place released its newest edition of the viral Always Pan earlier this year, and unlike the OG version, this baby is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Yup, now you can finally prepare all your meals in the same piece of kitchenware. It’s like a cast iron skillet, but prettier. Plus, the revamped version is equipped with 10-in-1 functionality, while its predecessor can only be used eight ways.

3. Pantry Upgrade

How many times have you bought an expensive bottle of olive oil and then only used it on special occasions to make it last longer? Well, thanks to Graza, it doesn’t have to be that way anymore. Graza makes its single-origin extra virgin olive oil by separating the pantry necessity into two products: a cooking oil for “sizzling,” and a finishing oil for “drizzling.” Both varieties are packaged in a squeezable bottle so you can use the perfect amount every time, and if you treat your favorite chef to a subscription, you can save them a trip to the grocery store, too.

4. Luxury Linens

Though bedding may not seem like an exciting gift, you might feel differently after spending a night nestled between a pair of airy and comfortable linen sheets from Boll & Branch. And because the brand is committed to sustainability and quality, you can rest assured — excuse the pun — that your present will be both luxuriously and ethically made from organic materials. After all, what’s better than the gift of sleep?

5. ’Gram-Worthy Game Night

We all have that one friend who refuses to buy anything that doesn’t match their design aesthetic. Of course, this makes things like board games hard to find, which is why this MoMA-approved two-in-one chess and checkers set makes for such a memorable gift. With its lively colors and sleek look, this game set isn’t just for entertainment — it’s also a centerpiece. When you want to switch games, all you have to do is flip the pieces and the board, and you’re good to go.

6. Get Crafty

With over 1.5 billion views (and counting) on TikTok, it’s fair to say that air dry clay is having a moment. This starter kit from Sculpd is packed with everything you could need for craft night with your crew: eight paint colors; two brushes; pottery carving, shaping, and cutting tools; and of course; 2 kilograms of air dry clay. It’s a gift that everyone can enjoy.

7. Coastal Cowgirl Decor

The holidays are all about amazing memories and even better photo ops, but the moments shouldn’t have to live on a phone forever. This adorable cowboy boot-shaped photo holder from Urban Outfitters has all the makings of a good present — not only is it meaningful, but the trendy trinket is available in both a super cute green cow print or a blue floral design. Plus, the photo holder only stands at 4.5 inches tall, so it won’t take up much room, either.

8. Impress An Art Enthusiast

Coffee table books are always a good idea. The Diary of a Gambler celebrates the work of Iranian artist Reza Shafahi as he worked through his addiction to gambling in the 1970s, and is filled with vibrant portraits, imaginative drawings, and moving poems from Rumi, Khayyam, and more.

9. Essentials For Entertainers

You can never have enough glassware, especially if you’re shopping for someone who’s always looking for an excuse to host a dinner party. Instead of giving them a set that everyone else has (those cheugy oval-shaped wine cups are so 2017), you can make your gift stand out among the rest with these funky glasses from Anthropologie. Each set comes with four hand blown lilac-, peach-, or sky-colored glasses, and can be used as a champagne flute or a martini glass alternative.

10. For The Fragrance Fiends

The Boy Smells stan in your life will probably receive more candles than they can count this season, which is why you should mix things up a bit with the Hinoki Fantome Room Spray from the beloved brand. The relaxing scent combines Japanese cypress and jasmine petals for an earthy aroma that’s both meditative and balanced — something we could all use around the holidays — and the packaging is subtle yet chic.

11. At-Home Espresso

Coffee makers can be a serious eye sore in the kitchen, but not this one. Unlike other machines, this MoMA Design Store exclusive has a vintage style that’s guaranteed to look great in any IG story or WFH vlog. Your loved ones won’t have to make much space on the counter for it, either, because the device is only 6.5 inches tall by 5 inches wide. The best part is that they’ll think of you whenever they make their morning cup of joe.

12. Cozying Up At Home

’Tis the season to be snuggled up on the couch with cup of cocoa and a cozy blanket. But why spend your days wrapped in a ratty old throw when you could keep warm in a handmade option made of premium wool threads? With its classic yet contemporary design, the appropriately named Picasso Blanket from Mantas Ezcaray is the perfect blend of fashion and function, and has been crafted with care with naturally occurring materials.

13. Spicy Stocking Stuffer

Winter is all about spices like nutmeg and cinnamon, but the only fiery flavors that hot sauce lovers care about are peppers and jalapeños. Enter Tia Lupita’s hot sauce, which was founded by former Shark Tank constant Hector Saldivar as an ode to his mother’s family recipes, and is made to taste like a homemade batch from Tia Lupita herself.

14. A Bathroom Upgrade

Bath towels may not be top of mind for most folks, which is understandable — it’s a commodity you’re frankly glad to own at least a couple of. But trust that any person you gift these plush bath sheets from Brooklinen to will be very grateful. Once you experience a quality piece of fabric wrapped around you after an everything shower, you’ll never go back. Plus, the design on this set happens to be really cute (and other colorways are available, too).