How You Should Decorate Your Home, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

How would you describe your interior design style? Are you more drawn to the clean lines and neutral color palette of a modern home, or does your space have the personality of a rom-com main character? Perhaps you prefer to keep things cozy all year long, or maybe you’ve designed your space to look like a palace with luxurious decor and vintage Victorian pieces. Whatever your vibe may be, your aesthetic is an extension of who you are. But interior design isn’t just a form of expression — according to an expert, your decor style may be tied to the stars. So if there’s an interior design style you’ve always felt spiritually connected to, this may be why.

If you have an outgoing, energetic disposition, you’ll probably be drawn to the eye-catching, over-the-top appeal of a maximalist home. If you’re more reserved, then you’ll likely feel at home in a comfy, cozy apartment that feels straight out of a movie. HomeGoods Style Expert Stephanie Watkins shares which home decor aesthetics best represent each sign based on their characteristics and preferences, so the next time you’re in the mood to give your home a total makeover, you can model your new design style around this list.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) icarus/Moment/Getty Images Though Aries’ lives outside the home are full of exciting experiences, you might be surprised to learn the energetic sign likes to keep things chill under their roof. Because of this, the fire sign is often drawn to “low maintenance and contemporary” styles that have a minimal, sleek design to them, per Watkins. The style expert also shares that Aries love to be on the cutting edge of the latest tech, so you can expect their houses to be filled with the latest innovations designed to make life easier.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Gladiathor/E+/Getty Images Taureans aspire to live in the lap of luxury, and having a house that looks like a mansion is one of the ways they’re able to make their dreams come true. “[Taureans’] homes are relaxation havens for the mind and body, often featuring comfortable seating in lush fabrics, classic wingback chairs, luxurious decor, and spa-like touches,” says Watkins.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) gremlin/E+/Getty Images Watkins describes Geminis as “maximalists,” and shares the sign is always “trying new trends and creating an eclectic home” with bright colors and bold patterns.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Goodboy Picture Company/E+/Getty Images Cancers are homebodies to their core, and because they spend so much time at home, they want their space to be cozy yet nostalgic with plenty of photos, memorabilia, and family heirlooms.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Vostok/Moment/Getty Images Leos live a glamour-filled life, and their homes are no exception, per Watkins. “Leo’s homes are glamorous, bold, and filled with impactful furniture and art,” says the expert. “They love to use lavish and ornate furniture and decor, with elaborate color and patterns that show off their unique style.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) onurdongel/E+/Getty Images If you know anything about Virgos, you know they’re all about organization. As a result, Watkins explains the earth sign gravitates towards “pieces that have both function and style,” like benches with storage or aesthetically pleasing bins.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) onurdongel/E+/Getty Images As the sign of the scales, Libras strive for harmony and balance not just in their personal lives, but in their home decor, too. Per Watkins, the air sign is able to create a “symmetrical yet welcoming home environment that focuses on others and their needs.” This is accomplished with modern and neutral decor “to enhance the zen of their space.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Vostok/Moment/Getty Images “Scorpios thrive on the unexpected,” says Watkins. “This translates to a home that feels refined but rooted in a warm, modern, yet classic, style. They are drawn to sensuous, tactile elements of the home. They’re often attracted to velvet chairs and sofas, soft and plush wool pillows, silk decor, and high thread-count bedsheets.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Hugo Goudswaard/Photodisc/Getty Images Sagittarians are known as the adventurer of the zodiac, so you can expect their homes to be filled with unique decor pieces from their travels, as well as natural elements such as planets to bring the outside world to them. Watkins recommends using accents like printed rugs, dip-dyed vases, and bright patterns to introduce a “worldly influence to the home.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Boris SV/Moment/Getty Images The pragmatic sign of Capricorn prefers to “decorate with items that have value and function, with a heavy emphasis on reliability and practicality,” Watkins tells Bustle. Because they like their space to feel “organized and minimally styled,” the earth sign is typically drawn to sleek minimal furniture and Scandinavian styling and decorating, per the expert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) AJ_Watt/E+/Getty Images Natural elements like plants and wood-based decor are a must for Aquarians, and designing their space in a way that’ll make others feel at home is a given for the community-centric air sign, too. Watkins explains that Aquarius achieves their “thoughtful” guest room setups by providing an extra pair of bedsheets or even a carafe for water on the nightstand.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) stevecoleimages/E+/Getty Images Pisces value their serenity and downtime, which is why their homes are covered in calm, cozy decor pieces like “candles, plush, velvet blankets, and chenille textured pillows,” per Watkins. The water sign within them also feels a connection to the Coastal aesthetic, so if you’re crashing at your Pisces bestie’s apartment, be prepared for plenty of beachy colors and peaceful decor.

Source:

Stephanie Watkins, HomeGoods Style Expert