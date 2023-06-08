These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Homebodies

What does your ideal Friday night look like? If you picture yourself cuddled up in bed with a book or marathoning your favorite reality show, you may be a homebody. That probably explains why you have a tendency to skip out on girls’ nights in favor of a glass of wine on the couch, or have a habit of leaving the bar early so you can get home by a reasonable hour. If this sounds like you, you may be one of the biggest homebodies of the zodiac.

Though your besties may not understand why you prefer seeing them for a movie marathon instead of a bar hop across town, there’s nothing wrong with being a homebody. Prioritizing your comfort is always important, and recognizing when you need to recharge is a skill that not everyone has. But for these zodiac signs, there’s more to being a homebody than flaking on plans last minute to catch up on the latest season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, these signs view their homes as their sanctuaries, which means they’re at their happiest when they can rejuvenate, disconnect, or share their safe space with other.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you know anything about Cancers, you know their whole worlds practically revolve around their homes. The nurturer within them values maintaining a cozy and clean space where they can feel safe and relaxed. “As a water sign, [Cancers] find comfort in the familiar surroundings of their own abode,” says Bell. “Home is not just a physical place for Cancers; it is a sanctuary where they can retreat from the outside world and recharge their emotional batteries.” The astrologer also shares that Cancers have an innate ability to create a “warm and inviting atmosphere,” which is probably why they’re always down to host an event at their place. After all, why leave your house for a party when you can bring the party to you?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle More often than not, Taureans need peace and quiet, and there’s no better place to get away from it all than your own bed. “Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and pleasure, Taureans love to create a peaceful and [cozy] environment where they can indulge in their senses and recharge their energy,” shares the astrology expert. The earth sign’s appreciation for traditional values may also have something to do with their home-centric personalities. Not only do they love a good wedding dress shopping sesh, but they’re also one of the signs most likely to marry young and be in a long-term relationship as well. They crave stability and consistency, and having a space that makes them excited to come home is likely more important to Taureans than they realize.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the dreamers of the zodiac, Pisces value their time at home because it’s where their imaginations are safe to run free. According to Bell, the water sign also views their space as a “spiritual haven” that allows them to feel grounded, “explore their dreams and intuitions, and gain a deeper understanding of themselves and the universe.” Having a place that acts as a reprieve from the “chaotic external world” is a must for the mutable sign, per the astrology expert.

