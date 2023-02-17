These 3 Signs Host The Best Parties, According To An Astrologer

Everyone has that friend who makes hosting look like a breeze. From small-scale get-togethers like a dinner or game night to blow-out events like a Christmas party or even a wedding, they always manage to think of everything and never miss a single detail. Maybe they just love to throw a good party, or maybe it’s their zodiac sign that makes them extra hospitable.
A lot of work goes into hosting an event, and not everyone is cut out for entertaining a group of people for hours on end. Some people value their personal space too much to be a good host, while other zodiac signs have a knack for cooking, which helps when it comes to planning an event.And according to astrologer Catherine Gerdes, there are three signs who know how to throw a party of just about any kind. Though they each bring a different hosting style to the table, you’ll never want to skip out on their events for three reasons: the atmosphere, the comfortability, and the attention to detail.