These 3 Signs Host The Best Parties, According To An Astrologer

Everyone has that friend who makes hosting look like a breeze. From small-scale get-togethers like a dinner or game night to blow-out events like a Christmas party or even a wedding, they always manage to think of everything and never miss a single detail. Maybe they just love to throw a good party, or maybe it’s their zodiac sign that makes them extra hospitable.

A lot of work goes into hosting an event, and not everyone is cut out for entertaining a group of people for hours on end. Some people value their personal space too much to be a good host, while other zodiac signs have a knack for cooking, which helps when it comes to planning an event. And according to astrologer Catherine Gerdes, there are three signs who know how to throw a party of just about any kind. Though they each bring a different hosting style to the table, you’ll never want to skip out on their events for three reasons: the atmosphere, the comfortability, and the attention to detail.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) If you know anything about Cancers, you’re probably not surprised to see this tender-hearted zodiac sign make the cut. Cancers are well-known homebodies, so it makes sense that they would want to invite you to their home instead of venturing out to yours. That’s probably why Gerdes thinks Cancers are able to create such a “cozy environment” for hosting. Don’t expect a Cancer host to be the life of the party, though. Cancers often don’t enjoy being the center of attention, per Gerdes, which means their presence might be more on the low-key side. But that might not be such a bad thing, because nobody understands a quiet-natured guest quite like Cancer. “They'll gravitate towards shy guests along the sidelines and naturally help others feel included,” says Gerdes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) According to Gerdes, if there’s one sign that makes the “perfect” host, it’s Virgo. It’s no surprise that the zodiac sign of celebrities like Beyoncé and Zendaya has a reputation for always striving for perfection, and hosting an event is just one of the ways a Virgo’s perfectionist side can come out. “[Virgos] attention to detail is unmatched,” says Gerdes, which means not only will the food be “perfectly presented,” but the environment is “likely to be meticulously curated, and the guest list will be carefully selected,” too.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) In Gerdes’ eyes, the zodiac sign that takes the “number one spot” for the best host is Libra. As a host, Libras are the perfect blend of Cancers and Virgos in that they’re able to create an ambiance and make everyone feel welcome. “Libras have a natural knack for creating an elegant atmosphere,” says Gerdes. “They are very social and initiate conversations with ease,” and they know how to put together a killer dinner spread full of tasty treats and refreshing sips.

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer