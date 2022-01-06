Looking for a towel that’s comfortable and absorbent but doesn’t leave lint might seem like a pipe dream. Fortunately, the best lint-free bath towels can keep fuzz to a minimum. When shopping for lint-free towels, plush microfiber is a reliable option. But if you enjoy the feel of cotton, opting for cotton towels made with long-staple fibers can result in a more durable, less lint-prone fabric.

If preventing fuzz from sticking to you is your main priority, opt for a bath towel made of microfiber. Microfiber isn’t just prone to less lint — it’s also quick-drying and absorbent. One tradeoff with microfiber is that it often requires special laundering, separate from other items. On the other hand, if you aren’t so fussy about some fuzz (at least after the first few washes), and you prefer the softness of cotton, look for ones made with long-staple fibers, such as Turkish cotton or pima cotton. When it comes to other types of cotton that aren’t necessarily known for having long-staple fibers, it can help to opt for cotton that has been combed, a process that removes short fibers and results in a material that is less prone to damage and shedding.

As you shop, consider whether you prefer fluffy or lightweight towels. If you want a towel that feels thick and luxurious, look for a dense towel that weighs upwards of 620 GSM (grams per square meter). Alternatively, if you’re willing to sacrifice some of the plushness of a fluffy terry-weave towel for a durable option that will dry more quickly, towels with a flat weave (which is typical of traditional Turkish towels) or a waffle weave can be a great fit. Finally, think about size. A standard bath towel is around 30 by 56 inches, but if you want more coverage, a bath sheet with larger dimensions could be a better fit.

Below, you’ll find six of the best lint-free bath towels you can buy on Amazon, and one is sure to suit your preferences.

1. The Editor’s Choice: An Oversized Turkish Bath Towel With Minimal Shedding

This lightweight Turkish bath sheet is beloved by BDG Commerce Associate Editor Wesley Salazar. Salazar explains, “I swapped out my fluffy towels for these lightweight Turkish ones a few years ago, and I don’t see myself ever going back.” They aren’t prone to creating much lint, either: “The towels don’t shed, and they seem to get softer with each wash,” Salazar adds. Amazon shoppers have attested that the towels, made with long-staple Turkish cotton, don’t shed. While the manufacturer doesn’t specify their exact weight per square meter, the towels are certainly lightweight. According to Salazar, “Since they’re so thin, they dry really quickly and don’t take up a ton of space in a linen closet or suitcase.” This gray version is aesthetically versatile, but the towel is also available in dozens of other shades from neutrals to bright hues like deep blue, pistachio green, and yellow.

Material: 100% Turkish cotton

GSM: Unspecified

Size: 70 x 37 inches

Available colors: 39

Positive Amazon review: “These are soft and absorbent and don’t shed lint. They add a unique touch to my bathroom that I enjoy. Quality is excellent and they are very large and can be used as an ample wrap after bath or shower.”

2. These Budget-Friendly Microfiber Bath Towels

For a true lint-free option, Amazon reviewers have attested that these soft, absorbent microfiber bath towels are ideal. At only 350 GSM, they’re lightweight and airy rather than super plush, but the upside is that they’re relatively quick drying. Just remember that if you want to preserve microfiber items, it’s best to wash them separate from other types of fabrics. Choose from dozens of colors, including some with a waffle weave, too.

Material: Microfiber

GSM: 400 GSM

Size: 60 x 30 inches

Available colors: 47

Positive Amazon review: “I love these towels. When I washed and dried them there was no lint residue in the dryer. They’re super soft, super lightweight, and they don’t snag your fingernails as other towels often do. They absorb water from your skin quickly but only if you blot your skin dry with them rather than try to rub them over your skin as you might with more conventional types of towels.”

3. A Pair Of Chic Waffle-Knit Bath Towels

Waffle-knit bath towels are not only effective at drying you off quickly, but their tightly woven honeycomb texture can also prevent shedding. The manufacturer doesn’t specify the length of the fibers or the weight of the towels, but it describes them as thin, lightweight, and durable. Reviewers have praised how quickly they dry and how space-efficient they are for storage. (Although, since they’re so pretty, you might be tempted to keep them on display.) Keep in mind that the towels are designed to be slightly oversized to accommodate shrinkage when they’re first laundered.

Material: 100% cotton

GSM: Unspecified

Size: 62 x 32

Available colors: 8

Positive Amazon review: “I love that these are lint free and dry super quickly. I take my laundry to a laundromat and traditional towels take so long to dry and take up a lot of room in the machines. This is a lifesaver because they are thin like a sheet and dry quickly.”

4. This Supima Cotton Bath Towel That’s “Relatively Lint Free”

If you want a traditional cotton bath towel that’s fluffy but not ultra dense, you might like this one from Lacoste. It’s made of 100% Supima cotton, a form of pima cotton with a long staple fiber. At 650 GSM, the towel is denser than a standard medium-weight towel — yet one shopper reported that it’s “not very thick” and dries quickly. Although some reviewers have mentioned that it does shed some, others have reported that lint is reduced considerably after the first few washes.

Material: 100% Supima cotton

GSM: 650 GSM

Size: 54 x 30 inches

Available colors: 24

Positive Amazon review: “Beautiful, soft, relatively lint free, and work great.”

5. These Oversized Waffle-Knit Bath Sheets

If you’re in the market for bath towels that are roomier than the standard size, consider this set of two bath sheets. The towels feature a waffle-knit texture made with a weight of 450 GSM and 100% combed cotton to remove short fibers. This also means they’re absorbent and fast drying. Plus, since they aren’t super fluffy, they should take up less room in your linen cabinet than traditional terry towels — something you might come to appreciate when you’re dealing with a larger bath towel. Reviewers have noted that while the towels might not be plush, they are both soft and absorbent.

Material: 100% cotton

GSM: 450 GSM

Size: 70 x 35 inches

Available colors: 1

Positive Amazon review: “I hate a towel that is all fluff but leaves you wet. These are not super thick and plush with no drying power. They are medium weight towels that leave you dry in one pass. They do not leave lint on you. They are also big. You could wrap up two people in one of these. They wash great and dry fast. I will be buying more.”

6. This Bath Towel That’s Super Plush & Luxurious

If your perfect bath towel is so plush and thick that it practically feels like drying off with a blanket, you should appreciate this luxury option from Brooklinen. Because it’s made from quality long-staple cotton, it shouldn’t shed as much as many other towels. One reviewer summarized: “Plush, soft, wash and dry beautifully [...] such an indulgent towel!!” The Turkish cotton towels bear the heft of 820 GSM, making them the thickest option featured on this list. You should expect some lint with any plush towel, but shoppers have noted that these leave little lint behind and are fairly easy to care for. Plus, there will likely be much less fuzz after the first few rounds of washing.

Material: 100% Turkish cotton

GSM: 820 GSM

Size: 65 x 40 inches

Available colors: 2

Positive Amazon review: “When I took these out of the package I thought surely their softness and fluffiness must be due to the chemicals so often used to improve texture in fabrics. Washed them, and oh my goodness, they were still just as luxurious and wonderful. It’s like wrapping yourself in cotton balls except without the lint sticking to you. I hope they are as durable as they are delectable because I feel like a princess every time I dry off using them. Absolutely fabulous, as of now.”