Many mattresses are designed with back- and side-sleepers in mind, which can make them uncomfortable if you snooze on your stomach. The best mattress toppers for stomach sleepers remedy this issue — but for this particular position, finding a middle ground between firm and plush is key. The ideal bed will be supportive enough to keep your spine aligned but soft enough to prevent unwanted pressure on your midsection and chest when you’re on your stomach.

According to the Mayo Clinic, sleeping on your stomach can put a lot of stress on your back and neck, as it forces your pelvis and lower abdomen to sink into the mattress. This, in turn, causes your spine to remain in a curved, misaligned position throughout the night. Using a firm mattress topper can help keep your spine straight — but if it’s too firm, the body parts that naturally jut out will feel flattened and uncomfortable.

For those whose mattresses are too firm to begin with, a pillow-top pad keeps the support from the mattress intact, but softens the surface so your stomach, chest, and hips are cushioned. Stomach sleepers whose mattresses could use a little more support, on the other hand, often leave rave reviews on mattress toppers made out of thick memory foam or latex — both of which are structured enough to align the spine, but have enough give that they’ll compress under curves.

In a hurry? Shop the best mattress toppers for stomach sleepers:

These are the five best mattress toppers according to real reviewers who sleep on their stomachs.

1. If Your Mattress Is Too Firm

Material: Down alternative fill with a cotton cover | Thickness: Not specified | Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, Super Queen, King, California King

Pros: Cloud-like feel, won’t shift, comfortable for back and side sleepers as well

Cons: Minimal support, loses quality over time

For those whose mattresses are too firm for comfort, the COONP mattress topper softens things up while keeping the underlying support intact. The pillow-top texture is filled with plush down alternative, and while the manufacturer doesn’t specify just how thick the mattress topper is, according to one reviewer it “seems to be 2-3 inches thick.” As a result, it gives your hips, stomach, and chest a place to sink into without compromising the position of your spine. It also has deep pockets to suit mattress thicknesses ranging from 8 to 21 inches, and it is machine washable. Last but not least, reviewers with partners who sleep in varying positions have reported that this mattress topper is a brilliant compromise to keep them both comfortable all night.

One reviewer wrote: “Stomach sleepers rejoice! [...] I sleep on my stomach with my head turned to the side [...] It is a joy going to sleep and waking up in such a comfortable, soft and cozy bed. I hope it holds up over the long haul. I can confidently recommend this for stomach sleepers who want something softer to sleep on but still may need the firmness from a firm mattress underneath.”

2. If Your Mattress Isn’t Firm Enough

Material: CertiPUR-US-certified memory foam | Thickness: 3 inches (2- and 4-inch options also available) | Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Short Queen, King

Pros: Infused with calming scents, good airflow, helps to align the spine

Cons: Does not come with a cover, concerns about durability

When your mattress doesn’t provide enough support, the Best Price foam topper adds a spine-aligning structure that’s still conducive to comfort — and it does so without breaking the bank. Plus, this CertiPUR-US-certified memory foam option is 3 inches thick, so your front curves have a place to go, and it has an egg-crate-like texture that’s forgiving while still providing full-body pressure relief. Finally, it’s infused with various ingredients for a more soothing, hygienic sleep: This one has green tea for a calming effect, but you can also opt for relaxing lavender, moisture-wicking charcoal, or refreshing aloe vera in thicknesses ranging between 2 and 4 inches.

One reviewer wrote: “I am actually able to sleep on my stomach once again. I have not been able to sleep on my stomach for the last 12 years. I would wake up with extreme back pain. The last two weeks I have been dreaming almost every night.”

3. If You’re Willing To Splurge On Comfort & Support

Material: Latex | Thickness: 3 inches (1- and 2-inch options also available) | Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Pros: Certified organic and eco-friendly, cooling, long-lasting, three thickness options

Cons: Cover sold separately, slight initial odor

Latex, a natural material that comes from rubber trees, offers unparalleled support that still adjusts to your body’s contours — which is a huge plus for those who sleep on their stomachs. This mattress topper from Sleep On Latex is made from 100% pure latex and has a medium-firm texture that stays cool. There are even ventilation holes for added breathability. Since it meets high performance and manufacturing standards, and it doesn’t contain any synthetic ingredients, it’s also a great pick for those who are concerned about ingredients or eco-friendly options. Get it in your choice of three thicknesses: 1, 2, or 3 inches.

One reviewer wrote: “I am a bit of a princess and the pea type of sleeper which has lead me to become a bit of a mattress snob. I’ve tried many types of mattresses and mattress toppers over the years. I can confidently say that this topper is of the highest quality. [...] I’m a large stomach sleeper with back pain and I wake feeling great with this topper.”

4. If You Experience Back Or Hip Pain

Materials: Cooling gel memory foam with a bamboo cover | Thickness: 3 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

Pros: Excellent for hot sleepers, alleviates pain, 10-year warranty

Cons: May be too firm and heavy for some, does not stay in place

This mattress topper, made of 40D high-density memory foam, is one of the denser options on this list and ultimately offers more support. It also better conforms and contours to your body to relieve pressure and pain. If you sleep with a partner, the good news is that you both can enjoy a comfortable night’s sleep — no matter how much tossing and turning the other does in their sleep. While memory foam mattress toppers aren’t always recommended for hot sleepers, this one contains gel-infused beads which provide a cooling effect. It even comes with a removable bamboo cover to enhance airflow.

One reviewer wrote: “It’s so hard to find something comfortable for stomach sleepers, but this topper is perfect. I do not wake up in pain at all. I also can sleep very comfortably on my side and back.”

5. If You’re On A Budget

Materials: Rayon and bamboo | Thickness: 2 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Pros: Quilted, deep-fitted corners, cooling, affordable

Cons: Green print shows through sheets, minimal support for plush mattresses

Even on a budget, you can improve the quality of your sleep. This “hotel-quality” bamboo mattress topper is ideal for stomach sleepers looking to add a tad of softness and support to their mattress — and it costs under 50 bucks. Made from a cooling quilted bamboo fabric that is silky to the touch, reviewers attest: this topper “actually does sleep cool." And although it’s undeniably plush, it isn't too plush, which makes it one of the best mattress toppers for stomach sleepers. The extra stretchy, deep-fitted corners allow for this topper to fit nicely on even the thickest of mattresses.

One reviewer wrote: “[...] After sleeping on it for the last month it has made a huge difference. It’s firm but still conforms. I sleep on my stomach mostly and have had no trouble at all. I’m so happy I purchased this and definitely recommend it to extend the life of your mattress.”