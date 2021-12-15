Life
Wait, the Suez Canal thing was this year?
It’s been a weird year, and it’s only right that 2021’s best memes would reflect that. From sea shanty singers forming TikTok duet choruses, to the Puxatawny Phil-esque “Bones Day” forecast, here are the best memes of 2021.
Sea shanties, originally used by sailors to pass time, had a renaissance in 2021. Few TikTok sea shanties have been as iconic as Nathan Evans’s “The Wellerman,” which gained over 9 million views in the month after it was posted, as well as countless duets.