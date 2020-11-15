If you're tired of plain, flimsy, and slippery bathmats, it's time for an upgrade. The best memory foam bath mats are supportive, absorbent, and have a skid-resistant back. And though they are known for being velvety soft to the touch, they are still durable enough to be tossed in the washing machine and will emerge just as plush as the day you got them. Choose the size and color that best suits your space and your price point.

When it comes to scouring the internet for a bath mat, the first thing you'll want to do is have an idea of the dimensions of all the places you intend to use one. Depending on the size of your space and layout, you might prefer a set of mats to give your feet proper coverage no matter where you stand. Next, think about the amount of cushioning your feet will need. The best mats should have between 0.5- to 1-inch of memory foam cushioning. If you have a door that swings open over the mat, make sure there's enough space between the bottom of the door and the mat to let it open, without bunching.

Memory foam stands out in the world of home goods (think pillows, mattresses, and dog beds) for its firm cushion and ability to spring back into shape, but when it comes to its absorbency, not all are created equal. In order to avoid that uncomfortable damp feeling from a bath mat that never quite dries properly, look for ones topped with extra-absorbent microfiber and/or ones with an open cell memory foam that allows for more breathability. Finally, don't forget to check the material used on the underside of a bath rug, too. In particular features like PVC dots and rubber backing will ensure both you and your mat stay grounded when the floor is wet.

To get you started, I've rounded up a list of the best memory foam bath mats on Amazon below. No matter which of the array of rich colors and textures you choose, your feet will be thankful for the cloud-like cushion to land on.

1. This Wildly Popular Mat With More Than 20,000 Positive Reviews

With almost an inch of memory foam padding, these Genteele bath mats are an absolute treat for tired feet, according to the positive ratings of more than 20,000 Amazon fans. In fact, a number of shoppers report that the microfiber surface is so soft that it's comfortable enough for standing on for long periods of time, making it also a great option for use in your kitchen. With so many options — eight sizes and 19 colors (navy pictured)— there's one for every need, and you can mix and match to your heart's content. The mats are safe for the washer and dryer, and the durable PVC dots on the back will ensure there's no slipping.

Note: the longest runner available is quite long, but if you think you need a few more inches, consider this extra-long memory foam runner that's 90 x 24 inches.

Rave review: "I wasn't expecting this little carpet to be so absorbent, but it went above and beyond my expectations! We've had visitors... and with a full house of 7, you would think this carpet would eventually be too damp to do the job, but that's so not the case! It holds up for each shower and dries quickly. LOVE IT!"

Available sizes (length x width):

24 x 17 inches

32 x 20 inches (pictured)

36 x 22 inches

42 x 22 inches

48 x 24 inches

60 x 17 inches

60 x 24 inches

72 x 24 inches

2. This 3-Piece Set That Comes With Every Size You Need

All of the mats in this three-piece set have .80 of cushioning and a luxe velvety top (made of flannel) that will feel so good on your feet. The mats' rubber backing is reinforced with a non-slip texture design to help them stay put. They're machine-washable, but you'll want to air dry them to keep the plushness intact. The set is available in a soft gray and in brown and has earned more than 1,600 five-star ratings from Amazon customers.

Rave review: "I not only love this, but everyone who goes in my bathroom & steps on it wants to take it home with them. Dries quickly after showering, & washes beautifully. Maybe not necessary, but I did hang to dry...Highly recommend."

Available styles (length x width):

Three-piece set (pictured): U-shaped toilet mat (20 x24 inches), small mat (30 x 20 inches), runner (47 x 17 inches)

Runner only

Two-piece set: small mat and U-shaped mat

Two-piece set: small mat and runner

3. This Extra-Soft Shaggy Memory Foam Runner

The stand-out feature of this plush mat is its one-inch pile of shaggy polyester chenille on top of a memory foam-core making it feel just as luxurious as it looks. Its memory foam layer is not as thick as the other picks, but it's still a hit with reviewers for its cushiness. "This is one of the nicest bath mats I have," gushed one fan. And though it only comes in one size, it's still a great narrow and versatile length to keep your feet warm and supported when you step out of the bathtub. It is machine-washable, but you'll want to make sure to select a gentle cycle with cold water to help it retain its shape and fluffiness. It's also dryer-friendly, but since reviewers are so impressed with how quickly it dries, you can also just hang it on the edge of the tub. The mat has slip-resistant backing and is available in eight fun colors, including light grey beige (pictured), pink, blue, white, and orange.

Rave review: "Rug is beautiful in both color and texture... It really is good quality. The edges are finished well. Makes a great bath mat, very absorbent, and cushy under your feet in general."

Available size (length x width): 60 x 24 inches

4. An Affordable Set Of Small Mats Available In A Rainbow Of Colors

This microfiber-topped Clara Clark set is a great durable and wallet-friendly option for anyone who needs to outfit a tiny bathroom (the duo pictured here measures only 24 by 17-inches). PVC dots on the backs of the mats keep them from sliding around slippery floors. Though the brand doesn't specify the height of the foam, reviewers mentioned how impressed they are with the overall thickness and suppleness for the price. Tip: If your mats arrive folded, you should let them lay flat for about 24 hours, after which a few shoppers noted that any creases will disappear. The bathroom accessories are machine-washable and safe for use in the dryer. Choose from 19 colors, including hunter green (pictured), calm blue, and sliver.

Rave review: "I ordered 2 sets of these, both grey. They are a pretty shade of gray and your feet feel like they’re gone to heaven. Sent one set to my Mom in OH and I have the other set. These are by far the best mats I’ve ever owned. My Mom was equally impressed."

Available sizes (length x width):

Two-piece set (small; pictured): 24 x 17 inches

Two-piece set (large): 32 x 20 inches

Plus other sets, including a contoured toilet mat

5. This Quick-Drying Mat With An Elegant Border

With a microfiber top and an open-cell ventilated memory foam core, this Microdry bath mat is optimized for airflow, which means it one of the fastest drying options you'll find. Per Amazon shoppers, the memory foam layer is just over 0.5-inches thick. Users are also quick to point out how well the brand's special "GripTex" skid-resistant base "hugs the floor" and locks in place. "I can't push it around with [my] foot to adjust its position," wrote one fan. "I have to pick it up to move it." Though it's pricier than other mats in this size, its substantial design features make it a worthwhile investment.

In addition to the "ash rose" color pictured here, you'll find this 34 by 21-inch size in an ebony black and aquifer teal. Other options in the brand's "speed dry collection" include a two-piece set and versions in other sizes, like this 24 by 17-inch one in chrome gray, a u-shaped contour mat, and a runner. All of them are both washer- and dryer-friendly.

Rave review: "We get a lot of water runoff since we have a handicap shower and usually have to place 1-2 towels on the floor during bathing to keep the water from flooding the bathroom. This mat has stoped the problem completely. And no water leaks under the mat to pool where you can’t see it. Lies completely flat with a tight seal. Dry in less than 30 minutes."

Available sizes (length x width):

34 x 21 inches (pictured)

58 x 24 inches

24 x 21 inches (u-shaped)

6. This Unique Mat With A River Rock-Like Texture

With this cobblestone bath mat, you can bring the natural essence of the outdoors inside your home. The 0.6-inch memory foam core underneath the soft fleece textured surface is absorbent and supportive. Plus, one Amazon shopper noted, it's thick but "not too thick where it takes forever to dry." Underneath you'll find a backing made from SBR, which is a type of dense rubber that is skid-resistant and repels water. Maintenance is easy as the rug can be machine washed in a cold, gentle cycle, and tumble dried on low, though for best results, the manufacturer suggests air drying. Choose from gray or black.

Rave review: "The 'stones' are super soft under your feet. I love the texture and the rock-look is super fitting for my nature-y bathroom."

Available size (length x width):