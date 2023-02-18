Learning a new language isn’t easy. It took me four years of high school French to be semi-comfortable ordering a croissant in a Parisian cafe. But, keeping a notebook while you’re learning a foreign language can help with vocabulary, grammar, verb conjugations, and more. It can also serve as a reference to track your progress, set goals, and would have helped with my AP French exam. The best notebooks for language learning are formatted to suit your needs and have enough pages for you to organize your studies.

What To Consider When Buying A Notebook For Language Learning

Types of Notebooks

First, consider which language you’re learning. For those tackling a character-based language, like Japanese, Korean, or Chinese, there are notebooks to help you practice your characters in specially formatted boxes. And for learning on the go, color-coded note cards can be a portable option for drilling vocabulary and verb tenses.

Next, when shopping for a language-learning notebook, think about how you’d like it formatted. A blank journal lets you format and section it yourself, while a bullet journal kit with stencils and stickers offers flexibility with a little more support. But if you’d prefer more structure, there are vocabulary notebooks with blank columns or pre-made templates for definitions, pronunciations, and sentences. There are also guided journals that can offer daily assignments or writing exercises, and even reusable notebooks that save on paper while digitally scanning and storing your notes.

Organization

You’ll want to make sure your notebook has enough space for organizing your notes or has the option to create sections for different areas of study — such as grammar, vocabulary, idioms, and more. Below I’ve noted each notebook’s dimensions and amount of pages to give you a sense of the book’s size and proportions.

Whether you’re brushing up on Japanese characters or drilling your Spanish vocabulary, these are the best notebooks for language learning on Amazon according to thousands of shoppers.

1. A Vocabulary Notebook With Alphabetized Dividers

Pros:

Features 520-word capacity

Includes movable, alphabetized dividers

The paper helps prevent bleedthrough

Cons:

Expensive

This vocabulary notebook includes a template for you to input a word’s definition, synonym, antonym, sentence use, and case, in any language you’re learning. The whole book has space for 520 words, with four words per page, and the paper has a weight of 100 grams per square meter (GSM) to prevent ghosting and bleeding from your pens or markers. Best of all, there are colored dividers that you can reposition and place wherever you’d like. For a notebook, it does come with a high price tag but can be helpful in learning new vocabulary, as one reviewer noted.

One reviewer wrote: “Perfect for vocabulary lists in foreign languages.”

Size: ‎9.84 x 0.79 x 7.87 inches | Pages: 130

2. A Dotted Bullet Journal Kit That You Can Format For Any Language

Pros:

Over 6,500 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Available in 12 colors

Features an index and page numbers

Includes stickers, markers, stencils, and washi tape

Cons:

Reviewers report the pages could be thicker

If you’re looking for a little more freedom in your language learning notebook, this dotted bullet journal kit might be the solution. It features 224 blank pages that you can customize and format however you’d like, and an index and page numbers to keep you organized. Section your own vocabulary, grammar, and notes pages with the 15 color pens, five pieces of reusable stencils, six sticker sheets, six roller washi tape sets, and one black pen that’s included. There’s also a ribbon bookmark, sewn-bound pages, and a loop for your pen, and it’s available in 12 bright colors.

One reviewer wrote: “Tons of fun creative options, makes organizing really fun. Good page count, lots of room to spread ideas out on each page.”

Size: 5.7 x 0.66 x 8.2 inches | Pages: 224

3. A Notebook With Blank Columns For Vocabulary

Pros:

Space for 3,000 words and their translations

Three columns for vocabulary

Cons:

The binding constricts some writing space, according to reviewers

This vocabulary notebook is incredibly helpful when you’re learning words in a different language. It features three columns where you can write your vocabulary, plus meaning, pronunciation, putting it in a sentence, or even using it for words in more than one language. With 100 double-sided pages, there’s room for 3,000 words. And the top and bottom margins are designed with a little extra room for notes, categories, or grammar. The notebook is lightweight and reviewers report it’s easy to throw in your bag if you’re traveling. Just note, some users add that the side binding constricts the pages at the middle of the book and can make writing a little tricky in that area.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought this for my language learning, I'm using one book for vocab column 1 for Spanish, column 2 for Chinese and Column 3 for English. [...] It has plenty of space to write in and large top and bottom margin space for notes or extra writing if you want. This is so fabulous I immediately ordered 4 more right after I received them. Soft durable smooth suede feel cover, very good quality paper, can fold cover and pages behind book and reclose and no stress or damage, very good binding, very well made and sturdy enough to write on without a support and pages take ink well. Fantastic if you are learning more than one language!!”

Size: ‎8.5 x 0.23 x 11.69 inches | Pages: 100

4. A Reusable Notebook With 50,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Pros:

Over 70,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Available in 18 colors

Reusable pages

Features a built-in scanning system to upload notes

Offers seven different page styles

Includes a microfiber cloth and erasable pen

Cons:

Ink dries slowly, according to reviewers

If you like writing by hand but still want the convenience of digital notes, this reusable notebook is for you. It has 36 dot grid pages that you can write on with the Pilot Frixion pen (included) and when you’re done writing or drawing, those notes can be stored to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Slack, iCloud, email, or more. Plus, each page can be wiped clean, ready to be used again and again. Not only that, there are seven different kinds of page styles for planning, list-making, goal-setting, note-taking, sketching, and ideation. And if you’re looking for a particular note from a language lesson, the AI technology allows you to use the notebook’s smart title search to easily find what you’re looking for.

One reviewer wrote: “I'm no longer in school but have been teaching myself Japanese and Korean in my spare time. This notebook has been great for note taking; I get the writing practice but also have the notes on my phone anytime I want to look something up. The cover and pages have nice textures and the pen is smooth and easy to write with. It's also very satisfying to clean off!”

Size: ‎6 x 0.5 x 8.8 inches | Pages: 36 (reusable)

5. A Notebook For Practicing Japanese Kanji Writing

Pros:

Over 1,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Has over 100 pages for practicing kanji characters and kana scripts

Includes squares divided into quadrants for precise practice

Under $10

Cons:

No example words

For those learning Japanese, this Genkouyoushi notebook is a solid pick. The notebook doesn’t feature any examples or instructions, just 120 double-sided pages for you to practice your language learning. Each page is designed with squares that are divided into four areas to guide the positioning of each character, and you can fit one character in each square. Reviewers love the space to write kanji and found the sewn pages sturdy and durable to work with.

One reviewer wrote: “Love this product. It’s nice and big, and is filled with huge double-sided pages. Each has many vertical rows with boxes divided into quadrants, one kanji per box, perfect for practicing those kanji with lots of strokes. Every student of Japanese needs one of these.”

Size: 8.5 x 0.28 x 11 inches | Pages: 120

6. A Notebook For Practicing Korean Characters

Pros:

Features 100+ pages for Hangul practice

Gaps between rows for notes and corrections

Cons:

No Hangul example words

When you’re learning to write another language, practice makes perfect, which makes this Korean writing notebook so useful. It features 120 double-sided pages with 18 squares per row and 15 squares per column for Hangul practice. Plus, there are gaps between the squares for notes and corrections. The notebook doesn’t come with any instructions or examples, just plenty of space to work on your characters.

One reviewer wrote: “Love it. It’s really nice for when you’re working on “staying in the square” when you’re first learning Korean.”

Size: ‎8.5 x 0.28 x 11 inches | Pages: 120

7. A Guided Journal For Learning Spanish

Pros:

Includes 6 months of daily journaling exercises

Space to manage your goals and track progress

Features a resource section with cognates, frequent Spanish words, verbs, irregular verbs, and conjugations

Cons:

May be hard to commit to every day, according to a reviewer

If you’re looking for a little more direction in your language learning notebook, this Spanish journal is a great option. It includes six months of guided daily exercises, 26 weekly reviews, and plenty of space to document your wins, manage goals, and track your progress. The journal also features a resource section with frequent Spanish words, verbs, irregular verbs, conjugations, and more. One reviewer found it hard to commit time every day to the exercises, but others report that it served as a useful supplement to their Spanish studies.

One reviewer wrote: “I have been "studying" Spanish for several years now on my own. I have all the "Tools", books, videos, podcasts, etc. [...] BUT, this one is different! Not only do I now have a set way to and plan/guide for my study practice, but also some basic resources in the Journal itself. I am so psyched! I just know that I can now fill in some of the gaps in my self-study that need filling!”

Size: ‎8 x 1.18 x 10 inches | Pages: 520

8. A Notebook For Practicing Chinese Characters

Pros:

Features more than 100 pages for practicing Chinese characters

Includes squares divided into quadrants for precise practice

Cons:

Paper isn’t suitable for fountain pens, according to reviewers

This notebook is another great resource for practicing your handwriting in another language. It features 120 double-sided pages, each with squares divided into four areas for precise practice of your characters. One user even found it helpful in writing Arabic. The pages aren’t suitable for fountain pens, according to reviewers, but one shopper reports, “The paper doesn't look or feel cheap, and the printed squares are all very neat,” and many others add that the notebook’s size is perfect.

One reviewer wrote: “This notebook is well made and the pages are 2-sided. The pages are thick where the user can apply a highlighter and it doesn't go through the other side. Also, the notebook is not designed to tear out the pages. The squares on each page are relatively small, so if you tend to write big, attempt to buy a notebook with larger squares.”

Size: 8.5 x 0.28 x 11 inches | Pages: 120

9. A 4-Pack Of Portable Vocabulary Notepads For Any Language

Pros:

Includes four notepads and a sticker pack

Each page has space for eight vocabulary words

Portable size

Cute design

Cons:

The binder rings are large, according to a reviewer, which you may find bulky

For learning any language on the go, take a look at this four-pack of vocabulary notepads. Each book features 180 pages and each page has space for eight vocabulary words. At just 5.4 by 3.14 inches, they’re small, portable, and come with a sticker pack for decorating. Plus, they’re designed with a cute Korean cartoon on the cover of each.

One reviewer wrote: “These are the cutest little pocket vocab memo books [...] I'm so happy with my purchase!”

Size: ‎5.4 x 3.14 inches each | Pages: 180 for each notebook

10. A Guided Notebook For Practicing Japanese Characters

Pros:

Includes guided writing exercises and kanji, katakana, and hiragana alphabet charts

Over 100 blank practice pages

Features a basic character writing guide

Cons:

Designed for beginners; more experienced students may not need the charts and writing guides

If you’re learning your Japanese characters but would like a little more guidance than the Genkouyoushi notebook above, this practice book is for you. There are over 100 double-spread pages with squares on the right for practicing and lined pages on the left for note-taking, leaving one reviewer to report, “The pages are smooth and enjoyable to write on.” Plus, there’s a 10-page reference section with hiragana and katakana charts, character writing guides, and more.

One reviewer wrote: “Book includes stroke order, verb forms, and vocabulary with plenty of pages to practice writing. Paper feels like the same quality of normal printer paper, so I mostly just use gel pens and pencils on it. Works great for what I need.”

Size: 8.4 x 0.4 x 10.9 inches | Pages: 128

Also Nice: A Set Of 300 Color-Coded Notecards

Pros:

Over 2,500 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Includes six different colors

Binder rings keep cards organized

Cons:

Reviewers report that some of the rings are hard to open and close

Although it’s not technically a notebook, this six-pack of notecards could be useful when learning another language. There are 50 cards for each color, and with six colors you can have a coded system or just use the different hues for some variety. Each card has a hole in the top and connects via binder rings, making it easy to keep cards together, organize them, and flip through to drill vocabulary or verb conjugations. Some reviewers report that the rings are hard to open, but others like that the rings feel secure when closed.

One reviewer wrote: “I'm learning Russian and these make perfect flash cards for learning a language. I bought some Avery Self-Adhesive Laminating Sheets and decided to laminate them, so that I could write with permanent marker and be able to erase it easily with rubbing alcohol. (Because when you learn a new language, you will literally go through thousands of flashcards). So now I have permanent flash cards that I can use over and over again, and are also resistant to liquids and much more durable.”

Sizes: ‎2.2 x 3.5 inches (featured), 3 x 5 inches | Amount: 300 index cards (50 of each color; also available in white)