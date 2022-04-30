If you want a coffee table that’s also comfy for propping up your feet, you can’t go wrong with an ottoman. The best ottoman coffee table for you will have a shape and size that work well in your space and should be made from convenient materials that look great with your other furniture. Your ideal pick might also have some features that are helpful for your lifestyle, whether it doubles as a storage ottoman or comes with trays that transform it into an ordinary hard-top coffee table that’s flat enough to hold a wine glass or board game, so consider whether these options are important to you.

Coffee table ottomans come in different shapes and sizes, so make sure you pick one that works in your intended space. Square or rectangular ottomans should work well in just about any room, while a circular cocktail ottoman can be easier to navigate around if you’re decorating a smaller area. Whatever shape you choose, you should always measure the space to ensure the coffee table will fit comfortably. Assuming you’re pairing the coffee table with a couch or sectional, look for one that’s lower than your seating, so you can comfortably rest your legs or feet on the ottoman’s surface.

As with shape and size, the material you choose for your ottoman should look good with the other pieces in your room. If you have leather furniture, contrasting it with a linen, velvet, or polyester blend might add texture and break up the uniformity of the decor. And, if you have fabric furniture, a durable faux leather ottoman coffee table can add variation to your decor — and it’s easier to wipe clean as well, if you have pets or kids. Ottomans might also use different materials (such as wood or metal) for the base or legs, so think about how these materials will match your space as well.

1. A Highly Rated Lift Top Ottoman Coffee Table

With over 2,000 reviews and a stellar 4.7-star rating, it’s easy to see why this square ottoman coffee table is so popular. It has two separate storage compartments that open with child safety hinges and a split level top that can be extended over your seat to hold a laptop or snacks. The top has a tufted detail, and it’s available in 18 different colors and fabrics ranging from faux leather to tweed to linen-textured polyester. The ottoman also comes in your choice of 34- or 36-inch squares (the pictured ottoman is 36 inches).

The coffee table requires some very minor assembly that reviewers confirm is very easy — just screw the wooden legs on and you’re good to go! And while the tufted top may not be ideal for balancing drinks or dishes, you can always pair it with a rectangular wooden tray to instantly solve the problem.

Helpful Amazon review: “This works well for many purposes: Footrest, coffee table, tray table, laptop surface, magazine/blanket storage, and extra seating if needed. I thought it might be a problem not having a hard coffee table top but the tray table I have on it serves the purpose just fine. The lift top is great for eating a quick meal or snack in front of the TV or doing a little work on my laptop. No assembly, just screw on the feet and you are done. [...] This one is a keeper!”

Dimensions: 36 inches x 36 inches x 16.5 inches (width x depth x height)

2. A Faux Leather Ottoman Coffee Table With A Metal Base

A faux leather top and black powder-coated metal base give this rectangular ottoman coffee table a modern look with an industrial feel. You can use it as a cocktail ottoman or a hallway bench, and while it’s one of the few tables on the list without built-in storage, it does have open space below the tabletop in which you can place baskets or other decorative storage containers. The faux leather top is easy to wipe down, too.

The coffee table requires some assembly, but the brand promises it should only take about half an hour, and reviewers confirm that it’s a relatively easy task. Plus, it comes with floor protectors so the metal won’t scratch your floors. Pair it with a circular bamboo tray and you’re all set.

If you like the vibe of the table but decide against an ottoman top, the coffee table is also available in a few non-ottoman styles.

Helpful Amazon review: “This is one of the best purchases I've ever made! I love this ottoman! I use it as my coffee table and I no longer have to worry about my kids hurting themselves on my sharp edged table that I had before. My kids love to jump up on it, eat snacks on it and watch tv from it and it's sturdy and can hold up [...] I was a little worried about the color of the faux leather but it's perfect. Exactly what I wanted, needed and expected.”

Dimensions: 46.7 inches x 24.5 inches x 18 inches (width x depth x height)

3. A Round Ottoman Coffee Table For Small Spaces

With just a 24-inch diameter, this round ottoman coffee table is perfect for a smaller space. It has tapered wooden legs and a linen-textured polyester upholstery, which is available in a few different colors and patterns. As one reviewer sums it up: “The size is wonderful, the material is wonderful.”

For assembly, just screw in the legs. You’ll want to add a tray if you need to balance drinks or whatnot on the surface of the ottoman — any tray will do, but this one will cover the entire surface, transforming it into an ordinary tabletop.

Helpful Amazon review: “Big, roomy and well-built, this mid century modern ottoman adds retro style and serves as a coffee table, storage area. Great value for the price.”

Dimensions: 24 inches x 24 inches x 17 inches (width x depth x height)

4. A Farmhouse Ottoman Coffee Table With Wooden Shelving

Whether you’re using this square ottoman as a footrest or a coffee table, it’s a solid choice. The top is covered in your choice of gray or blue linen with a thick layer of foam-filled cushioning underneath, giving it a texture that one reviewer describes as “cushiony but stiff enough to put a drink or play on.” It has exposed wooden shelving with metal accents for storage below, resulting in a style that would look nice in any farmhouse-style space. Reviewers note that this piece is sturdy and assembly is easy, with one reporting, “The instructions did recommend 2 to assemble but I managed to complete the job alone in about an hour.”

Helpful Amazon review: “It’s very sturdy, attractive, and functional. It’s soft on top to use as a footrest. We bought a cheap try to use for drinks and such. There’s plenty of space below to store a couple of blankets. It took me about 30 minutes to assemble. I love this table.”

Dimensions: 30 inches x 30 inches x 18 inches (width x depth x height)

5. A Faux Leather Ottoman Coffee Table In A Variety Of Colors & Sizes

Whatever you need in terms of size and style, you’re sure to find it with this ottoman coffee table. It’s available in a square or rectangular shape, in a wide range of sizes from 34 to 48 inches. The legs are made from a combination of solid and engineered wood, and are feature a mid-century modern shape that’ll look great in most spaces. Best of all, the ottoman is available with your choice of faux leather, tweed-textured fabric, or velvet upholstery in several different colors, so there truly should be something for everyone. According to reviewers, the ottoman is durable, too, with one reviewer explaining, “Between a toddler and two cats it’s held up great.”

The coffee table has tons of hidden storage beneath a hinged top, too, and is easy to assemble (just screw on the legs!). And while it doesn’t come with a tray, you can totally buy one separately.

Helpful Amazon review: “Bought this to replace a nice coffee table we had. While I liked the look of our old [table], kicking your feet up on it was always uncomfortable, and we had all our games hidden next to the couch. Now all the games are nicely organized inside this table, and we can kick our feet up comfortably when watching TV. And it looks great.”

Dimensions: 36 inches x 36 inches x 19.1 inches

6. A Round Velvet Ottoman Coffee Table

Give your space a kick of luxury with this round tufted velvet ottoman, available in rich colors of dark teal, emerald green, gray, and more. According to reviewers, the velvet material is both soft and elegant. The top of the ottoman can be removed for ample hidden storage, and no assembly is required. If you want to take the glam up a notch, consider this gold mirrored tray to go with it for drinks and more.

Helpful Amazon review: “I love the color of this! This was a replacement for my very large wood coffee table and we wanted something kid friendly since my toddler was always climbing the table. I was worried about the storage space I was loosing but this ottoman is a great size and has so much storage!”

Dimensions: 28.1 inches x 28.1 inches x 17.1 inches(width x depth x height)

7. A Rectangular Ottoman Coffee Table With Reversible Trays

If you want to take advantage of everything a coffee table and storage ottoman have to offer without having to buy a tray, this rectangular ottoman coffee table is a great choice. It comes with two trays that are shaped so that they form a flat table top when curved down, or act as more standard trays when curved up. They even have handles to make them easier to maneuver. For those times when you simply want a cozy ottoman where you can rest your feet, you can simply stash the trays in the ottoman’s interior storage compartment, below the hinged lid.

The ottoman’s tufted top is made of a black faux leather, but you can also get it in an espresso color, or in a tan faux linen. The faux leather in particular should be super easy to wipe down when it gets dirty. Reviewers do report that this piece comes fully assembled and garners a lot of attention from guests. One fan raves, “Awesome product & perfect compromise for my husband & I. He wanted a coffee table & I wanted a storage ottoman & this looks great and stores lots of toys for our kids. We get a ton of compliments on this product.”

Helpful Amazon review: “Actually nicer than we thought it would be for the money. Small house, it adds extra storage, seating, coffee table, foot rest, multi-functional. We use the trays more than we thought we would...eating, lap desks, carrying stuff out to the deck. While not a high end piece of furniture, it is indeed a value buy.”

Dimensions: 35 inches x 19.5 inches x 18 inches (width x depth x height)

8. An Elegant Ottoman Coffee Table On Wheels

If you’re looking for an ottoman coffee table that can be moved easily around a room, take a look at this elegant square cocktail ottoman. It has four small, removable wheels at the bottom of each chic wooden leg but that said, they don’t lock into place, so you’ll want to be careful if you choose to keep them on. The button-tufted top is firm and available in your choice of beige or charcoal linen. It has rivet details on the side to add some extra style, a detail that one fan raves is “absolutely beautiful!” Reviewers also report that assembly is simple — just screw on the four legs. And if you need a tray, you can pair it with this one.

Helpful Amazon review: “Just got this ottoman and am already loving it! The assembly was extremely easy (just twist in the 4 legs). It looks very elegant and chic. Love the studded look as well. Seems sturdy and looks more expensive than it is. I’m just waiting on a tray top to use this as a coffee table!”

Dimensions: 33 inches x 33 inches x 17.75 inches (width x depth x height)

9. An Ottoman Coffee Table With A Reversible Tray & 2 Side Ottomans

There are some great features on this rectangular ottoman coffee table. Not only is there a deep storage area, but it also comes with two small cube side ottomans for extra seating or surface area, and a reversible top — one side has a fabric ottoman top so you can put your feet up, and the other side has a wooden tray if you need to put down drinks or dishes. Beneath the tray, there’s hidden storage inside the ottoman. However one thing to be aware of, according to a reviewer, is that “the wood top warps easy, so use a coaster.”

The ottoman upholstered in your choice of fabric or faux leather, both of which reviewers report are reasonably easy to wipe clean. If you don’t like the pictured botanical print, the table is also available in a bunch of solid colors.

Helpful Amazon review: “Love this... so sturdy, perfect for our needs. We needed a bench to sit on in our walk-in closet for putting on socks, etc. This works perfect - not too big, not too small. We also needed seats for our kids around the coffee table for board games during family game night, that weren't too big/high nor cumbersome to maneuver. The two little ottomans that come inside are perfect for this. Light enough that both kids can carry them to get/put away, sturdy enough to use. Both purposes fulfilled!”

Dimensions: 35 inches x 17.75 inches x 18.25 inches

10. A Large Round Ottoman Coffee Table That Comes In 16 Colors

This large round ottoman coffee table will add just the right amount of color to your room. Kelly green is featured in the image here, but you have a choice of 16 other colors and fabrics, like red, yellow, and beige. The upholstery is a polyester fabric, with the exception of white, which uses a chic (and easy to clean) vinyl. Button tufting adds some serious style, too.

According to reviewers, the ottoman is durable and easy to care for, with one explaining, “Super sturdy, easy to clean, lightweight. Have 4 kids and a dog, this ottoman has held up to kids jumping off it [...] pet hair and spills.” The ottoman has black plastic legs that aren’t particularly visible because they are so short, and it does not offer any storage. But if you’re looking for a tray to set on top, this art deco one should go perfectly.

Helpful Amazon review: “I’ve spent almost five years struggling to find a coffee table but didn’t want just any common coffee table if you know what I mean. Instead of buying a wooden coffee table, I decided on an ottoman. I like the design and the way an ottoman looks and so I kept searching and searching til this came around and caught my eye very quickly! I’m so happy to have it and to see it in person, it is beautiful! It is also bigger than I had thought. (A big bonus for me by the way, lol.) Overall, I am happy with this purchase and I recommend it to the fullest. I am so in love!”