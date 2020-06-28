Indoor door mats are a must when it comes to protecting your floors from dirt and debris. The best indoor door mats are made of absorbent and durable materials that are comfortable enough to walk on but strong enough to last. These mats should feature a non-slip backing (often made of rubber) so they won’t slide around. It’s also important that the mats are easy to clean, with a low profile (ideally under 1/2 inch thick) to avoid getting in the way of your door.

Indoor mats can be made from a number of materials with a variety of benefits. Polypropylene is strong, absorbent, and comfortable to walk on. Rubber mats are water-resistant and extremely durable. Many mats also feature raised rubber or polypropylene designs, which help scrape dirt, mud, and other debris off the bottom of shoes. If you like to go barefoot, cotton or microfiber mats are extra-soft, so they'll feel great on the feet, plus they're very absorbent. That said, while lots of mats can be used outdoors as well as indoors, softer mats are usually indoor-only.

Regardless of which material you choose for your door mat, it’s going to get dirty — so it’s important that your mat be easy to clean. Many can be vacuumed, but some are conveniently machine washable. Cotton or microfiber mats are especially prone to getting moldy or mildewy, so be sure to clean them frequently.

These five indoor door mats boast thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon. Reviewers indicate that these mats are super functional and plenty stylish, too.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Fan-Favorite Door Mat For Indoor & Outdoor Use Gorilla Grip Original Door Mat $23 | Amazon See On Amazon It’s no wonder that this door mat from Gorilla Grip has such a large group of fans on Amazon. The mat — which boasts a 4.5-star rating among 5,800 and growing reviews — is both stylish and functional. And it can be used both indoors and outdoors, giving you plenty of placement options. The mat is made from a slightly raised woven polypropylene fabric that is excellent at trapping dirt. The rubber beveled border prevents moisture, mud, and other debris from exiting the mat — keeping your floors totally clean. It even has an all-rubber bottom to prevent it from sliding around. And with a 1/4-inch height, this pick is plenty thin, meaning it won't interfere with door clearance. There are several ways that you can clean this indoor door mat. Vacuum it with a hand-held vacuum, sweep it with a broom, or even just shake it off. For a deeper clean, wipe the mat with a damp cloth and mild soap, or even spray it with a garden hose outside. Just allow the mat to fully air dry before using it again. This pick comes in a wide variety of designs and colors (and shapes), so surely you’ll find one that matches your home’s decor. It also boasts a 10-year warranty — something that’s hard to come by for indoor door mats. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I live in Chicago and we track a lot of snow, mud and dirt around. I bought this for our front door and another less expensive mat for our back door. Within a week I went back and bought this one to replace the cheap one at our back door. First off, it looks way nicer than other super sturdy mats, second it is just really really sturdy. Gorilla knows whats up. It does not slide, is super easy to clean, and the design makes it great at getting a lot of dirt off. I don't think I'll buy a different brand of mat again." Sizes: 17 x 29 inches, 23 x 35 inches, 35 x 23 inches, 47 x 35 inches, and 72 x 24 inches

2. A Budget-Friendly Indoor / Outdoor Door Mat LuxUrux Door Mat $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This door mat from LuxUrux is the perfect budget-friendly pick, since it’s cheap but also highly functional. The door mat is great at trapping dirt and other debris — the woven polypropylene fabric and rubber border both work wonders when it comes to cleaning the bottoms of your shoes. The mat also has a rubber backing, so it won't slide around when walked on. And don’t worry — it’s only 1/4 inch high, so it won’t get in the way of your door. For a quick clean, you can sweep or vacuum the mat, or even just shake it off. For a deeper clean, wipe the mat with a damp cloth and mild soap, or rinse it with a hose. The mat is available in four color options, or in a different style. It can be used inside or outside your home. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I was pleasantly surprised at how great these mats were, for such a great price! Very well made, durable, just hose off to clean, and do not slip and slide on the floor. I LOVE these mats!" Sizes: 3 x 5 feet, 4 x 6 feet, 16 x 24 inches, 17 x 30 inches, and 23 x 35 inches

3. A Super Cozy Indoor Door Mat That’s Machine-Washable Delxo Magic Doormat $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for an indoor door mat that’s easy to clean? This one from Delxo is your best bet; the mat can be tossed straight into the washing machine, which makes cleaning an absolute breeze. The mat is made of a combination of cotton and microfiber, so it’s ultra-soft, yet highly absorbent. The high-quality rubber backing prevents the mat from sliding around when walked on. The mat has a fairly low profile at just a hair over 1/2 inch, but if your door has only a small amount of clearance, this mat might get in the way. Take a look at your door before you buy! Reviewers on Amazon give this pick a solid 4-star rating on the site, among 1,200 reviews and growing reviews. A lot of reviewers commented that they were pleased that they could get such a cozy indoor door mat for under $20. Choose from a handful of different color options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I like how soft the [mat] feels and it stays in place because of rubber under it. It does a good job absorbing water from wet feet walking into the house from the pool. It’s not very thick so the door can clear it easily. It would be great to throw into our RV as well." Sizes: 18 x 30 inches and 24 x 36 inches

4. A Welcome Mat That Removes Dirt And Debris From Shoes Ubdyo Welcome Front Door Mat $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This door mat from Ubdyo has a friendly “welcome” message on it, greeting guests as they enter your home. The mat features strips of polypropylene, which are fantastic for removing dirt and other debris from the bottom of shoes, and can be placed inside or outside your home. The rubber backing holds the mat firmly in place. And the mat’s low profile — 1/2 an inch, to be exact — will work for most doors. To clean the mat, spray it with a hose, sweep it with a broom, vacuum it, or shake it off outdoors. This pick is available in several different color choices and patterns. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This welcome doormat is really sturdy and very good quality. I thought it would be flimsy. But its tough, heavy and the upper layer is strong enough to [remove] dirt/mud from shoes. Bottom rubber is rough enough to get grip with floor and doesn’t move easily." Size: 29.5 x 17.7 inches