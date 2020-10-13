Amazon Prime Day 2020 has officially begun. While the event is typically held over the summer, this year, with two days of sales from October 13 to October 14, it's pretty much like Black Friday and Cyber Monday came early. Whether you're looking to buy a holiday gift for loved ones or treat yourself, you'll find unbeatable sales on home, kitchen, and fashion items. It's also the perfect time to save on more expensive products — like tech. And with sales on AirPods, Apple Watches, and iPads this year, you can count on Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals on Apple products to help you save.

While Prime Day is only for Prime members, you can sign up for a free trial to participate. And to help you find the best deals, we've rounded up some of the best discounts on Apple products below. Whether you're ready to upgrade your headphones game with the Powerbeats Pro or want to give wearable tech a try with the Apple Watch Series 3, here's where to get started.

$50 Off Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro Apple $249 $199 See On Amazon Right now, you can get 20% off Apple's newest AirPods — The AirPods Pro. An upgrade from the original AirPods, the latest model offers noise cancellation and a customizable fit.

$75 Off Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones Amazon $249 $174 See On Amazon Powerbeats Pro — which offer up to nine hours of listening time, adjustable ear hooks, and water resistance — are currently 30% off.

28% Off Apple AirPods With Charging Case Apple AirPods with Charging Case Amazon $158 $114.99 See on Amazon Apple AirPods, the classic version of Apple's wireless headphones, offer quick access to Siri, automatic connection, and up to five hours of listening time — an hour more than the AirPods Pro. You can save $44 off AirPods and its charging case right now.