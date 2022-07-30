I’ve driven across the U.S. three times and been on countless smaller road trips in North America and abroad, and have discovered that the right gear can turn a good trip into a great one. The best road trip accessories make the drive easier, safer, and more fun, whether you’re driving solo or with a group. Below, I’ve compiled a list of things that I have found useful and some items I wish I had along the way; these basically come down to two broad categories, things for the car and things for the people inside the car.

Accessories For The Car

The car is arguably the most important piece of equipment when it comes to a road trip, so you want to look at accessories that are helpful in your vehicle. For example, an over-the-seat organizer can make sure your back seat is clutter-free, and a handheld vacuum can clean up spills on the fly (especially if you’re eating in the car). When driving with a group, a dual charger that plugs into the car’s auxiliary power outlet is essential for keeping all devices at full power. And if you’re driving and need to have access to your phone, a phone holder is handy for keeping the screen clear and visible. Finally, for peace of mind, keeping a jump starter in the trunk can help get your trip back on track, just in case.

Accessories For The People In The Car

There are some accessories that are important to keep the people in your car clean and healthy, like sunscreen, wet wipes, and a first aid kit. Then there are the luxury items and fun gadgets that can take your trip to the next level of comfort; like a neck pillow, eye mask, and ear plugs for catching a quick nap; a mini-fridge for keeping drinks cool; or a portable espresso maker for a burst of caffeine. But don’t sleep on those little things like an instant camera to capture memories that’ll make the trip more fun, either.

No matter how far you’re going, the best road trip accessories on Amazon are sure to make your journey a memorable one for all the right reasons.

1 A 2-Pack Of Car Chargers For High Speed Charging AILKIN Car Charger (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pros: Over 24,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Includes 2 chargers

Charge 2 USB devices at the same time

Available in 6 colors Cons: The 1.0A port is only suitable for charging phones When you’re on the road and need to keep your devices charged, this two-pack of car chargers has got you and all the other people in the car covered. It fits into your car’s auxiliary power outlet and has a blue LED light that makes it easy to plug in devices when it’s dark. It can safely charge two devices at once — one of the USB ports is 1.0 amps, which is good for charging phones (but not recommended for tablets), and the other is 2.4 amps, which can charge any device at a higher speed. Plus, it’s available in six colors, and since it’s a two-pack, you’ll have a backup on hand. Helpful Amazon review: “We (road) travel quite often, so these adapters are a great alternative for charging our tech equip while on long trips. Never need to worry if I miss place one; a second is included and always in the glove compartment. Nice deal!”

2 A Phone Holder That Can Be Mounted On A Dashboard Or Windshield iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dash & Windshield Mount Amazon $24 See On Amazon Pros: Over 93,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Can be mounted on a dashboard or windshield

Arm extends 4.5 to 6.75 inches and pivots 260 degrees Cons Might need re-suctioning if exposed to direct sunlight for long hours Whether you’re a driver or a passenger on a road trip, having your phone visibly displayed in a phone holder can be really convenient. The iOttie holder can be mounted in two places: on your windshield with the reusable suction cup or on your dashboard with the semi-permanent sticky pad. It has an arm that pivots 260 degrees for multiple viewing angles and extends from 4.5 to 6.75 inches when you want to bring your phone closer to you. Phones can easily be locked and released with one hand, and the cradle can fit smartphones and cases of any size. And if you’re charging your phone in the holder, there’s a magnetic tab near the bottom foot that can organize the cable and keep it out of the way. Helpful Amazon review: “I've had this mount for some time now, even on long trips and bumpy roads. I have an old SUV that bounces quite a bit and this bounces so little it is almost hard to believe. The arm itself, when tightened, is incredibly sturdy. The only thing that gives any sort of movement is the suction cup, but even that is impressive and hard to avoid. It is super easy to put in and take out my phone, and it is very easily adjustable. I do have to say, the springs holding the phone in can get a little squeaky over time, but for the price, it's hardly even noticeable. You only hear it when you take your phone out and not while driving. 10/10 would recommend!”

3 A Portable Fridge That Cools & Heats On The Road AstroAI Portable Mini Fridge Amazon $50 See On Amazon Pros: Over 36,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Connects to your car’s power supply

Keeps items cool or warm

Comes in 6 colors Cons: Small size This portable mini fridge connects to your car’s power supply and can keep your drinks cool or warm when you’re on the road. Within an hour, it can cool 32 to 42 degrees Fahrenheit below the ambient temperature; for best results, insert already cold drinks (the fridge will keep them cool). For warm drinks, it can heat up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit within an hour — just note that it only keeps items warm and won’t heat up cold items. And if the door is closed, hot drinks will stay warm for several hours even after the fridge has been turned off. The fridge is freon-free, runs at a whisper-quiet 25 decibels, and features a built-in carrying handle. The inside dimensions are a compact 5.5 by 5.3 by 8.07 inches, which can hold up to six 12-ounce cans. Granted, it’s not as big as a cooler, but if you’re low on space and like your liquids to be at the perfect temperature, this is the mini fridge for you. Helpful Amazon review: “We picked up this product to use for our road trips for keeping our drinks cool. It works exactly as expected. We needed something small enough that it wouldn’t take up too much room in an already stuffed car (including 2 larger dogs) and that would hold just a few drinks. This got cool in under 1/2 hour and kept our drinks cool enough for the road. Overall, we’re satisfied with this product.”

4 A 3-Pack Of Flushable Wipes For A Quick Refresh goodwipes Flushable & Biodegradable Wipes (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pros: Over 5,600 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Flushable and biodegradable

Hypoallergenic and toxin-free

Made with plant-based extracts

Safe for sensitive skin Cons: Reviewers report that when you pull out one wipe, it’s connected to the next wipe No matter how long your road trip is, you’ll want to reach for this three-pack of wipes for a quick refresh. With a shea coconut scent (also available in lavender and rosewater), they’re made of plant-based extracts and purified water that’s all been responsibly sourced. The wipes are hypoallergenic, safe for sensitive skin, and free of alcohol and harmful chemicals. And if you’re using them in a rest stop bathroom, they’re biodegradable and safe for septic systems, so flush away. Helpful Amazon review: “I've used these for motocamping trips and they are great for all aspects of personal hygiene and can replace toilet paper if/when desired.”

5 A Neck Pillow With Eye Mask & Ear Plugs MLVOC Travel Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pros: Over 23,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Cover is sweat-resistant and machine washable

Includes eye mask and ear plugs Cons: Reviewers report it’s a little big for those with very slender necks When you have to catch some sleep or relaxation on your trip, this neck pillow, light blocking eye mask, and ear plug set can be a lifesaver. The neck pillow is made of a memory foam filler that has a five-second return (goes back to its original shape within five seconds of force being removed) and has a buckle that lets you adjust the angle and tightness. Covering the pillow is a breathable, sweat-resistant case that’s removable and machine washable. Measuring 11 by 9.2 by 5.9 inches and weighing just 0.6 pounds, it’s lightweight and includes a travel bag that compresses the pillow down to half its size when traveling. Reviewers report the pillow is cushy and comfortable, but it may be too big for slender necks. If that’s a concern for you, check out this extra-large kids’ neck pillow that might be a better fit. Helpful Amazon review: “Utilized this neck pillow on a cross country road trip and it was great. The unique shape of the pillow makes it much more comfortable than the typical U shape you find in neck pillows. We loved the addition of the eye mask which completely blocked out sunlight for napping during the day. The carrying case keeps it clean and protected for future use. It has now become a staple in the car for anyone who needs a little shut eye during a trip.”

6 A 2-Pack Of Water-Resistant Sunscreen Spray Coppertone Sport SPF 50 Spray (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pros: Over 6,300 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes Cons: Might have to rub in the spray for consistent coverage

Might not want to apply in the car When you’re on the road, sunscreen is a must. After all, UV rays can come through car windows, especially in untreated side windows and sunroofs, so it’s important to protect your skin with an SPF 30 or higher, depending on the length of your sun exposure. This two-pack of sunscreen spray can stop up to 98% of UVA and UVB rays. Plus, it’s free of oxybenzone, octinoxate, PABA, phthalates, and dyes and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. The spray is easy to apply to your skin, but you might not want to do it in the car, so a sunblock cream might be a good backup option. Helpful Amazon review: “​​Used this on my beach trip and NO SUNBURN on me nor my boyfriend. I get burned every year normally but not this time! I was there for three days! I even did an outdoor obstacle course while I was there. This stuff is amazing and I will be buying again.”

7 A Handheld Vacuum That Cleans Up Messes Along The Way ThisWorkx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pros: Over 220,000 reviews and an overall 4.0-star rating

Includes 3 nozzles, carrying bag, cleaning brush, and additional HEPA filter

16-foot power cord

Plugs into your car’s auxiliary power outlet Cons: Not for deep cleaning Keep the inside of your car crumb- and mess-free with this portable, handheld vacuum cleaner. It plugs into your car’s auxiliary power outlet, so you can clean up even if you’re on the side of the road. The power cord is 16 feet long, which means you can even reach around to vacuum your trunk. Three nozzles and a filter brush are included, plus an additional HEPA filter and a carrying bag for easy portability. It’s lightweight at 2.4 pounds and bagless — just empty the canister when it’s full. This vacuum isn’t made for deep cleaning, but it’s great for light messes that can happen along the way. Helpful Amazon review: “This vacuum is great! All the little attachments come in really handy! It’s powerful yet not too loud. Definitely does the job! The kids always gets little crumbs everywhere! This fits perfect in the car so it can go with us on our road trip. I’ll be able to clean up any spills on the go. Super long cord can reach from the front the back or vice versa. Surprised it didn’t look for something like this sooner.”

8 These Organizers That Keep The Backseat Clutter-Free H Helteko Backseat Car Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pros: Over 6,700 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Nine storage compartments in various sizes

Waterproof

Comes in a 2-pack Cons: Some reviewers report finding the smell a bit chemical-like at first The backseat of any car can get cluttered quickly, but during a road trip especially, so having two backseat organizers can be a great option. These organizers have nine variously sized storage compartments, including a clear tablet holder (whose touchscreen can be used in the holder), four water bottle pockets, and large mesh pockets to hold whatever you need on the road. The straps and buckles are sturdy and adjustable, and reviewers report they’re easy to install. The organizers fit cars of any size, and since there are two, both sides of the car are covered. Helpful Amazon review: “WOW! These exceeded my expectations. I drive a Jeep Cherokee and they fit perfect on the backs of the seats. I am going on a road trip with a friend but did not want to fill my cargo area and backseat with everything. This will allow me to put so much stuff in there and open up the other areas. They are really solidly made. Nothing cheap or flimsy at all. Very durable and nice looking.”

9 A Full First Aid Kit In A Compact Bag First Aid Only All-Purpose First Aid Emergency Kit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Pros: Over 60,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Contains 298 first aid items

Lightweight nylon case Cons: Doesn’t include medicine for allergies, motion sickness, or diarrhea Keeping a first aid kit in your car is essential for road trips and for everyday preparedness, too. This kit contains 298 items for treating pain and swelling, as well as cuts, scrapes, and burns. There are bandages, alcohol wipes, aspirin, burn gel, gauze, tweezers, scissors, and more, packaged in a clear liner in a lightweight nylon case. One reviewer reports, “It's small enough that it zips up and fits just about anywhere in your car or trunk. But not too small that it is missing things.” Note that it doesn’t contain meds for allergies, diarrhea, or motion sickness (such as Benadryl, Imodium, or Dramamine), which can be helpful on a road trip, but you can always purchase them separately. Helpful Amazon review: “Bought 2 of these to put in vehicles. They're great. Simple, cheap, and have anything you need for the typical boo-boos you might have on a road trip. For more traumatic issues I have more advanced kits as well, but this covered 95% of anything you will typically have to deal with.”

10 A Wildly Popular Instant Camera To Capture Every Moment Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Amazon $74 See On Amazon Pros: Over 25,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Takes up to 100 photos before batteries run out

Comes in 5 colors

Two AA batteries are included

Easy to use Cons: Film not included Capture your road trip memories the old-fashioned way with an easy-to-use instant camera. Just point and shoot, and the camera will adjust whether you’re inside or out. There’s also a built-in selfie mirror to get everyone in the shot. It runs on two AA batteries that are included, and according to the brand website, you can take up to 100 photos before they have to be replaced. Film is not included, but you can choose a camera and film bundle within the listing or get a variety pack with different borders right here. The camera comes in five fun colors and also includes two shutter button accessories to give it a different look. Helpful Amazon review: “I almost have over than 65 pictures taken and shared also the joy of the advanced/ vintage picture taking with many people and made their day as made mine. I shall continue in using the camera as I consider it my true travel and memory companion, to capture the moments in few seconds and keeps it with you with no need to take the whole long process to download them and print it out.”

11 A Portable Jump Starter, Just In Case NOCO 1,000 Amp UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter Amazon $100 See On Amazon Pros: Over 60,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Can charge devices via USB

Built-in LED flashlight with SOS and strobe modes

Cables and clamps included Cons: Works best if fully charged Having a portable jump starter in your car can give you peace of mind when you head out on your trip, and this one comes with over 60,000 reviews and a stellar 4.7-star rating. It has a 1,000-amp peak current that can jump start up to a 6-liter gas or 3-liter diesel 12-volt car immediately, and it can jump start up to 20 cars on a full charge (full charging takes 4.5 hours). If you’re somewhere dark, there’s a built-in LED flashlight with seven modes (including SOS and strobe), and there are two USB output ports, plus one Type-C port for quick device charging. The starter weighs just 2.4 pounds, and with an IP65 rating, it’s completely protected against dust and low water pressure. It also comes with clamps, cables, and a storage bag, so it has everything you need. Helpful Amazon review: “I got this as a “good to have, just in case” for roadtrips, camping etc. but I suddenly needed it for two different vehicles on separate occasions during crazy cold winter weather! It worked exceptionally well! While I thought my batteries were good and my vehicles reliable, this saved the day when they failed me. I did think the light was an unnecessary gimmick when I bought the jump start, it really came through in a pinch as well. Definitely recommend adding this to your vehicles emergency kit! It is compact, powerful, easy to use and holds a charge well for multiple uses. I’ll never take a roadtrip without it!”