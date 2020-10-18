If you’re frequently chilly in bed, the best sheets for cold sleepers will keep you comfortable as you drift into dreamland (and help you stay there). The best and warmest sheets are ones that are good at trapping heat or regulating temperature — which means they're typically made from fleece or flannel. Thick fleece, often made from polyester, will keep you toasty all night long. Thinner flannel is typically made from soft, warm cotton and is a great breathable option if you like to feel cozy but not overly warm. To find the thickest, warmest fleece and flannel sheets, pay attention to the weight or density of the material (this is usually measured in grams per square meters, aka GSM, and look for a GSM of 150 or higher, as 150-GSM fabric is considered to be medium weight. For those who get cold often, the higher the GSM, the better. For added coziness, be on the lookout for fleece and flannel sheets that are brushed (or even better, brushed on both sides), which means they’ll be extra fuzzy and soft.

If you’re a cold sleeper sharing a bed with a hot sleeper, it might be tough to find sheets that are comfortable for both of you. Flannel is warm but breathable and might be okay for a hot and cold sleeper to share, but cotton sheets with a sateen weave can be a good compromise, too. These sheets are more tightly woven and heavier than cotton sheets with a percale weave (which is known for being cool and crisp), while remaining plenty breathable. They tend to feel smooth and buttery rather than soft and fuzzy, which might be a boon for the hot sleeper in your bed. When buying cotton sheets, you’ll want to pay attention to the thread count (which is the number of threads per square inch); generally, the higher the thread count, the heavier the sheet will feel.

These four sheet sets — which all come with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases — will help cold sleepers stay warm throughout the night.

1. A Set Of Warm Fleece Sheets

With a density of 200 GSM, these fleece sheets from Bare Home are so incredibly warm and plush that cold sleepers will wonder how they ever went a night without them. But don't just take my word for it — Amazon reviewers are beyond impressed with this pick too, giving it a whopping 4.7-star rating on the site, after 2,800 and growing reviews.

The four-piece sheet set comes with a fully-elasticized fitted sheet that can fit mattresses 8 to 15 inches thick, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases — all of which are machine-washable. The sheets are brushed for added softness, and they’re pill-, stain-, and fade-resistant to boot.

Choose from seven neutral colors, including gray, white, and taupe.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "If you're tired of cold sheets in the winter, these are the perfect winter sheets for warmth and snuggle comfort. They launder beautifully without pilling and they stay soft after several years of use and washings. I've had my three sets for more than 4 years and they still look and feel like new, so I gave my daughter two sets for Christmas and she loves them because her loft is really drafty at night. Hers are blue, mine are yellow and both keep their color wash after wash. Perfect gift for sleeping warmth and comfort!"

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, and Split King

2. A Fan-Favorite Set Of Flannel Sheets

With more than 4,200 reviews on Amazon and a knockout 4.7-star rating overall, its clear that reviewers on the site are beyond fond of these flannel Eddie Bauer sheets. And honestly, what’s not to love? The 170-GSM sheets are made of thick, ultra-soft brushed cotton flannel that feels nice on the skin. The sheets are pre-shrunk and machine-washable.

This sheet set comes with a fully-elasticized fitted sheet that'll work on mattresses up to 14 inches thick, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Choose from a range of fun prints and patterns, including some plaid and winter-themed designs.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love to snuggle down in this sheet set! Doesn't lose [its] softness after washing, and fits the way you'd like them to--loose enough to where you don't have to wrestle them onto the mattress, but snug enough to not be all wrinkly. I was VERY surprised to see that the top sheet is lined, giving it more warmth and allowing it to keep its shape. I will admit that they are the first flannel sheets I've ever purchased that have been lined. Incredibly, even my husband remarked on the texture and the lining. I'm thinkin' maybe a holiday-themed set for next year....love me my Eddie B!"

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, and King

3. A Budget-Friendly Flannel Sheet Set

Sheets can sometimes be absurdly expensive, but that’s certainly not the case with this set from Ruvanti. For less than $40, you can get your hands on this four-piece set that includes a fully elasticized fitted sheet (it'll fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick), a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. And the best part? The quality is totally there. The 170-GSM sheets are thick and cozy, and they’re made from double brushed cotton flannel so they’re amazingly soft.

The sheets are machine-washable, and they get softer and softer the more you clean them. They're also wrinkle-, fade-, shrink-, and pill-resistant. Choose from three beautiful colors — blue, green, and white.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We have had these on since the first night we [received] them and I love them!!! They are so soft and the material is breathable. The color is my favorite as well! They average around the same amount as others but the quality of these are breathtaking!"

Available sizes: Full, Queen, and King

4. A Cotton Sateen Sheet Set For Hot & Cold Sleepers To Share

When a cold sleeper and a hot sleeper try to find a pair of sheets that’ll work for both of them, well let’s just say that the struggle can be all too real. Enter this sheet set from Comfy Sheets — the perfect compromise. Made from long-staple Egyptian cotton, the luxurious sheets are amazingly breathable — perfect for a hot sleeper. And between the sateen weave (which tends to be thicker than percale) and a dense thread count of 800, these sheets should keep a cold sleeper warm enough without drenching their bedmate in sweat. Amazon reviewers seem to adore this pick, giving it a solid 4.3-star rating on the site among 2,100 and growing reviews.

This set comes with a fully elasticized fitted sheet that will work on mattresses up to 18 inches thick, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Choose from a variety of solid colors. You can also opt for a set that comes with a matching duvet cover.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I was worried about buying sheets online, but these are amazing! I love them so much and they're really comfortable. They're great for hot and cold weather and I don't have any problems with them."