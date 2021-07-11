After a long day, there’s nothing better than a nice, relaxing shower. And the best shower steamers will certainly upgrade your shower experience, since they release an amazing aroma that lingers as you bathe without making the floor too slippery. To choose the best shower steamer, think about which aroma you’d prefer and whether you’re seeking any specific benefits. For example, lavender can be calming and de-stressing, menthol and eucalyptus can offer sinus relief, and citrus scents (like orange, grapefruit, or lemon) can be mood-boosting. You’ll also want to ensure the shower steamer you choose actually lasts for a long time, since there’s nothing worse than the scent disappearing in just minutes — Amazon reviews are a good place to get an idea about this. While most shower steamers are intended to last for just one shower, there are larger options that can last multiple showers, depending on how much time you spend bathing. Some steamers can also double as bath bombs.

Most shower steamers are sold in multipacks, so pay attention to the number of steamers that you’re getting per package — the larger multipacks tend to be a better deal once you break down the price per steamer. Some sets contain just one scent, while others may have a variety of scents, allowing you to have a range of options on hand for when the mood strikes. If you’re someone that chooses to avoid artificial fragrances, some shower steamers use just essential oils. But regardless of the size or scent of the set, be sure to choose one with individually wrapped tablets so they’ll stay in top shape (aka not broken or stuck together inside a big bag) for longer.

For a spa-like experience at home, you can’t go wrong with any of these six shower steamers — they’re all highly rated on Amazon with reviewers confirming they perform well and smell heavenly.

1. A Fan-Favorite Variety Pack With 6 Different Scents

A fan-favorite on Amazon — boasting a solid 4.4-star rating overall after more than 12,000 reviews — these shower steamers from Cleverfy are the perfect variety pack to keep on hand or give as a gift. They include a range of scents for every mood, including lavender, menthol with eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, and peppermint. Containing both essential oils and other fragrance, the individually wrapped shower steamers are confirmed by reviewers to be long-lasting, super fragrant, and not too slippery. This pick is vegan and cruelty-free.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are the best shower steamers ive ever tried. Usually they aren't strong enough or they melt to quickly to even enjoy. They are also bigger than what you can buy at the store. Id say they are about a hockey puck size. One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after i was done. These are the best shower steamers hands down. I would definitely buy these again.”

2. A Set Of Lavender Shower Steamers To Help You Unwind

Bring on the relaxation. These shower steamers from BodyRestore are designed to be amazingly calming and de-stressing, thanks to a lovely lavender scent that comes from ingredients like essential oil. Tons of reviewers on Amazon indicate that they love this pick for unwinding before bed. They give the steamers a 4.5-star rating overall on the site, among more than 1,000 and growing reviews.

This set comes with 15 individually wrapped shower steamers. The product is not tested on animals, and Amazon users suggest it won’t make your shower floor slippery.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These lavender scented aroma tablets are absolutely wonderful smelling. They smell very natural and not like artificial smelling tablets can sometimes smell. They are very relaxing and noticeable but not in an overwhelming overly scented sort of way. I am sometimes sensitive to highly scented products like this and sometimes things like this even bothers my allergies and asthma but I have absolutely 0 issues with these. I like that they are individually wrapped so they aren't messy or broken apart inside the larger bag when you go to use them. I like the little individual foil wrappings they come in they look luxurious.”

3. A Budget-Friendly Variety Pack Of Vibrant Colored Shower Steamers

This set of shower steamers from MOKPIC is not only an incredible deal — you get 12 different individually wrapped steamers for less than $20 — but the quality is totally there as well. The set comes with a wide range of scents, including lavender, rose, orange, lemongrass, eucalyptus, sandalwood, and chocolate. The best part? Amazon reviewers confirm that each one has a super unique aroma! The set would be great for use at home, but it’d make a wonderful gift as well since it comes in a nice gift box, and since the steamers are formulated with fun, vibrant colors.

These shower steamers contain natural essential oils and no artificial fragrances, plus they’re vegan, nonslip, and septic-safe. Another cool thing about this pick is that they can also be used as bath bombs; you’ll just have to use two at a time in order to achieve a strong enough aroma.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are better than the one I previously purchased at the store. The scents are very pleasing but not overpowering. I am very sensitive to some fragrances but haven’t had any issues with these. I love that they completely dissolve in the shower.”

4. A Set Of Eucalyptus & Menthol Shower Steamers Formulated For Sinus Relief

If you’re someone that deals with sinus issues, it may be worth giving this set of shower steamers from Cleverfy a try. Loads of Amazon reviewers commented that the eucalyptus and menthol combination is a game-changer when it comes to congestion relief. Plus, it smells great to boot!

Each of the six individually wrapped shower steamers are made from essential oils and other fragrances. They’re nonslip, safe for your septic system, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I have been searching for shower soothers for years, I am so glad I found these. The smell was amazing and significantly helped my morning allergies. They leave you feeling refreshed, relaxed and with cleared sinuses. Will definitely be ordering again!”

5. A Set Of Larger Shower Steamers That Are Designed To Last 2 To 4 Showers

These shower steamers from Inviting Effects claim to be three times the size of typical picks, with the ability to last for two to four showers each (depending on the length of your bathing session, that is!). The set of four steamers contains four different scents — eucalyptus, lavender, sandalwood, and grapefruit with tangerine — and each one is created with pure therapeutic-grade essential oils (aka no added fragrances).

Handmade in the U.S., this pick is vegan, cruelty-free, and nonslip. Each steamer is individually wrapped.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I bought this as a gift to my best friend she loved it! She was amazed of how big the size was and the scent you can smell it right away, her favorite was the lavender! The other scents she loved as well. She told me her showers are the best now! I will be buying for myself! Highly recommended!!”

6. A Variety Pack Of Citrus Shower Steamers

Citrus lovers will adore this set of shower steamers from BodyRestore, which comes with a total of 12 tablets in grapefruit, citrus, and cocoa-orange scents. Each tablet comes individually wrapped in sturdy foil packaging to ensure it won’t break or get crushed before you can use it. The ingredient list includes some organic and natural ingredients, including essential oils. This pick is not tested on animals, and it shouldn’t cause the shower floor to become slippery with use.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is one of my favorite shower steamers. The tablets are a good size and will release fragrance throughout your entire shower time. The smell is wonderful and fills the bathroom with an amazing scent. It’s not overwhelming. The price is great for the amount of tablets and much better than the type you can buy at your pharmacy or grocery store.”

Studies referenced:

Kehrl, W., Sonnemann, U., & Dethlefsen, U. (2009, January 3). Therapy for Acute Nonpurulent Rhinosinusitis With Cineole: Results of a Double‐Blind, Randomized, Placebo‐Controlled Trial. Wiley Online Library. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1097/00005537-200404000-00027.

Kiecolt-Glaser, J. K., Graham, J. E., Malarkey, W. B., Porter, K., Lemeshow, S., & Glaser, R. (2008, April). Olfactory influences on mood and autonomic, endocrine, and immune function. Psychoneuroendocrinology. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18178322/.