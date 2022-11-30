Target's Best Holiday Gifts For College Students, All Approved By An Actual Gen-Zer

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s time to stock up on gifts before they’re gone. And amongst the (presumably) many people on your shopping list, you may find those of the Gen Z population the most difficult to shop for. As a Gen Z’er myself, I get it. But trust — finding holiday gifts for college students isn’t as tough as you may think.

College students are usually rolling on a budget, so anything that’s free is for us — gifts in general already fit the criteria! We’re also in the market for both practical gifts that will save us money and time, and those on-trend items that we’ve seen all over TikTok, like pimple patches and vibrant string lights.

With that in mind, Target has countless gifts across all categories, including fashion pieces, home essentials, beauty products, and tech must-haves, that you can shop this holiday season for the college students in your life. To make your shopping experience even easier, below you’ll find a list of some of the best holiday gifts for young people.

Scroll on to see what’s hot for college students this year.