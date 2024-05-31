295 Boy Name Ideas From Books, Astrology, Travel, Celebrities, & More

Have a sweet little boy on the way? Or maybe you keep a list of baby names in your notes app even though it’s years before you’re ready to seriously think about children (doesn’t everyone?). Either way, picking one from about a billion boy names is a major decision and can be a little stressful — after all, you’re not just naming a baby, you’re also naming a whole human adult.

Unique boy names are tricky. You (most likely) don’t want to create a roll call nightmare with something too… “X Æ A-12”-coded. On the flip side, it’s also a little bit of a bummer to be the seventh Jake in your class — absolutely nothing against Jakes, of course. But thankfully, there are a ton of places to take inspiration from when it comes to picking fun boy names that give those “cool boy” vibes everyone is after.

Of course, it only makes sense that the best boy names come from interesting sources. Get started on your brainstorming with the help of this list of names for boys inspired by books (romantasy and OG romance included), astrology, celebrities, travel, and much more.

That first one is all too fitting for boy name inspo in 2024. Every day, the BookTok girlies and guys are falling deeper and deeper in love with yet another “book boyfriend” and naturally, they always have such strong and charming names to match their captivating personalities. (And who wouldn’t want to be named after the most powerful High Lord in Prythian history anyway?) As for celebs, it’s no secret that many go by stage names, but their real names are often just as unique as their chosen titles.

While people have taken inspiration from sources like literature and astrology for hundreds (and even thousands) of years, these names are certifiably fresh. In one way or another, these boy names have that main character, star-quality energy.

Trendy Boy Names Amir Brooks Callum Calvin Dante Darius Dexter Diego Elias Enzo Felix Flynn Hakeem Hendrix Jeremiah Josiah Julian Kaiden King Langdon Luca Mateo Malik Roman Rowan Silas Spencer Theo

Unusual Boy Names Ambrose Arrow Aziel Calloway Casimir Cosmo Darcy Gael Hartley Laszlo Lysander Madden Orson Waylen West

Nature-Inspired Boy Names Alder Bear Birch Cliff Glen Griffin Forest Lake Oliver River Rush Sonny Storm Sylvan Wren

Unisex Boy Names Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images Angel Arlo Ashton Aubrey Blake Carter Dakota Drew Ezra Logan Parker Quinn Riley River Rory Roscoe Ryan

Boy Names From Sarah J. Maas Books Oleg Breslavtsev/Moment/Getty Images Adion, Throne of Glass Azriel, A Court of Thorns and Roses Cassian, A Court of Thorns and Roses Chaol, Throne of Glass Cortland, Throne of Glass Dorian, Throne of Glass Hunt, Crescent City Ithan, Crescent City Lorcan, Throne of Glass Lucien, A Court of Thorns and Roses Nyx, A Court of Thorns and Roses Rhysand, A Court of Thorns and Roses Rowan, Throne of Glass Ruhn, Crescent City

Boy Names From Colleen Hoover Books Atlas, It Ends With Us Dean, Hopeless Ledger, Reminders Of Him Ridge, Maybe Someday Ryle, It Ends With Us

Boy Names From Emily Henry Books Alex, People We Meet On Vacation Augustus, Beach Read Charlie, Book Lovers Miles, Funny Story Wyn, Happy Place

Boy Names From Rebecca Yarros Books Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images Liam, Fourth Wing Ridoc, Fourth Wing Xaden, Fourth Wing

Boy Names From Jennifer L. Armentrout Books Beckett, From Blood and Ash Casteel, From Blood and Ash Hawke, From Blood and Ash Kieran, From Blood and Ash Rhain, From Blood and Ash

Boy Names From Game Of Thrones Bran Bron Eddard Jorah Tormund

Boy Names From Bridgerton Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) in Bridgerton Season 3 Liam Daniel/Netflix Anthony Benedict Colin Simon Edmund

Boy Names From Outlander Angus Fergus Hugh Ian Jamie Murtagh Rupert

Star-Inspired Boy Names Altair Castor Pollux Regulus Sirius

Astrology-Inspired Boy Names Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Aquila Archer Draco Leo Lynx Orion

Planet-Inspired Boy Names Aitken (the moon’s largest crater) Charon (a moon of Pluto) Mars Jovian (pertaining to the planet Jupiter) Narvi (a moon of Saturn)

Greek God-Inspired Boy Names Achilles Adonis Apollo Damon Eros

Musician-Inspired Boy Names ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images Benson Collins Colson Coltrane Davis Drake Dre Kendrick Koe Lionel Louis Lupe Malone Noah Prince Usher Zayn

Actor-Inspired Boy Names Ansel Asa Chadwick Chalamet Channing Dax Denzel Donald Finn Gaten Idris Javier Joaquin Keanu Kellan Kit LaKeith Oakes Rami

Celebrity Baby-Inspired Boy Names Ace August Axl Canon Cruz Grey Knox Luai Maddox Malachi Otis Riot Roman Townes

Boy Names Inspired By Athletes Michael Martin/National Hockey League/Getty Images Ali Beckham Brady Bryant Cale Mikko Tatum

Boy Names From Disney Abu, Aladdin Ajax, Donald Duck And The Gorilla Eli, The Princess And The Frog Flynn, Tangled Francis, Oliver & Company Hans, Frozen Naveen, The Princess And The Frog

Boy Names From Pixar Arlo, The Good Dinosaur Emile, Ratatouille Fergus, Brave Hamish, Brave Manny, A Bug’s Life

Movie-Inspired Boy Names Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images Cullen, Twilight Forrest, Forrest Gump Jack, Titanic Ken, Barbie Lawrence, Little Women Marvel Westly, The Princess Bride

Boy Names From Star Wars Anakin Han Kylo Luke Obi

Boy Names Inspired By Cities And Towns Afton Aspen Austin Bronx Cairo Camden Carson Dallas Diego Hamilton Jackson Kingston Lincoln Macon Memphis Orlando Phoenix Rio Rome Santiago Stirling Trenton

Boy Names Inspired By Countries And Regions Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Cyrus Holland Jordan Oz Zealand

Boy Names Inspired By Bodies Of Water Aden Alsek Caspian Hudson Nile

Boy Names Inspired By Mountains Ande Brooks Elias Everest Fuji Kaplan Smoky

Boy Names Inspired By National Parks Ekaterina Vasileva-Bagler/Moment/Getty Images Biscayne Bryce Canyon Denali Glacier Joshua Kenai Rainier Rocky Saguaro Sequoia Zion

Boy Names Inspired By Geology Copper Flint Jasper Jett Lazuli Mica Onyx Slate

Boy Names Inspired By Food Bartlett Colby Cormac Graham Rye

Boy Names Inspired By Colors Ash Blue Cole Indigo Sunil