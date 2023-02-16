Here’s How You Can Make A Difference In Honour Of Brianna Ghey

Trigger warning: This post contains references to murder and transphobia

On February 11, Warrington teenager Brianna Ghey was murdered. The 16-year-old’s family describe their daughter as “beautiful, witty, and hilarious,” and wrote in a statement that “the loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family.” Ghey, who was transgender, had a large following on TikTok as gingerpuppyx (the account has now been deactivated). Several of her friends have since spoken to VICE about how their friendship with Ghey “changed their lives” and highlighted how she selflessly supported her trans sisters.

Two teenagers have been charged with Ghey’s murder, and on Feb. 14, police began investigating the attack as a possible hate crime motivated by transphobia. “All lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime,” said Cheshire Police in a statement. “Please continue to avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation relating to this case.”

Vigils have already taken place in a number of cities across the UK, and a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist Ghey’s parents with her funeral costs. If you would like to support the efforts to honour Ghey’s memory and legacy, see below for a few ways to help.

The Brianne Ghey Fundraiser

Earlier this week, Victoria and Jacob Potter launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help support Ghey’s parents with her funeral costs. “We need your support to help them with funeral costs (we want to make this pink and colourful to match her personality) and ask if you can spare anything no matter how small to try to relieve their stress and allow them to grieve their beautiful daughter,” they write. The fundraiser has already received over £96k in donations, and you can support it here.

Vigils

Stonewall Was A Riot, who catalogue peaceful trans protests in the UK, are collating all of the latest vigil information – head over here to find out more about events taking place near you. The organisation have also shared a map of upcoming UK vigils on Reddit. Further vigils are planned across the UK over the coming week, including an event from 4.30pm on Feb. 18 in Brianna’s hometown of Warrington.

Write to your MP

In the UK, trans people currently need to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate in order to have their gender legally recognised on certain documents such as birth certificates, marriage and civil partnership documents, and death certificates. GRCs can only be obtained by trans men or women who are over the age of eighteen, and there is currently no route for non-binary people to have their identities legally recognised in a similar way.

As some campaigners have pointed out, Brianna Ghey was sixteen, and did not have a Gender Recognition Certificate. It is expected that she will therefore be misgendered on her death certificate as a result.

In 2020, the UK government held a public consultation and found widespread support for reform, including allowing minors to apply for a GRC, and making the process easier and more accessible. That same year, however, they dropped plans to change the process, as per The Guardian – and the UK government has now intervened in trying to block Scotland’s own Gender Recognition Bill.

It’s worth writing to your local MP about Gender Recognition Certificates to make your feelings known on the subject – and the UK Parliament's official website offers more information and guidance about tracking down your representative and getting in touch. TransActual have also put together a letter template, which is another useful place to start.

For more information and support, head to Gendered Intelligence and Mermaids. If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, you can call the LGBT+ helpline Switchboard.