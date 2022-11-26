A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 25, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

All The Products Hailey Bieber Used For Her Birthday Makeup Look

In true Hailey form, the Rhode founder and international supermodel took to TikTok’s platform ahead of her night out to share an impromptu GRWM video as she created her birthday beauty moment — and TBH, it’s so refreshing to see a megastar do her own makeup for a special moment, instead of hiring a glam team to create their look. A relatable queen. Read More

The Latest

These Are Officially All The Best Black Friday Deals From Target This Year

Target has hundreds of products already marked down ahead of the big event across all categories, including tech, beauty, home, kitchen, and more. Whether you’re in the market for a coffee maker or a new pair of headphones, it’s the perfect time to get your hands on those goodies you’ve been eyeing all year. Read More

Olivia Wilde Wore A Bustier “Revenge Dress” To The 2022 Governors Awards

Just days after announcing her split from boyfriend Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde walked the red carpet in a spicy, lingerie-inspired ballgown reminiscent of a wedding dress. And that, my friends, is what they call “revenge dressing.” Princess Diana would be proud. Read More

Must Reads

The 117 Best Black Friday Beauty Deals To Shop Now

If you’re in need of nourishing hair care, fan-favorite hair brands K18, IGK, and OUAI are coming in hot with some major deals on shampoos, conditioners, masks, and more. Treat yourself to an at-home spa experience with skin care goodies from Sisley Paris, Joanna Vargas, and Kiehl’s. And if you’re feeling extra generous, shopping doesn’t have to be all about you. This is the perfect time to get a head start on your holiday gifting. Read More

Anguilla Is The Under-The-Radar Caribbean Destination You Need To Visit

You don’t even have to venture out very far for good snorkeling; I saw rainbow-colored tropical fish and turtles right off the shoreline of my resort. You can take cooking classes and learn how to make ceviche using local mahimahi. There are spas you can visit to get a facial or Swedish massage. Or you could simply laze about on the beach and enjoy the most gorgeous ocean you’ll ever lay eyes upon. Read More

The Best Exercise Equipment For Low-Impact Workouts

If you aren’t in the mood to run or jump in your sweat session, no worries. There’s a whole host of low-impact exercise equipment at the gym that you can hop on whenever you want to reduce stress on your joints, overcome an injury, or just take it easy. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Thanksgiving Weekend Horoscope

The stars are aligning for a heartwarming holiday. Read More

More Good Stuff

