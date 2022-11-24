Here’s Your Horoscope For Thanksgiving Weekend

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s horoscope for Thanksgiving weekend, November 24-27, 2022.

The positive vibes are aplenty with the moon stationed in cheerful Sagittarius for Thanksgiving. La luna teams up with loving Venus and chatty Mercury (which are also in Sagittarius) as well as supportive Saturn in community-focused Aquarius. This cosmic combo encourages you to connect with the people you love over good food and laughs.

By Friday, the cosmic vibes seem a bit more frazzled, which could leave you feeling fried. Luckily, the moon moves to grounded Capricorn later in the day and calms things down. This cool and collected energy continues through Sunday afternoon. By the time the moon shifts into excitement-loving Aquarius that evening, life will rev up again as the holiday weekend comes to a close.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Compassion and gratitude are at the forefront for you this weekend as you’re encouraged to lead by example. Meanwhile, a quick trip out of your neighborhood or city could be refreshing.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel called to give back to others. Maybe you’ll volunteer with a food bank or make a food drive donation. Keep an open mind; if you try something new, you’ll likely enjoy it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be quite busy this weekend as you make the rounds to visit friends and family. Try not to exhaust yourself, though. It’s perfectly fine if you just want to kick back and chill.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re hosting or cooking this year, try not to stress yourself out. It might be better to get some helping hands on deck. Also, if you’re in need, send out a wish list. Folks will come to your aid.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expect to have a fun and heartwarming experience with someone you love this weekend. Separately, take care not to go too hard with anything that could drain your energy.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Being around family, however you might define that, is definitely what you need most this weekend. However, make sure you don’t get stuck solely looking after others. Enjoy yourself, too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit run-down or emotional. Be judicious about who you’re spending time with and when. Visiting people virtually rather than in-person might be best.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Hoping to take advantage of some Black Friday sales? Have a budget handy so you don’t end up spending more than necessary. That said, an upcoming opportunity could pad your wallet.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It appears that you’re high spirits this weekend. You might be moved to share some of this feel-good energy with others by way of celebration or generosity. Just try to do it in a fiscally responsible way.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not be in much of a holiday mood during the first half of the weekend, but your vibe might change during the second half. Above all, listen to what your body needs.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A Friendsgiving might be more your speed this year. If you haven’t yet made plans to connect with friends, perhaps some will come up last-minute. Do set aside some time that’s just for you, though.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As you’re thinking about your next goal or steps, take time to pat yourself on the back for making it this far. Ifyou’re feeling low for any reason, your community will lift you up.

Want to learn more? Check out your November 2022 monthly horoscope.