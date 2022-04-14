A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on April 14, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

How A Nonsensical Drinking Game Became New Girl’s Most Beloved Bit

For years after the roommate crew first played True American, YouTubers, media outlets, and one Reddit thread (that’s still active, BTW) did their best to piece together the rules. Jake Johnson said he’s been asked how to play “100 times” in interviews. We talked to the cast and writers to get some answers, and the gang came through. Read More

The Latest

April’s “Pink Moon” Will Give These 3 Zodiac Signs The Push They Need

The “pink moon” (which won’t actually look pink, bummer) happening this weekend will be shining a high beam on all our relationships, so for these three signs especially, a little reflection might reveal some messy power dynamics that warrant an honest conversation. Read More

The Chic, Semi-Sheer Nail Polish Color That’s All Over TikTok Right Now

Normally, “milky” is not an adjective that connotes glamour, per se, but these stylish “milky white” manicure ideas are proving that wrong. Read More

Must Reads

I Found Out He Cheated On Venmo & Other Horror Stories

Theoretically, Venmo exists to make asking your friends for money *less* weird and awkward, but unfortunately it seems to have the opposite effect on some people. To be fair, though, that’s exactly what makes the money app’s feed so juicy. Read More

Why It’s Impossible Not To Fight Over Stuff In A Divorce

Sure, it’s understandable why people end up arguing about who gets the house and the car — they have significant monetary value, and having joint custody of a boat isn’t a thing (probably). But even in divorces between younger people who might not have as many capital-A assets, these kinds of disputes arise, because it’s never *really* about the couch. Read More

Astrology

Feeling inspired yet? Read More

More Good Stuff