If things feel especially difficult to juggle lately, the balancing act only intensifies as the April 2022 full moon approaches. Peaking on April 16 in the diplomatic and sociable air sign, Libra, the full Pink moon — which gets its name from the time of year when the North American perennials called pink moss phlox blossom — is shining a light on power dynamics in relationships and those imbalances that you may be avoiding. For those most affected by the April 2022 full Pink moon, that means initiating conversations with your closest relationships and confronting injustices that may be negatively impacting them.

Not only do full moons denote the brightest point in the lunar cycle, it signifies a time when emotions run high and theatrics ensue, but it also represents a great time to full send on your projects and goals. This lunation is particularly special thanks to the recent lucky conjunction between dreamy Neptune and auspicious Jupiter, but even this magical union comes with a bit of cosmic drama.

“This full moon comes with its own intensity, with Pluto making a square aspect to the sun and moon,” Noush, astrologer from Girl and Her Moon, tells Bustle. “This can pop the top off and help us relieve some pressure by speaking up, speaking our truth, and being vulnerable with our friends, partners or the significant people in our lives, restoring and rebalancing any power struggles.”

If the intensity of this lunation is stressing you out, don’t sweat it. These shifts are meant to restore balance in your life. Keep reading to reveal the zodiac signs most affected by the April 2022 full Pink moon.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Things are shaking up in your house of origins, Cancer, which spells a bit of emotional drama where it matters to you most: your home and family. This intense lunation is asking you to dig deep and identify some karmic struggles you’ve faced in your upbringing and connect them to how they seep into your relationships today. It’s a good idea to get clear on your needs, what’s been lacking, and remind yourself of your worth. “The full moon can be an uncomfortable experience as it is highlighting a deep-rooted power struggle in the area of partnership,” explains Noush. “Under the influence of this full moon, something is changing that is forcing you to assess what is going on at home versus what is happening in your career and public life.”

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Time to get real about the imbalances in your life, Libra, since this lunation is hitting up your house of identity. Where are you noticing disparities when it comes to your image and sense of self? The new moon is calling you to identify some patterns here that may be impacting your relationships with others, so it’s a good time to stay in, reflect, and jump into shadow work. “You may have been focusing a lot on a romantic or business partnership. There might have been a lot of energy and speed in moving forward with this partnership,” explains Noush. “There is beautiful energy in your creative work, passion, and romantic life that can help you find compromise and balance in the situation. Connecting to your daily habits and routine can also help bring peace in the mind and reveal a path forward!”