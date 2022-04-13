If things feel especially difficult to juggle lately, the balancing act only intensifies as the April 2022 full moon approaches. Peaking on April 16 in the diplomatic and sociable air sign, Libra, the full Pink moon — which gets its name from the time of year when the North American perennials called pink moss phlox blossom — is shining a light on power dynamics in relationships and those imbalances that you may be avoiding. For those most affected by the April 2022 full Pink moon, that means initiating conversations with your closest relationships and confronting injustices that may be negatively impacting them.
Not only do full moons denote the brightest point in the lunar cycle, it signifies a time when emotions run high and theatrics ensue, but it also represents a great time to full send on your projects and goals. This lunation is particularly special thanks to the recent lucky conjunction between dreamy Neptune and auspicious Jupiter, but even this magical union comes with a bit of cosmic drama.
“This full moon comes with its own intensity, with Pluto making a square aspect to the sun and moon,” Noush, astrologer from Girl and Her Moon, tells Bustle. “This can pop the top off and help us relieve some pressure by speaking up, speaking our truth, and being vulnerable with our friends, partners or the significant people in our lives, restoring and rebalancing any power struggles.”
If the intensity of this lunation is stressing you out, don’t sweat it. These shifts are meant to restore balance in your life. Keep reading to reveal the zodiac signs most affected by the April 2022 full Pink moon.