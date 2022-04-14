Here's Your Horoscope For April 14, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 14, 2022.

The moon stays put in hardworking Virgo until the late afternoon. This means that for the first chunk of the day, it’s a good time for handling the tasks and responsibilities we’ve got on our plate or on the schedule.

That said, it may take a little while to find the motivation to get things done, particularly in the early morning. That’s when the Virgo moon makes an opposition to dreamy Neptune and freedom-loving Jupiter in Pisces. By midday the our focus gets sharper and our energy increases when la luna teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, leaving us to get down to business.

Come later today, the moon moves into balance-and-beauty-seeking Libra. By late tonight, ambitious Mars leaves intellectual Aquarius and moves into the heart-centered space of Pisces. Between the moon being stationed in Libra and Mars being stationed in Pisces, we’re encouraged to delve into the more romantic and softer side of life. This can be an excellent time for a steamy connection or deepening a bond with someone we love. This planetary weather can also be a prime opportunity for creative inspiration.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may have much to do and little time to do it. What are some tasks that you can afford to outsource? Think about someone that you can go to and ask for support or assistance.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Look to ways that you can pay it forward today. Keep in mind that doing something kind doesn’t always have to be a big or complicated gesture. It just needs to come from the heart.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t hold back from showing off your abilities or expertise. Now’s the time to proudly flaunt what you’ve got. You’ll find that you’ll end up making quite the impression.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Getting some fresh air or exercise helps to keep a bad mood and the boredom at bay. Being near the water or taking a nice, hot bath can also help to lift your spirits.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be time to pay closer attention to your finances. On a separate note, a heartfelt talk with someone can help to alleviate any emotional discomfort or pain that you’re feeling.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to your money, values, or something that’s precious to you, it may be necessary to put your foot down with someone. Honor your boundaries.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling off-kilter, you’ll find yourself working to restore some balance to your life now. Try not to ignore your need for nourishment and self-care.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Things could be getting spicy in your love life. However, if you can’t see a future with someone, it may be best to pump the brakes. Don’t be afraid to be on your own.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not be feeling like your confident self. You’re feeling more overwhelmed instead. Consider taking a slower approach to getting where you want to go. Organize your home.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been playing it a little too humble, it’s time to let people know just how much you can do. There’s nothing wrong with self-promotion. You never know who’s watching.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A sound financial investment could pay off for you now. Meanwhile, where do you need to start looking at life through the lens of abundance instead of just lack?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling like you’re unstoppable now and for good reason. You’re starting to see the results of what you can do when you realize that you’re more powerful than your fears.

Want to learn more? Check out your April 2022 monthly horoscope.