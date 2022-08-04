A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 4, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Kim K *Really* Wants You To Know She's Having Sex

Long before she wore (and maybe ruined? Did we ever get clarity on that?) Marilyn’s dress, Kim Kardashian has been considered the sex symbol of our era. From the uptick in BBLs and the rise of Instagram face to her ability to sell literally anything she puts on her body, her impact on what people want to look like is undeniable. But in terms of her actual sex life? Historically, she’s been unusually tight-lipped for someone whose entire adult life has been about sharing. But post-divorce and heading into her 40s, it seems like she’s moving into a new era — and a very horny one at that. Speaking of which, who’s up for ice cream from Thrifty? Read More

The Latest

The 4 Most Empathetic Zodiac Signs

As anyone who’s worked in customer service knows, some people really are better at empathy than others. And yes, water signs are known for being the zodiac’s biggest feelers, but they’re not the only ones with a sympathetic sixth sense. Read More

7 Benefits Of Going On A "Dopamine Detox"

If you compulsively reach for your phone again two seconds after you put it down or can’t stand the thought of making dinner or taking a walk without queueing up your podcast playlist, it might be time to take a break from all that stimulation. Read More

Must Reads

Candice Brathwaite Is Over Using Her Own Life For Material

“I'm really tired of mining my own life; my early years and I would say up until my early 20s are really quite traumatic,” says the bestselling author of Not Your Baby Mother and Sista Sister. “And to have to keep rehashing those stories or dig backwards for that kind of material, I'm very much on a break from that.” Here, she tells Bustle all about being anti-routine, the inspiration for her new YA novel Cuts Both Ways, and being more productive in public. Read More

The $35 L.L. Bean Tote Bag You Wore In Middle School Is TikTok's Hottest Accessory

Itty-bitty micro bags, you had your day in the sun. Now we’re doing… an ironic take on a giant coastal grandma tote bag? Can’t say I understand how we got here but I’m not mad either. Read More

Barbiecore Pumps, Platform Clogs, & 6 More Shoe Trends You'll Be Wearing This Fall

The fall footwear forecast is looking very “big meaty claws” but you know, for shoes. Chunky heels! Clompy platforms! Let’s call it Clydesdale chic. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

More Good Stuff

