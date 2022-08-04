Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For August 4, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 4, 2022.

The moon moved into passionate Scorpio early this morning. When it’s in this sign, expect to feel emotions more intensely than usual, particularly regarding situations or issues concerning intimacy and privacy, financial security, or mental well-being.

Meanwhile, brainy Mercury moves home to analytical Virgo this morning. Between Scorpio’s knack for cutting through fluff to get to the root of a problem and Virgo’s keen attention to detail, this could be a good day for troubleshooting. We’re encouraged to be resourceful and shrewd. This cosmic combination can also help us combat misinformation. It could also be a great time to have serious or heartfelt conversations.

Dive into tasks related to cleaning and organizing, as we’ll likely feel motivated by efficiency. The Scorpio moon inspires us to release anything that’s become stuck or unsalvageable, while Mercury in Virgo assists us in making helpful improvements or upgrades.

Is there any accounting you need to do in order to better understand your expenses? Look for pesky subscription fees you could pause, or financial aid applications.

Be authentic and straightforward with others today, especially when it comes to romance. You’ll feel more confident, too.

Wellness is the topic of the day. You’re been holding on to something emotionally. Getting counseling or having a heart-to-heart talk could help you release it.

If romance is on your mind, ask someone out or slide into their DMs today. You could end up with a date for the weekend. On a different note, it’s a good day for creative hobbies and ideas.

If you need to settle issues pertaining to your current living situation, finances, or family, you can successfully resolve matters today, or at least get to the heart of them.

Expect talks, meetings, or presentations to go as planned; your charm and wit are unmatched today. If there’s an ask or a connection you want to make, reach out and start the conversation.

If you can afford to take some time off, whether for pleasure or mental health, this is the perfect opportunity. Separately, you might be in a giving spirit today. Consider making an anonymous donation.

Tell your friends or community what you need. There’s a strong chance you’ll receive an abundance of support.

Don’t be too quick to make your mind up about something or make promises you’re unable to keep. Taking time to think things through will benefit you.

Expect a renewal of optimism or inspiration today. You might receive exactly the right message at exactly the right time through a lecture, good book, or supportive group.

You could receive a financial award or offer today. Consider talking to an insurance company, bank, or your employer regarding benefits and rewards you qualify for.

Make sure to get all the information you need before deciding to act. It’s a good day for doing due diligence. Talk to someone who can point you in the right direction.

