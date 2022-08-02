The ability to understand the feelings of others doesn’t come naturally to everyone. You may notice it in your life with a manager who didn’t seem to care when you were going through something or an ex who always said you were being “too sensitive” when they made jokes at your expense. There are many things that can influence how empathetic a person may be, like their birthday, for one. According to astrologers, the most empathetic zodiac signs have a few key traits in common.

First, what is empathy anyway? To keep it simple, it’s about understanding the feelings of those around. According to Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A., archetypal astrologer, “healthy empathy” is the ability to connect with others and be there for them without trying to fix or change things.

“Some people are certainly better at that than others, while all of us can certainly learn empathy skills even if it isn't our strong suit,” Farrar says. “In more than a decade of client work I tend to notice water signs as being the most empathetic while air or fire signs a bit less so.”

By nature, water signs are emotional and aren’t afraid to explore their feelings. According to Angel Dawn, international psychic astrologer and certified psychic medium, water signs “personify the receptive, intuitive ‘yin’ polarity,” so understanding the emotions of others is much easier for them than other signs.

But water signs aren’t the only empathetic signs in the zodiac. Here’s what you need to know about the most empathetic zodiac signs, according to astrologers.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer, which is ruled by the moon, is very kind and caring. It makes them feel good to know their loved ones are taken care of. According to Farrar, their desire to help may sometimes become “overly mothering and less empathetic,” but they really just want what’s best for others. “This sign came here to learn about how to help itself and others be more comfortable,” she says. “Cancers want you to feel seen, heard, and cared for, so any chance to help can nurture this sign's sense of self.”

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Leo may be a fixed fire sign who doesn’t put a ton of thought into their deeper feelings, but they’re very mindful of the feelings of others. According to Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, the lion is very warm, kind, and generous. Although Leos have a reputation for being on the self-centered side, that’s just one aspect of their personality. Leos have a very sweet and caring side to them as well, which comes out when they’re around close friends and family.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22) Intense Scorpio has the natural ability to read people. In fact, Farrar calls it their “superpower.” They can look at you and feel when there’s something under the surface. You can’t lie or hide your feelings from them. “While people often focus on the shadow sides of Scorpio, this sign's powerful ability to go deeper makes them comfortable with other people's discomfort,” Farrar says. “It’s a key component of empathy.”

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Garbis says many would agree that Pisces is the most empathetic sign in the zodiac. “They are intuitive, emotional, sweet and are concerned with life in general,” she says. “You will find that this sign has plenty of empathy to go around.” Pisces is so sensitive and empathetic, they tend to take on the problems of others as if it were their own. It’s important for Pisces to learn to set boundaries for themselves, and know that’s it’s OK to take a step back when they’re feeling overwhelmed.

Sources

Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A., archetypal astrologer

Angel Dawn, international psychic astrologer and certified psychic medium

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic