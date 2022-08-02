The ability to understand the feelings of others doesn’t come naturally to everyone. You may notice it in your life with a manager who didn’t seem to care when you were going through something or an ex who always said you were being “too sensitive” when they made jokes at your expense. There are many things that can influence how empathetic a person may be, like their birthday, for one. According to astrologers, the most empathetic zodiac signs have a few key traits in common.
First, what is empathy anyway? To keep it simple, it’s about understanding the feelings of those around. According to Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A., archetypal astrologer, “healthy empathy” is the ability to connect with others and be there for them without trying to fix or change things.
“Some people are certainly better at that than others, while all of us can certainly learn empathy skills even if it isn't our strong suit,” Farrar says. “In more than a decade of client work I tend to notice water signs as being the most empathetic while air or fire signs a bit less so.”
By nature, water signs are emotional and aren’t afraid to explore their feelings. According to Angel Dawn, international psychic astrologer and certified psychic medium, water signs “personify the receptive, intuitive ‘yin’ polarity,” so understanding the emotions of others is much easier for them than other signs.
But water signs aren’t the only empathetic signs in the zodiac. Here’s what you need to know about the most empathetic zodiac signs, according to astrologers.