Bustle Newsletter: December 23, 2021

A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on December 20, 2021. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Why Brady Is The Most Annoying Character In And Just Like That

Brady Hobbes, the son of Miranda and Steve the bartender, was introduced in the original Sex and the City show as a persnickety red-headed toddler who became the impetus for Miranda’s move to Brooklyn. Now, more than a decade later, Brady is a horny teenager having an objectively disrespectful amount of sex with his girlfriend. He’s the absolute worst, argues Dana Schwartz. Read More

The Latest

Gabrielle Union On The “Spiritual” Chop That Started Her Healthy Hair Journey

Gabrielle Union has come a long way from dunking her hair in peroxide. (Yes, that was her go-to DIY dye job in her teens.) Now, the 49-year-old actor has started over with her hair — resetting with a big chop not once but twice — and is embracing her natural texture on the red carpet. “I been fly,” she tells Kui Mwai. “And I don't need to be a slave to any Eurocentric beauty ideal to be thought of as beautiful or fly or worthy.” Read More

11 Things I Noticed Watching Love Actually In 2021

Love Actually remains a festive classic 18 years(!) after its release. But not everything about the film has aged as well as that perennially appropriate scene of Emma Thompson crying to a Joni Mitchell song. Yes, the movie features a few too many storylines that revolve around creepy men and quiet, smiling women — and yet, Richard Curtis really knows how to tug at the heartstrings and deliver a gem of an early aughts-inflected soundtrack. Read More

Today’s Reads

I Ran On Peloton's Fancy Treadmill For A Month

Jogging on a treadmill might not come with the added boost of vitamin D that running outside does, but it’s not without its benefits — it’s easier on your joints, for one. And Peloton’s machine is like the Aston Martin of treadmills, says Rachel Lapidos. Read More

Dan Pelosi Is Instagram’s Reigning Cookie King

If you’re looking for delicious, no-fuss holiday dishes on your Instagram Explore page, you might have come across @GrossyPelosi, whose grid is full of Italian-influenced recipes for everything from stuffed shells to pignoli cookies. Naturally, the man behind the handle, Dan Pelosi, made the choice to go all-in on foodstagramming over dessert. Hope you’re hungry. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Buckle up for some astrological turbulence. Read More

More Good Stuff