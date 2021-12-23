Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 23, 2021

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for December 23.

We might feel like we’re having a hard time staying upbeat or cheerful today as the moon in fun-loving Leo finds friction with Venus and Pluto in responsible Capricorn. We could find the weight of reality and obligation trumping any feel-good vibes. On a similar note, this planetary pairing reminds us not to skirt our responsibilities today, especially when it comes to keeping ourselves and others safe.

At the same time, willful Saturn in Aquarius and unstable Uranus in Taurus prepare to meet up tomorrow for the third and final time this year. We can already feel the tension under this Saturn-Uranus square. We can expect stress levels to run high due to the uncertainty in the air.

Luckily, there is a ray of hope in the midst of today’s choppy astro-weather. With the Leo moon going on to team up with expansive Jupiter in friendly Aquarius overnight, we’re encouraged to keep a positive outlook for the future and to inspire hope in others. Now’s the time when we can each do what we can to be a light in the darkness.

It might be time to rethink or renegotiate your commitments at work, especially if you’ve been feeling undervalued or unappreciated. Be mindful of investing more than you’re getting back.

If you’re feeling opinionated today, you might want to reconsider before you share or post them. This is one of those days where your peace is more important than being right.

You might want to avoid getting into someone else’s business today. You might end up finding out more than you’d like to know. For now, focus on things that actually require your attention.

Don’t let anyone make you feel like you have to prove yourself or your worth to them. You don’t. If someone can’t love or appreciate you as you are, they most likely don’t deserve you.

You might want to swoop in and try to save the day today, but there’s only so much that you can do, especially when it comes to solving problems for others. Don’t put extra pressure on yourself.

Your intuition is your best ally when it comes to making a romance-related decision. Take time to tap in and listen to what it has to say even if it feels uncomfortable.

If you had plans to travel home or host people for the holidays, you might need to rethink it and consider a virtual or remote option. Consider what’s best for everyone, yourself included.

You might not like what someone has to say about you, especially when it comes to your reputation or your integrity. If it’s unfounded, don’t feed into their petty drama.

Be mindful of going overboard if you’re doing any holiday shopping or spending. It might be best to wait for better deal or just save your cash all together.

Try to avoid being too critical of yourself today. You’re reminded that no one (including you) is perfect, nor should they be. Taking time to nourish your mind and body can be helpful.

Talking to your partner or someone you love about something heavy that you’re feeling can help you better deal with it. Allow people to spoil and care for you. You’ll be glad you did.

Slow and steady is the key to winning the race right now. Don’t try to push yourself in moving any faster than you can right now. Sometimes a delay can actually be a blessing.

