I Hate Kissing My Boyfriend & I Don't Know Why

If making out with your partner just doesn’t do it for you, fear not. “Kissing, to me, is pretty meh. Over half of cultures do not kiss romantically,” writes Bustle's sex columnist Sophia Benoit. “Making out looks nice on film, sure, and I cannot argue that the Jess and Nick kiss of 2013 (New Girl Season 2, Episode 15 for the horny-curious) was hot, hot, hot. But really, when it comes down to the actual act of touching tongues, I find the whole thing very underwhelming.” But if you’ve got a partner who is a fan of smooching, here’s what you can do. Read More

The Latest

The Best Fashion From And Just Like That Episode 7

Episode 7 of the Sex and the City reboot brought us a first date, a tennis competition, a Miranda-Che rendezvous, but most importantly, new fashion. (Isn’t that why you’re still watching too?) Think ‘80s-inspired power suits, tennis skirts, and a ruched dress from the 2000s that’ll look familiar to OG SATC fans. Read More

Here’s How The Once-In-A-Lifetime Pluto Return Will Impact Your Sign

If Mercury Retrograde’s arrival wasn’t enough to shake up your start to 2022, there’s another major astrological event to put on your radar — and this one hasn’t happened in 248 years. The Pluto Return in the U.S., aka when Pluto returns to the exact angle it was when the country was founded in 1776, hits this February to signify a new era. Find out how your zodiac sign will deal with the transformation. Read More

Today’s Reads

5 Editors Test-Drive Skims’ Best-Selling Pajamas

If you’re on Team Comfy all day every day, you’re familiar with Kim Kardashian’s loungewear brand — heck, you’re probably in a Skims’ bra right now. If you thought it couldn’t get any cozier, the loungewear company just dropped a sleep line. See what Bustle editors thought about the new robes and pajamas. (Spoiler: the word “buttery” was used twice.) Read More

Pete Davidson Is Rumored To Be Hosting The 2022 Oscars

Rumors are swirling that Pete Davidson might be hosting the 2022 Oscars on March 27. The Academy Awards hasn’t had a host since 2018, and the 2021 show was the lowest-rated Oscars telecast in history, so you can imagine why they’re looking to change things up with Kim K’s boyfriend. But the SNL star isn’t the only celeb in the running. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Turn your notifications off if you need to. Read More

More Good Stuff

Jenna Ortega On 'Scream,' Spoilers, And Playing Wednesday Addams

Balaclavas Are Trendy, But For Some Muslim Women It’s More Complicated

After A Breakup, ‘Disenfranchised Grief’ Is Very Real