Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: January 13, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 13.

The group chat and social media are abuzz today with the moon in communicative Gemini. Whenever the moon is in this intellectual and curious sign, we can expect to find ourselves awash with news and information. While it can be fun to fall into a rabbit hole of celebrity gossip, funny TikTok videos, or a true crime podcast, it can also be stressful keeping up with the 24-hour news cycle. As such, we may want to be mindful about the kind of information we’re taking in as well as the amount of it.

As fast-paced Mercury, the planetary ruler of Gemini, slows down to a crawl because it’s set to go retrograde on Friday, we may need to be cautious of disinformation and misinformation. However, on the positive side, this can be a good day for rethinking plans and clearing up unfinished business.

By the early evening, the moon in Gemini teams up with Mercury in community-driven and innovative Aquarius. This planetary pair can be helpful for reconnecting or following up with others, sharing laughs with friends, or reviewing or planning a group project.

Although you love your independence, today you’ll find that you’ll find more comfort in connecting with your friends or being among a community where you feel you belong.

It may be time to advocate for yourself where it pertains to your salary or your position. The lines of communication are open now, so start making the necessary calls or sending emails.

Before you post or share anything today, it may be helpful to do a little digging first and make sure it’s accurate. You have the power to educate or inspire people. Use it wisely.

If possible, take a day off from work to care for your mental health. You could use some time to regroup. On another note, it’s time for you and your partner to discuss financial preparedness.

A business offer could be on the table for you. Consider if you’re the right fit. If not, you can pay it forward by recommending a friend for the job. Helping others also helps you.

If there’s been things on your to-do list that you’ve been stressing over, today provides you with the opportunity to finally put those items to rest. Continue taking things one step at a time.

How can you give more attention to things that fill you with laughter and hope? Perhaps what you need is in your favorite music, video game, or TV show. Let yourself have some playtime.

A soul-bearing discussion with someone you love may be just the thing the two of you need to foster some peace of mind. Problems are best solved by confronting them head-on.

Instead of taking a do-it-yourself approach with an idea or plan, seek out the advice or expertise of someone that can help you. It’s time to start making things easier for yourself. Get support.

Where can you afford to spend some money on yourself today that can help to simplify your day-to-day life or take a time-sucking task off of your plate? Be generous towards yourself.

You’re feeling a bit more upbeat today than you have been feeling lately. Don’t question the good vibe — just go with it. Being present to moments of joy helps those moments last longer.

If you’re not in the mood for much today, don’t try to fight it. You can get more done by resting or staying off the radar, rather than trying to keep up with everything or everyone else.

