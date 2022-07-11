A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on July 11, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Julianne Hough Wants To Find Her People

Like it did for so many people, the pandemic spurred Hough to re-evaluate her priorities. “[I’ve been thinking about] what’s important and what I can let go of, what can I clear this space for so that more can come in an abundant way?,” she tells Bustle. As a result, she’s been re-focusing on the relationships she already has and intentionally cultivating new ones, too (all while moving from LA to NYC to make her Broadway debut in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive). “Nobody tells you it's a lot of effort to make new friends or nurture friendships.” So next time you’re feeling down about your New Year’s resolution to make new friends, remember Julianne Hough is right there with you. Read More

July’s Full “Buck” Moon Will Affect These 3 Zodiac Signs The Most

With both Neptune *and* Saturn in retrograde at the moment, it’s safe to say that the cosmic vibes have been intense, and spoiler, this week is no exception. Full moons typically get a lot of attention for stirring up drama, but they’re also an ideal time to let go of any negativity you’re holding onto. Here are the signs that’ll be feeling the lunar shift the most, and the ones that’ll breeze on through it. Read More

Everything To Know About Gel-X, The Nail Extensions Celebs Love

As well as being a fave among celebs like Ariana Grande, Kim K, and Rihanna, it’s also the nail system responsible for every enviable Euphoria look. It was developed by and for nail techs, but it’s also relatively easy to figure out for you at-home mani aficionados. Read More

You Can Already Get $80 Off Airpods Pro For Amazon Prime Day 2022

This could be it: the moment I finally pull the trigger on Airpods. There are also some early deals floating around on MacBooks, phone chargers, and over-the-ear headphones too. Read More

Why Celeb Fitness Trainer Megan Roup Is All About The "Mini-Workout"

Though she is a trainer to supermodels like Jasmine Tookes and Karlie Kloss, Roup is all about making fitness accessible to the masses. “This idea that we need to work out for hours a day and do massive amounts of cardio is BS,” Roup tells Bustle. “I think a lot of people are leaning more into the low-impact sculpt workouts. You’re still going to move, it's still going to be athletic and get your heart rate up, but you don't need to be dying the whole time.” Music to my ears, TBH. Read More

How I Got Over My Anxious Attachment

Attachment style is one of those psych buzzwords that gets thrown around a lot, but understanding yours *can* provide a lot of insight into the issues that seem to plague your relationships (platonic and otherwise!). Here, therapist Jessica DaSilva explains how she learned to self-soothe the intrusive thoughts that stemmed from her anxious attachment. Read More

