Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 11, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 11, 2022.

It’s a high-energy day with the moon currently stationed in over-the-top Sagittarius. That said, how we choose to use that energy will depend largely on where our mood is at with the sun still in tenderhearted Cancer. The day opens with la luna making a friendly visit to wounded Chiron in Aries. This cosmic combo encourages us to tap into hope, faith, and humor as means to overcome a challenging situation or bounce back from a setback.

Towards the late afternoon, the Sagittarius moon makes an opposition to Venus in lighthearted Gemini. Together, they make us hungry for some feel-good vibes. If we’re feeling low, this planetary pair encourages us to get moving, get outdoors, or get into some comedic entertainment. A few hours later, Saturn in friendly Aquarius steps in to lend a helping hand, reminding us to stay connected to our community.

By the late evening, the moon faces off with foggy Neptune in Pisces, which could drain our mental and physical batteries. One of the best things to do under this kind of aspect to get as much sleep as we can.

Take care that you’re not trying to escape a current problem by jumping into something new, especially if it’s a big undertaking. For now, keep things simple. Work a little fun into your schedule.

There’s some confusion in the air that could be unnerving, as you don’t know what to expect next. Look to ways that you can stay grounded in the present moment. Focus on what’s in front of you.

You’ll find that people will appreciate you the most when you’re upfront and direct with them, even if it feels a bit scary to do. You’ll find that you’ll have more self-appreciation too.

Today encourages you to release or let go of anything that’s not working for you, specifically when it comes to your wellness or daily routine. How can you best take care of you right now?

There might be someone that’s asking for more of you than you can or want to give. It’s OK to be selective about who you give your time and energy to today. Save a little something for yourself.

Putting time and energy into something you care about can help you with steering clear of any unnecessary drama today. Let others sort their own stuff out for now.

Your motivation is super low today when it comes to work or responsibilities. Perhaps you’re due for a vacation or a little time off. If you can afford to do either — act now!

If you’re uncertain about something that you want, don’t force yourself into making a decision that you might not be happy with later. If anything, now’s the time to be completely honest with yourself.

Some you’re close to could help you with getting out of a funk or a bad mood. Just having a safe space to talk about what you’re feeling can be incredibly liberating. Lean on your people.

If you’re feeling more indulgent than usual in terms of investing in your self-care or pleasure, don’t feel too guilty about it. If you have the means to do so — make the most of it.

Stick close to the people that understand you the most today. These are the people that have a knack for making you feel supported and seen. Being with them will keep you in good spirits.

Try not to put too much stock into what others might be thinking about you. It’s one of those days where how you feel about you is what really counts more than anything.

