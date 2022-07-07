3 Zodiac Signs Least Affected By The Full “Buck” Moon

Retrograde season may be in full swing, but that’s not stopping the next lunation from motivating us to crush it in the professional arena. The July 2022 full Buck moon, which arrives on July 13, is ingressing into pragmatic Capricorn, shaking us out of our cozy Cancerian slumber. The entrepreneurial earth sign is bringing our passions and highest ambitions to the forefront — and the zodiac signs least affected by the July 2022 full Buck moon will have all the support they need to knock out their goals.
The full moon is as intense as it is bright, shining its beams on our hidden thoughts and suppressed emotions. It’s a time when emotions run high and the collective becomes hypersensitive to the energy around them. But the full moon phases are also the ideal time to release that which no longer serves you. The full Buck moon, which is named for the time of year when male deer’santlers are fully grown, will spend time in the enterprising sign of Capricorn. The CEO sea-goat is all about their image and career, bringing our public life into the limelight — and those least impacted by the full moon will feel uplifted by others to help them reach their goals.
“This lunation is about the transformative process of working towards your dreams,” Erin River Sunday, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “Resources will be another highlight — how much you have access to and if your shares have been valued appropriately or not.”
Whether you’re on a new career hunt or exploring your passions, July’s next lunation is a great way to let go of your fears of failure and public scrutiny. Read on to find out if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs least affected by the July 2022 full moon.