3 Zodiac Signs Least Affected By The Full “Buck” Moon

Retrograde season may be in full swing, but that’s not stopping the next lunation from motivating us to crush it in the professional arena. The July 2022 full Buck moon, which arrives on July 13, is ingressing into pragmatic Capricorn, shaking us out of our cozy Cancerian slumber. The entrepreneurial earth sign is bringing our passions and highest ambitions to the forefront — and the zodiac signs least affected by the July 2022 full Buck moon will have all the support they need to knock out their goals.

The full moon is as intense as it is bright, shining its beams on our hidden thoughts and suppressed emotions. It’s a time when emotions run high and the collective becomes hypersensitive to the energy around them. But the full moon phases are also the ideal time to release that which no longer serves you. The full Buck moon, which is named for the time of year when male deer’s antlers are fully grown, will spend time in the enterprising sign of Capricorn. The CEO sea-goat is all about their image and career, bringing our public life into the limelight — and those least impacted by the full moon will feel uplifted by others to help them reach their goals.

“This lunation is about the transformative process of working towards your dreams,” Erin River Sunday, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “Resources will be another highlight — how much you have access to and if your shares have been valued appropriately or not.”

Whether you’re on a new career hunt or exploring your passions, July’s next lunation is a great way to let go of your fears of failure and public scrutiny. Read on to find out if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs least affected by the July 2022 full moon.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The cathartic full moon is highlighting all the things you need to let go of, Gemini, and you’re being supported every step of the way. Use your resources and don’t be afraid to lean on others for help. “Geminis have an impending Mercury Cazimi moment a few days after this full moon, so this lunation can act as a final release before that purification process,” explains Sunday. Cazimi is when a planet is in the “heart” of the sun and is an auspicious sign of good luck and opportunity. “It’s a moment for [Geminis] to air any lingering grievances in the Capricorn area of their chart,” Sunday adds.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle July’s full moon is activating your house of home and origins, Libra, so expect to feel nourished and cheered on in your professional endeavors by your family. This closeness is helping you prioritize and reminds you to take things one step at a time. “Libra people should feel very supported by this lunation because their ruler, Venus, is in a trine with Saturn,” explains Sunday. When planets create a trine, it means they fall under the same element, and is basically a kiss of good luck. “They’ll be ready to enact supportive boundaries with love,” Sunday adds.