July’s Full “Buck” Moon Will Affect These Zodiac Signs The Most

Between steady Saturn teaching us the importance of discipline and daydreaming Neptune shattering our illusions during their retrograde seasons, it may seem like this summer’s astrology is nothing short of intense. That’s especially the case with the July 2022 full moon, also known as the full Buck moon. July’s full moon illuminates the sky on July 13 in executive Capricorn. For the zodiac signs most affected by the July 2022 full Buck moon, that means la Luna’s high beams are shedding light on their ambitious goals and public life.
Full moons are the climactic finale of the lunar cycle, but it’s also a time of hyperactive energy and emotional intensity. They get a lot of attention for stirring up drama, but it’s also an ideal time to let go of any negativity you may have been holding onto. The full buck moon got its name because male deer’s antlers fully develop during this time according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Likewise, those most impacted by July’s full moon may feel a sense of yearning in their professional life as they let go of fears about how they’re perceived by others. That’s because Capricorn is all about accolades, leaving a few zodiac signs to take stock of their personal mission.
“While you might not have arrived quite yet, acknowledging the blood, sweat, and perhaps most apt right now, tears, that go into your accomplishments are important,” astrologer Erin River Sunday tells Bustle.
Will July’s lunation inspire you to conquer your goals or leave you feeling exposed by its bright lights? Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the July 2022 full moon.