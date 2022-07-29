A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on July 29, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

7 Genius Ways To Have An Adventurous Staycation

It’s well-tread ground in this newsletter at this point, but: Travel is expensive and also kind of sh*tty right now. And yes, you can book a hotel room for a weekend in your city — nothing wrong with just wanting a change of scene for a couple nights — or you could have a true staycation, and spend that hotel money instead on things that will continue to bring you joy (i.e., an upgraded bathroom space or a beautiful backgammon set) long after your luxe-y weekend is over. Both good options! But if you opt for the latter, we’ve got some recs. Read More

Your August Horoscope Is Here

Astronomically speaking, there’s a lot of exciting stuff on the horizon next month. We’ve got Venus entering Leo, livening up your love life; the full moon in Aquarius will inspire some creative problem-solving; and then the end of the month brings the start of Virgo season, a perfect opportunity to hone your daily routine. We’re ticking all the boxes here. Read More

How To Score A MAC Lipstick For Free This Weekend

It’s National Lipstick Day today, aka National Restock Your Old, Dried-Out Lipsticks Day. And as always, MAC is doing their BOGO sale on all their cult-favorite lippies. It starts today and runs through Sunday, sooooo whatcha waitin’ for? Read More

Angourie Rice Unleashes Her Inner Control Freak

Much like her character in the new Paramount+ movie Honor Society, Rice, who you might recognize from Mare of Easttown or Nice Guys, has always been a bit of an overachiever. “I set assignments for myself when I’m not working, like, ‘I’m going to write an episode about this,’ and I do all the research for it and basically write an essay,” she says. To her and all the other 21-year-olds out there, I’m jealous of your energy. Read More

The Beyhive Is Buzzing About Beyoncé’s Renaissance Album

Does anyone have plans that are not Renaissance-based this weekend? If so then, *Billy Eichner voice* fix them!! I have not even listened all the way through yet but I already agree with the person who tweeted, “If this what Beyoncé was doing in the house the whole quarantine, LOCK US BACK UP!!!!!!” Reasonable. Read More

At 28, Tisha Campbell Was Newly Married & Dancing Through A Career Pivot

“In my 20s, I was taking care of everybody else and putting myself last,” says Campbell, who, during that time, was starring in the successful sitcom Martin. “I was trying to be the best wife that I could be — now, I’m being the best me I can be.” Here, the actor tells Bustle all about Hollywood in the ‘90s, why her nickname was/still is “Dance Too Hard,” and the art of not giving a f*ck. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Expect to be in your feels. Read More

