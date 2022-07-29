Astrology
Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 29, 2022
Expect to be in your feels.
Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 29, 2022.
Although the moon is in fun-loving Leo, there’s some bumps in the road to be aware of as la luna battles aggressive Mars and unpredictable Uranus. The morning gets the sparks flying as the moon meets up with wounded Chiron in Aries. This is the kind of cosmic combination where we might want to air our grievances or get something off of our chest. While this can be an opportunity for healing or self-empowerment in some cases, it won’t come without its share of drama.
Shortly after the moon and Chiron meet up, Mars in headstrong Taurus gets into the mix. Under this planetary aspect, we might be feeling especially touchy, defiant, or confrontational. With the moon in Leo, our pride or ego could be at the source of whatever contention comes up. Come the afternoon, unpredictable Uranus in Taurus joins the party too. As a fateful Mars-Uranus alignment begins to heat up, we might need to take extra care with our actions as the energy of the moment feels explosive. On a much more positive note, today’s cosmic weather can give us a creative push or assist us in achieving a personal breakthrough.
Come later this evening, the moon syncs up with Mercury in Leo, providing the opportunity for honest and heartfelt conversation. If we’re feeling stressed, this Moon-Mercury combo encourages us to seek out humor, glamour, and art as an antidote. Doing something fun or creative with our hands could also be a way to alleviate tension.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You could be feeling a major boost in creativity today. Go with the feeling and see where it takes you. On another note, be mindful of doing anything too risky with your cash.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You might not take too kindly to someone else’s input or offer to help. However, they could have something of value to share with you. Take what you need and leave the rest if it doesn’t apply.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It’s possible that might have a very different opinion from what others might be saying or feeling right now. It’s OK to feel what you feel. Just make sure that you’re authentic about it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Now’s not the time to be playing it safe or overthinking things when it comes to pursuing something you really want. Go ahead and and just do it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You feel like you have way too much going on. Though you might be feeling apprehensive about saying that. Be honest — people will respect it. There’ll be more opportunities for you down the line.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
There’s only but so many hours in a day and but so much of you to go around. You need an opportunity to catch your breath before you jump into the next thing. Take it easy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If you have a bone to pick with someone, don’t sweep it under the rug and pretend that all is well. Bring it into the open with a conversation. You might find it was all a big misunderstanding.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Someone could be trying to undermine you with their negative energy. You don’t have to give this person any of your attention. All you need to do is keep standing tall and shining your light.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Today warns you against starting another project or goal that you might not be able or ready to finish. The best thing for you to do is try and handle what you currently have on your plate.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You might be stuck in your feels today. Don’t beat yourself up about it or try to push your feelings down. It’s perfectly OK to wear your heart on your sleeve.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Someone could unknowingly push your buttons today. Take a moment to sort out why you’re feeling the way you do. Are you mad at them or something else? Talk about it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You’re feeling like you’re going in circles in terms of getting a plan or idea off the ground. Sticking to the same methods or expecting quick results won’t get you anywhere. Adopt a different approach.
