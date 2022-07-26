Here’s Your Horoscope For August 2022

August will encourage you to bring excitement and purpose to your everyday life. This energy kickstarts on August 4, when Mercury moves into detail-oriented Virgo. You’ll find yourself full of useful advice and eager to share it with others — just make sure you’re gentle in your delivery of constructive feedback. Get ready for dramatic displays of passion and affection as Venus enters Leo on August 11, livening up your love life and emphasizing your desire for loyalty and admiration. On the same day, the freedom-seeking full moon in Aquarius will trigger breakthroughs that inspire you to think outside the box to solve the problems you’ve been facing.

As Mars sweeps through light-hearted Gemini on August 20, you’ll feel a sudden boost of motivation to get through your to-do list with enthusiasm. Prepare for a surge in productivity as Virgo season starts on August 22, calling on you to improve your quality of life by refining your daily routine to ensure that you are upholding your own high standards. On August 24, Uranus will begin its retrograde in Taurus, slowing down the process of unpredictable changes in your personal life. This retrograde will invite you to reflect on the physical and financial adjustments you’ve had to make this year.

With a nudge from Mercury’s entrance into harmonious Libra on August 25, you’ll find it easier to make balanced judgments. Avoid stagnation by not obsessing over making the right decision that will please everyone. The month will end on a self-motivated note when the new moon in Virgo on August 26 generates new opportunities to lay the groundwork for the short-term goals you’d like to achieve. Maximize this energy by focusing on one task or idea at a time rather than trying to do everything at once. Don’t be afraid to try, fail, and start over.

Happy birthday, Virgo!

Remember all of the times when you pushed a project back, promising you’d deal with it later? Well, the time has finally come to tie up loose ends. Get productive this August and prioritize your responsibilities. Every day is a new opportunity to create an enriching life and to set routines that enable you to take better care of yourself. Once Uranus retrograde begins on August 24, you’ll extend your focus toward making material and financial changes to meet your current needs.

You’ll find yourself on the brink of reaching a huge milestone under the August 11 full moon in Aquarius. Creative thinking, plus relying on your friends, will get you to the finish line much faster than working independently. Virgo season is the perfect opportunity to bring some excitement back into your life — things don’t have to be all work and no play! Let go of your expectations, and allow life to surprise you with new creative ideas and romantic interests you may not have considered before.

Working through family matters and processing traumas that continue to weigh heavy on your subconscious mind will be your main focus this August. It’s time to close old chapters and strengthen your familial relationships so that you can move toward a more positive future. Traveling might also be on your mind this month. Whether you are finalizing the plans for a trip or dreaming about your future adventures, make sure you have a checklist to keep your planning precise and on track.

It’s time to come out of your shell and express yourself with clarity and intention. As you begin to socialize more this August, you might find that you get caught up in specific words or the goal behind what someone has said, letting it bother you. Similarly, when applying yourself to your goals, you might obsess over small details that aren’t so important on a grand scale. Notice when you’re being too fussy or hyper-focused on the negative side of things.

The month will begin with huge breakthroughs in your relationship that offers clarity on what you want in life and who you want beside you. This could lead to an unexpected breakup or things suddenly getting more serious between you and a romantic interest of yours. This month is a great time to give back to yourself and spoil the people you care about by being generous with your money, time, and resources.

Have you been paying equal attention to your mental and physical health? Work on becoming the best version of yourself this month by ensuring your inner and outer world are in harmony. Once the new moon aligns in your sign on August 26, you’ll feel refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to rediscover who you are. Consider which changes you can implement in your life right now to support the goals you are working toward, and adjust your outlook to be more positive and self-trusting.

You’ll attract more friends and networks who need your guidance and compassion this August. Make sure you are relying on your friends as much as they are leaning on you, rather than burying your concerns. Taking care of yourself first will allow you to be a better support system for others. After Mercury enters your sign on August 25, the month may take a mature turn, causing you to reflect on whether you have invested enough time in planning for your future.

If you’re still healing from a breakup — whether it’s an ex or a friend who is no longer in your life — take some time to process your feelings rather than pretending like you’re over the major changes you’ve been through. When you’re no longer contemplating the past, you’ll feel a lot lighter and mentally clear, allowing you to put your all into achieving your dreams. Meanwhile, you’re closer to your next career milestone than you think.

This August is the perfect time for you to get away. A vacation where you can expand your mental and physical horizons will help bring back your adventurous spirit and enthusiasm for life. Work-focused Virgo season will begin on August 22, boosting your drive and focus. Prioritize the immediate steps between you and your wildest dreams rather than focusing on the bigger picture and change your approach to daily work tasks. Being productive doesn’t need to be boring.

Don’t allow your pride to get in the way of you accepting emotional and financial support from others. Your manifestations will actualize much faster with some help. You may develop new interests this month that spark a new desire to dive deep into self-studying. Hit the books, take an online class, or travel somewhere new where you can deepen your understanding of subjects that fascinate you.

Your relationships will take center stage at the start of the month, calling you to express your appreciation for the people who love you. However, you may quickly realize that you have bad habits to break before you can show up more authentically with your friends and romantic partners. Virgo season will begin on August 22, bringing the perfect energy for you to tear down the walls that are keeping your heart closed.

New relationships may be ready to blossom in your life this August. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to confess your feelings for someone special or to put yourself out there to meet someone new, now’s the time to do it. Uranus retrograde on August 24 will reveal how your stubborn instincts have caused disagreements to drag out far longer than they need to. Reflect on how you’ve contributed to drama in your life by resisting letting go and compromising.