So You Want To Quit Your Job

In the second half of 2021, a record number of 20 million-plus Americans left their jobs, nearly equal to the population of Australia. But the Great Resignation isn't just about employees jumping ship because they got a better offer from a competitor — now, people are leaving their jobs without a clear plan in place. For many, "burnout" has been a driving factor, and while the word's loosey-goosey definition means it gets thrown around a lot, two different analytics firms, Gallup and Visier, conducted polls that found that roughly a quarter of Americans feel burned out "very often" or "all of the time." If you're navigating these waters and thinking of quitting, you've come to the right place. We've collected tips from HR executives, financial advisers, and mental health counselors about how to decide if you should say those magic two words.

“Exercise Snacking” Will Change The Way You Work Out

Unfortunately the term doesn't refer to nibbling on a box of Cheez-Its in between squat circuits (although we're not *not* suggesting that). But the practice still might make you more excited to work out — especially if carving out two hours for a gym sesh isn't feasible for you most days.

Y2-OK, Camila Cabello!

The singer threw a 2000s-themed party to celebrate her 25th and literally dazzled in a silvery see-through two-piece number. If this 'fit looks familiar, you might be remembering the chainmail dress Kendall Jenner wore for her 21st birthday — which itself paid homage to Paris Hilton's 21st birthday dress from 2002. Nothing like a full-circle fashion moment, eh? Clearly in a "Thank U, Next" state of mind, Cabello also gave a little more insight into her breakup with Shawn Mendes in a new interview.

What We Keep Getting Wrong About Burnout

When journalists began covering the societal effects of COVID, burnout was a free space on the bingo card of hot, pandemic-caused issues for media to cover. Piece after piece talked about it. Burnout in the medical field. Burnout among the educators. Burnout among parents. Burnout for cis, heterosexual mothers. Burnout for the therapists. But a term suggesting a rock bottom stops meaning rock bottom when we're all there and, somehow, still going despite the struggle. So what is burnout, really? And what can we do about it?

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Doesn’t Suffer For Her Art

If you've heard Beyoncé's "Flawless," then you're familiar with Adichie's work. Now, the author is releasing a companion piece to her 2014 book We Should All Be Feminists — a guided journal bearing the same name — that offers readers prompts to jump-start their writing. Or you could try her method: "I'm not even joking when I say that chocolate is a fundamental part of [my] process of creativity."

This $15 Rose Oil Is Skin Care’s Next Cult Product

It works well as a nail or cuticle oil, a hair de-frizzer, and a moisturizer. The rose petals add a luxe touch, and the light floral scent might even outlast your perfume.

