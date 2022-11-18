A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 18, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

At 28, Prue Leith Was Having A Secret Affair & Sharing Apple Pie With Stoned Neighbors

Dame Prue Leith definitely would have watched The Great British Bake Off at 28, she tells Bustle — if it had existed and if she’d owned a television. But she wasn’t wanting for a hobby in 1968. The chef was busy preparing to open Leith’s, her first restaurant, located in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood. She was also in the midst of a 13-year affair with Rayne Kruger, a family friend — they’d later marry and share two children. Here, Leith talks about having a secret relationship and entertaining her famous neighbors with the munchies. Read More

The Latest

A Body Language Expert Breaks Down Matt & Colleen’s Love Is Blind Reunion Appearance

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton weathered their share of disagreements on Love Is Blind Season 3, but they said yes to each other at the altar and are still together today, more than a year after filming. Still, many fans noticed that their body language during the Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion seemed out of sync. Here, body language expert Patti Wood breaks down what it could mean. Read More

All The Emo Girls On TikTok Are Showing Off “Crying Makeup” Looks

Crying on main has become more popular than ever thanks to the likes of international supermodel Bella Hadid, who recently shared an entire photo dump of her crying into the camera. Just as being vulnerable and relatable online has become an essential part of the cool-girl starter pack, makeup that looks as if you just had a major cry sesh has been taking BeautyTok by storm. Tears optional. Read More

Must Reads

I Tried Sex Magick To Tap Into My Inner Sensuality

Climaxes are capable of much more than providing a burst of euphoria; they can help your dreams materialize. Because pleasure is pertinent to personal growth, Bustle’s Brittany Beringer tried sex magick to tap into her sensuality and awaken her inner sex goddess. Read More

The Best Black Friday Deals Over 50% Off

A lot gets called a sale these days, and not all of it is exciting. BDG editors combed through Amazon’s early Black Friday deals to find the stuff that’s deeply discounted that you’ll actually want to buy. From beauty to home to fashion and more, these picks span departments — but act fast, as the best deals sell out quickly. Read More

5-Year High School Reunions Versus 10-Year High School Reunions

Not all high school reunions are created equal, and how far out you are from graduation will affect the type of experience you have. We’re talking going from asking, “How's your mom?” to exclaiming, “You're a mom?” Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Avoid multitasking altogether and stick to something simple. Read More

More Good Stuff