Here's your daily horoscope for November 18, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 18, 2022.

It might feel like one of those days where you’re doing a lot but getting very little done. That’s because the moon in efficient Virgo is having difficult time working alongside sleepy Neptune in Pisces and buzzy Mars in Gemini, which is still retrograde.

With the Scorpio sun teaming up with incisive Pluto in Capricorn towards the second half of the day, the best plan of action might be to avoid multitasking altogether and stick to something simple. The Virgo moon meets up with Pluto later this evening, which might inspire some late-night cleaning, holiday prepping, or planning for the new year.

Don’t try to squeeze in more than you can realistically handle today.

The need to do things your way could be hindering you from getting valuable advice or support.

If you’re moving at a slower pace than you normally do, don’t fret. It might help to take things down a few notches.

If you’re feeling stressed, consider talking about it with someone you trust or planning yourself a little escape.

Do your best to take care of yourself today. You might need to pull back a bit and lay low for a while.

You might need to be upfront and tell someone the truth today. Just try to be tactful about it.

Are there new tools or techniques that you can begin using to improve your wellness?

Enjoy the company of people that cheer you up. It might help you more than you realize.

You might need to speak up for yourself today.

There’s no need to push yourself to make a decision that you’re not ready to make. Get an outside opinion.

Be judicious with your money today. Do some bargain hunting.

Stay away from the Debbie Downers today.

