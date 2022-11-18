Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 18, 2022
Keep it simple.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 18, 2022.
It might feel like one of those days where you’re doing a lot but getting very little done. That’s because the moon in efficient Virgo is having difficult time working alongside sleepy Neptune in Pisces and buzzy Mars in Gemini, which is still retrograde.
With the Scorpio sun teaming up with incisive Pluto in Capricorn towards the second half of the day, the best plan of action might be to avoid multitasking altogether and stick to something simple. The Virgo moon meets up with Pluto later this evening, which might inspire some late-night cleaning, holiday prepping, or planning for the new year.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Don’t try to squeeze in more than you can realistically handle today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
The need to do things your way could be hindering you from getting valuable advice or support.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If you’re moving at a slower pace than you normally do, don’t fret. It might help to take things down a few notches.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If you’re feeling stressed, consider talking about it with someone you trust or planning yourself a little escape.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Do your best to take care of yourself today. You might need to pull back a bit and lay low for a while.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You might need to be upfront and tell someone the truth today. Just try to be tactful about it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Are there new tools or techniques that you can begin using to improve your wellness?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Enjoy the company of people that cheer you up. It might help you more than you realize.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You might need to speak up for yourself today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
There’s no need to push yourself to make a decision that you’re not ready to make. Get an outside opinion.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Be judicious with your money today. Do some bargain hunting.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Stay away from the Debbie Downers today.
Want to learn more? Check out your November 2022 monthly horoscope.