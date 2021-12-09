Life
Bustle's Shop Holiday Pop-Up Is A Gifting Hotspot
If you’re in New York City, you won’t want to miss it.
Waltz past the Winter Garden’s colorful display of lanterns dangling from the ceiling at Brookfield Place and you’ll find The Lodge, a festive pop-up inside the New York City shopping center featuring a handful of curated vendors and activations for the holidays.
This year, Bustle’s teaming up with a few brands making appearances at The Lodge: Earlier this month, Audible hosted a pop-up chalet at Bustle’s Shop Holiday that offered complimentary hot chocolate, private gondolas, and a listening lounge with pre-downloaded audiobooks. Then, Alicia Keys’ beauty-slash-wellness brand Keys Soulcare set up a ritual shop with giveaways of full-size skin care products for self-care devotees.
On Dec. 6 and 7, Brookfield Place visitors were able to stop by for another beauty-themed destination at the holiday shop with e.l.f. Cosmetics’ chalet. Here, the skin care and makeup powerhouse gave out samples of some of its cult-fave products (including its Holy Hydration line and Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow). Next up? Paramount+ is hosting a chalet on Dec. 8 and 9. The streaming platform is offering free one-month trials as well as an activation where shoppers can check out a holiday card-making station with winter-esque embellishments, calligraphy pens, and colorful ribbons.
The Lodge at Brookfield Place is open until Dec. 23 for more pop-up festivities. Pro tip: Don’t miss the Moët & Chandon suite, where you can snag personalized Champagne bottles and selfies at a photo booth.