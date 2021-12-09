Waltz past the Winter Garden’s colorful display of lanterns dangling from the ceiling at Brookfield Place and you’ll find The Lodge, a festive pop-up inside the New York City shopping center featuring a handful of curated vendors and activations for the holidays.

This year, Bustle’s teaming up with a few brands making appearances at The Lodge: Earlier this month, Audible hosted a pop-up chalet at Bustle’s Shop Holiday that offered complimentary hot chocolate, private gondolas, and a listening lounge with pre-downloaded audiobooks. Then, Alicia Keys’ beauty-slash-wellness brand Keys Soulcare set up a ritual shop with giveaways of full-size skin care products for self-care devotees.

On Dec. 6 and 7, Brookfield Place visitors were able to stop by for another beauty-themed destination at the holiday shop with e.l.f. Cosmetics’ chalet. Here, the skin care and makeup powerhouse gave out samples of some of its cult-fave products (including its Holy Hydration line and Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow). Next up? Paramount+ is hosting a chalet on Dec. 8 and 9. The streaming platform is offering free one-month trials as well as an activation where shoppers can check out a holiday card-making station with winter-esque embellishments, calligraphy pens, and colorful ribbons.

The Lodge at Brookfield Place is open until Dec. 23 for more pop-up festivities. Pro tip: Don’t miss the Moët & Chandon suite, where you can snag personalized Champagne bottles and selfies at a photo booth.