Some couples just aren’t meant to be, and that seems to be the case with Cancer and Aquarius zodiac signs. Cancer is a highly emotional water sign who’s affectionate, nurturing, and pretty traditional. Aquarius, on the other hand, is a freedom-loving air sign who’s logical, intellectual, and unconventional. While some incompatible zodiac couples can work through their differences, the crab and the water bearer may have a hard time just getting off the ground. Cancer and Aquarius’ zodiac compatibility has all the info you need to know about this challenging zodiac pair.

“Cancer and Aquarius don’t quite get each other,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “This is a difficult match, but there can be an undeniable chemistry there.”

To get down to the basics, Cancer is a cardinal water sign while Aquarius is a fixed air sign. This means that Cancer tends to embrace new beginnings and change. They’re in touch with their feelings, and the feelings of others. They’re considered to be one of the zodiac’s initiators, and this shows up a lot in their relationships. Cancer is always looking for ways to help their partner even before they ask.

As a fixed air sign, Aquarius is focused and determined. They’re constantly taking in new information and looking for ways to push the envelope. Once they have an idea in their head, there’s no stopping them. Due to their fixed nature, they tend to value commitment and stability over short-term flings. But they’re also independent, and it’ll take them a while to act as if they’re actually part of a couple.

In the zodiac wheel, Cancer and Aquarius make an inconjunct or quincunx aspect, which means they’re five signs apart. According to Monahan, this aspect means that a couple may find it hard to understand each other.

“This is an aspect of tension, in that the planets involved will be in signs totally unrelated to each other,” she says. “However, this mystery can bring an intense and overwhelming intrigue with the other. So, even though Cancer and Aquarius are about as alike as day and night, there is undeniably a link between them.”

At the very least, there may be an attraction between Cancer and Aquarius. But they may have to try a little harder than most to make an actual relationship work.

Cancer & Aquarius’ Sexual Compatibility

When it comes to sexual compatibility, Cancer and Aquarius may find themselves drawn to the other. It’s a kind of attraction that may confuse them both as they’re not exactly each other’s types. According to Monahan, they’ll both be compelled to figure out why they can’t stop thinking about each other.

If these two were to hook up, it could go either way. As astrologer Theresa Reed tells Bustle, “Aquarius is an inventive lover and Cancer is sensuous, so there could be some fireworks in the bedroom.” Cancer prefers more slow, gentle, and romantic sex, but they’re willing to experiment a little in order to please their partner. But if Cancer doesn’t develop an emotional connection to Aquarius, they may lose interest and decide to move on. Aquarius isn’t affectionate, and if they’re still in the early days of a relationship, Cancer’s love of cuddling and chatting after sex may come off as “clingy” to the water bearer.

Cancer & Aquarius’ Emotional Compatibility

As you could probably guess, this is an area of the relationship that will need a lot of work. “These two hit a brick wall when it comes to forging a durable emotional connection,” Reed says. “Aquarius is aloof while Cancer is sensitive — this is like trying to mix oil and water.”

Cancer is in touch with their emotions and has no problem expressing them. They believe that being vulnerable and sharing your feelings with your partner is key to maintaining a long-term relationship.

Meanwhile, Aquarius has a reputation for being cold and unemotional. Of course, Aquarius is just as capable of sharing their emotions as anyone else, but they need to trust the person they’re opening up to— and the situation needs to make sense to them logically. For example, the emotionally-driven Cancer will cry and vent out all of their frustrations during a fight. The more cool-headed Aquarius will put aside their personal feelings in order to look at the situation for what it’s worth and then come up with a solution. Sometimes, this can make Cancer feel as if their partner doesn’t really care as much when that’s not actually the case.

On the plus side, differences give couples opportunities to learn from each other. According to Reed, Cancer can learn a lot about letting go from Aquarius while Aquarius can learn how to get in touch with themselves. If these two put in the effort to communicate, they have a chance at working things out.

The Biggest Issues In A Cancer & Aquarius Relationship

Committing to a relationship can be one of the biggest problems for these two. “Typically these are not two signs who come together quite easily,” Monahan says.

They’ll also have to work on trying to understand how the other works. Aquarius will need to learn how to navigate Cancer’s mood swings, while Cancer will have to learn how to not take things personally when Aquarius needs space to think. “If Aquarius can find a way to meet Cancer’s emotional needs, they have a shot at a lasting relationship,” Reed says. “This is a big challenge, but Aquarius likes to solve puzzles so they might be willing to try and crack the Cancer emo code!”

Overall, Cancer and Aquarius are considered to be an incompatible zodiac match. Of course, no couple is doomed to fail no matter how incompatible they may be. But it does mean that both partners will have to put in more work to make the relationship last.

The good thing is, both signs value commitment and are extremely loyal. ”If Aquarius can find their heart and if Cancer cools their jets,” Reed says, “this could be an exciting relationship for both signs.”

Sources

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Theresa Reed, astrologer