3 Zodiac Signs Most Sexually Compatible With Cancer Star Signs

It'll take a lot more than heated glances and sweet-talking to get a Cancer into bed. But once you do, you'll be treated to a sexual experience that's unlike any other. Like a crab, Cancers are tough on the outside but soft and tender on the inside. And since Cancer is one of the sensitive signs in the zodiac, the sex is sure to be an emotional experience. Cancers use sex as a way to bond with their partner on a deeper level, and the three zodiac signs most sexually compatible with Cancer have the best chance at seeing how transformative sex can really be.

"Sensitive, emotional Cancer is all about the feels when it comes to sex, and you should have already built up some emotional connection with them," intuitive astrologer Chelsea Jewel tells Bustle. "The crab is known within the zodiac for being the nurturing caretaker who puts others’ needs before their own. But what this Water sign wants more than anything is to receive that same level of dedication, attention, and pampering in return."

According to Jewel, Cancers are most turned on by displays of affection. Cancers want to be shown how much they're loved and appreciated, from whispering sweet nothings into their ear to cooking their favorite meal. "Ultimately, tuning into a Cancer's emotions and providing exactly what they need without them having to ask is the best way to leave your them feeling satisfied and smitten," Jewel says.

Not everyone can appreciate how giving Cancer can be, nor do they give as much in return. But these three zodiac signs are destined to be Cancer's sexual soulmates, according to Jewel.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) No one does a better job of taking care of Cancer than another Cancer. When two crabs meet, you can pretty much expect a total love-fest filled with romantic gestures and sweet moments. "In bed, the emotional connection between these two may at times outweigh the physical act of sex, with lots of eye gazing, cuddling, words of affirmation, and exchanges centering around their dreams for the future," Jewel says. As long as both partners can find effective ways to deal with each other's moods, this sexual relationship can lead to a relationship full of "steamy, yet heartwarming evenings."

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Expect a lot of depth and connection when these two water signs get it on. Both signs are highly intuitive and can instinctively know what touch, word, or gesture is going to get their partner off without a single word being said. Both Cancer and Scorpio also tend to put up walls initially and enjoy getting to know each other until they lower their guard. According to Jewel, Scorpio will bring a "burning intensity" to the bedroom to reassure Cancer of their deeper connection, allowing Cancer to come out of their shell fully. "When these two have sex, they fully embody what it means to merge and meld together – not just physically, but on an incredibly deep and spiritual level as well," Jewel says.