3 Zodiac Signs Capricorn Likely Regrets Breaking Up With

The zodiac's practical goat isn't known for being a romantic. They're slow to fall in love and will only consider being in a relationship with someone they see long-term potential with. They take love very seriously and won't just end a relationship without good reason. So, when Capricorn initiates a breakup, they tend to cut ties and never look back. However, there is an exception to every rule. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs Capricorn will likely regret breaking up with.
"Capricorns approach relationships the way they approach business," astrologer Jayde Young tells Bustle. "When looking for a partner, they look at the long-term potential. What can this person contribute to my day-to-day life and happiness? Can they provide structure? A level of stability? Would they make a helpful roommate? Would they make a good parent down the line? Are they sexually compatible with me? If a partner doesn’t check the vast majority of these boxes, Capricorns are apt to moving on to the next prospect."
Dating a Capricorn isn't for everyone. Unlike fiery Aries, who brings passion, or Gemini, who brings the fun and laughs, Capricorn brings more practical things to the table. According to Young, Capricorn’s love language is providing resources, advice, and structure to their partner's life. "Capricorns are heavily influenced by Saturn, the planet of tough lessons, structure, rules, and tradition," she says. "So it should come as no surprise that these themes are precisely what Capricorns tend to bring to a relationship."
Not many people tend to appreciate how Capricorn is in a relationship. But the following three zodiac signs will always stick out in Capricorn's mind because they "got" them. With that said, here are the three zodiac signs Capricorn will likely regret breaking up with, according to Young.