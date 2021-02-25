3 Zodiac Signs Capricorn Likely Regrets Breaking Up With

The zodiac's practical goat isn't known for being a romantic. They're slow to fall in love and will only consider being in a relationship with someone they see long-term potential with. They take love very seriously and won't just end a relationship without good reason. So, when Capricorn initiates a breakup, they tend to cut ties and never look back. However, there is an exception to every rule. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs Capricorn will likely regret breaking up with.

"Capricorns approach relationships the way they approach business," astrologer Jayde Young tells Bustle. "When looking for a partner, they look at the long-term potential. What can this person contribute to my day-to-day life and happiness? Can they provide structure? A level of stability? Would they make a helpful roommate? Would they make a good parent down the line? Are they sexually compatible with me? If a partner doesn’t check the vast majority of these boxes, Capricorns are apt to moving on to the next prospect."

Dating a Capricorn isn't for everyone. Unlike fiery Aries, who brings passion, or Gemini, who brings the fun and laughs, Capricorn brings more practical things to the table. According to Young, Capricorn’s love language is providing resources, advice, and structure to their partner's life. "Capricorns are heavily influenced by Saturn, the planet of tough lessons, structure, rules, and tradition," she says. "So it should come as no surprise that these themes are precisely what Capricorns tend to bring to a relationship."

Not many people tend to appreciate how Capricorn is in a relationship. But the following three zodiac signs will always stick out in Capricorn's mind because they "got" them. With that said, here are the three zodiac signs Capricorn will likely regret breaking up with, according to Young.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Capricorn and Aries will be drawn to each other like moths to a flame due to their mutually ambitious natures. According to Young, they dream big, aren't afraid to go after what they want, and appreciate each other's traits. When things are great, they make for a really strong power couple. However, both Capricorn and Aries like being the dominant partner. "You can’t have two cooks in the kitchen, and you can’t have two stubborn bosses in a relationship," Young says. "Eventually, one will have to play second fiddle, and the phrase isn’t in the vocabulary of either the Capricorn or the Aries." Capricorn will always appreciate how much Aries helped push them to keep climbing higher when the relationship ends.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) These two earth signs make a compatible pair due to their love of luxury. According to Young, Capricorns like to work hard, and Taurus loves to play hard. "This dynamic is strong because Capricorns and Taurus both balance out each other’s addictive tendencies have a shared mission and the steady determination needed to build a fulfilling life together," she says. When the relationship is good, it's stable, grounded, and has a lot of long-term potential. However, Taurus' stubbornness can sometimes be too much for the Capricorn. "There’s only room for one headstrong personality in the relationship, and that will always be the Cap," Young says. Regardless, both the goat and the bull are creatures of comfort. Capricorn will never forget the way they were able to let go and give in to their often neglected indulgent side.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) The ultimate "one that got away" for a Capricorn would be Virgo. They're both grounded earth signs who are practical and ambitious. Capricorn will love how Virgo appreciates how organized, structured, and detail-oriented they are. "In a relationship, Capricorn must rule, and Virgo is happy to acquiesce," Young says. "This is one match made in the stars." However, this relationship tends to get a little dull. Although Capricorn doesn't need a ton of excitement and spontaneity to be happy, they may find something missing with Virgo and end the relationship. "If Capricorn decides to go after passion as opposed to the quiet, self-assured love of a Virgo, they will soon miss the complimentary vision and approach to life provided by a relationship with the Virgo," Young says.

Source:

Jayde Young, astrologer and owner of ZennBoxx