Need An Instagram Caption For Your Selfie? Here Are 40 Ideas

Coming up with a caption for your selfie is way harder than it needs to be. Do you go earnest and own the fact that you were feeling yourself, or do you lean into the humor and poke fun at the act of posting a selfie to the grid? No matter what vibe you’re going for with your front-facing snap, these 40 Instagram captions for selfies have got you covered.

Posting a selfie on IG can be weirdly nerve-wracking. You want your followers to engage with the post — especially if it doubles as a thirst trap — but you also want to be coy about it, or at least acknowledge that you’re posting a selfie in this day and age. That’s why picking the perfect caption is so crucial, because it can make or break the success of your photo (no pressure, though).

If selfies are considered cheugy nowadays, you might as well set yourself up for success with a funny caption. Or if you’re showing off a new haircut, a caption that conveys your confidence is key. Maybe you want to get a little cheeky with it, or perhaps defaulting to a classic lyric is the way to go.

Whatever direction you take, consider pairing your next selfie with one of these 40 Instagram caption ideas.

“You’re never too good for a selfie.” Nikolay Pandev/E+/Getty Images Even the people who claim selfies are cheugy now still take them from time to time.

“Selfie game is so strong.” Tell it like it is.

“Maybe she’s born with it.” You don’t have to be a cover girl to use this caption.

“It’s a mood, it’s a vibe, it’s a look, it’s a match.” — Ariana Grande Quoting “Makeup” by Ariana Grande feels appropriate for showing off your beat.

“But first, let me take a selfie.” Who among us hasn’t used this caption before?

“Feelin’ myself.” Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez/Moment/Getty Images Own it.

“Say cheese!” Everybody smile!

“Just me and my bestie.” You could use this to post a photo with your friend, or you could post a solo pic to give your followers a good laugh.

“I can never escape the paparazzi.” They’re everywhere.

“I’m my own biggest crush.” urbazon/E+/Getty Images How romantic.

“Face card never declines.” It’s the truth.

“Who are you looking at?” Go ahead and call out your followers for staring.

“Sorry, not sorry for the selfie.” Never apologize for being you.

“My Camera Roll is full of these.” There’s no need to be ashamed.

“POV: You’re my selfie camera.” Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Your followers wish they were your camera.

“I woke up like this.” When in doubt, this Beyoncé lyric never fails.

“Just needed to show someone my outfit.” Sometimes it’s not that deep.

“Judge all you want, but I bet your Camera Roll is filled with selfies, too.” You tell them.

“Paps caught me slipping.” Only in this scenario, “paps = me” and “slipping = serving.”

“Felt cute, might delete later.” svetikd/E+/Getty Images Hey, it’s a classic for a reason.

“Blessed and well-dressed.” It might as well be an affirmation.

“Can’t let this makeup go to waste.” At least this caption is honest.

“This is what my face looks like, in case you forgot.” Your followers will be thankful for the reminder.

“May I have your attention, please?” You got it.

“If you got it, flaunt it.” Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images Yup.

“A selfie a day keeps the followers at bay.” That’s how the saying goes, right?

“Felt cute, won’t delete later.” A play on the classic caption.

“Please don’t kill my vibe.” I’m begging.

“Always find a reason to smile.” A wholesome caption for a wholesome selfie.

“Posting a selfie to the grid? Groundbreaking.” Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Miranda Priestly would approve of this one.

“A face that’s Instagram-worthy.” Don’t be afraid to gas yourself up in the caption.

“Looking like a swipe right on Tinder.” — Cardi B BRB, adding another selfie to my dating app profile.

“Living my best life.” Don’t be jealous.

“Take a screenshot — it’ll last longer.” And I oop.

“Why you so obsessed with me? — Me to myself.” urbazon/E+/Getty Images Asking the important questions.

“A selfie never hurt anybody.” No lies detected.

“Thanks in advance for all the Likes.” It’s OK to be cocky when posting a selfie.

“It feels so good to be me.” A little positivity can go a long way.

“Young, wild, and free.” A carefree caption to memorialize your wildest adventures.

“The person behind the camera told me I’m beautiful.” Milena Magazin/E+/Getty Images And they were right.