On February 6, a devastating earthquake struck central and south-east Turkey (also known as Türkiye by the United Nations) and northern Syria. The death toll for the deadly earthquake and aftershocks currently stands at 11,700, with rescue and aid efforts ongoing in both regions amid treacherously cold weather conditions, and anger mounting over a slow official response to the disaster, as per The Guardian. Nearly 300,000 people have been left homeless in Syria, while an estimated 13.5 million people in Turkey have been affected by the disaster.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who previously lived in Istanbul and has friends and family in the affected regions in Turkey, was among the high-profile voices urging people to help victims of the tragedy. The reality star says that members of her family have been caught up in the earthquake and are currently sleeping outside.

“A little bit of anyone's help would be great because we need people to save those people that are buried under the ground,” she told Sky News, adding that she would like to volunteer on the ground to help those impacted. “Yes - as soon as the opportunity is given to me I'm there,” she said. “Obviously it is my home, it is my second language. Anything I can do, I'm there to support anyone.”

As temperatures plummet in the affected regions, those impacted by the disaster are in urgent need of food, water, warm clothes, and safe places to shelter. A situation further complicated by the ongoing civil war in Syria, with different areas of the country being under either rebel or state control. According to figures from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), four million Syrians who already rely on immediate humanitarian aid live in the region affected by the earthquake.

In response, numerous charities and aid organisations are helping to collect and redistribute donations and volunteering on the ground with the continuing rescue efforts. Here are some six organisations to support in their efforts to help as many people as possible.

Oxfam Oxfam has been fighting against poverty since 1942, and is partnering with locally based organisations in Turkey and Syria to support those affected by the disaster. “The emergency response is expected to include water and sanitation, shelter, and food support as well as longer-term rehabilitation and reconstruction,” they say in their call for help. “Any donation, big or small, matters right now.” Support the appeal here.

Save the Children The UK-based children’s charity is also working with partners on the ground. “You can help us get families the food, warm blankets, winter clothes, and shelter materials they need to survive,” they say, asking for donations. “You can help us set up safe spaces for women and children, and get psychological support to children so they can start to process their terrible experiences.” Back their vital work here by donating to Save The Children’s Emergency Fund.

Doctors Without Borders French charity Doctors Without Borders — also known as Médecins Sans Frontières — began providing urgent medical assistance hours after the first earthquake struck in Northern Syria, where they already have teams on the ground. The MSF treated 200 injured people in the first few hours after the disaster, and are now working around the clock to support affected medical facilities across both countries, and treating thousands of people wounded in the disaster. Donate here.

UNICEF As humanitarian organisation UNICEF points out in their appeal for help, “the immediate focus is on ensuring affected children and families have access to safe drinking water and sanitation services – critical in preventing illness in the early days of a crisis.” They are also working with the Turkish government to support ongoing search-and-rescue efforts and humanitarian support. Donate here.