50 Cheap Things On Amazon That Make Being Trapped At Home So Much Better

Being asked to stay home can undoubtedly be a bummer — but amidst a global pandemic, it's often necessary. To make it easier (and way more enjoyable), it's important to stock up on things that'll keep you comfortable and happy while you're there. With that being said, check out this list of cheap things on Amazon that'll make being stuck in the house easier to manage.

Perhaps you love the feeling of coziness and could use a pair of thick socks to keep you comfy, or maybe you've been inspired to make some small home improvements (like adding dimmer switches, motion sensor lights, or a doorbell chime to your dwelling space). Everything you need is right here.

In addition to apparel and home supplies, this list also delves into the self-care category, offering products such as foot peels, body butter, shower steamer tablets, and light therapy lamps to provide your skin with nourishing benefits while helping to keep your spirits up at the same time. There are also glowing salt lamps, herb-growing kits, and scented soy candles that'll add a warm and refreshing ambiance to your home's overall aesthetic, as well as some cool and fun items like light-up chopsticks and a 16-color toilet night light that's motion-activated.

With all of these things in mind, staying home doesn't seem so bad, does it? Shop these items believe and create a space you love.

1 A Set Of Curtain String Lights That'll Add Some Sparkle To Your Decor Twinkle Star Window Curtain String Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon These sparkling curtain string lights add ambiance to any room and since they're waterproof you can use them outdoors, too. They feature eight modes that chase, flash, twinkle, and more.

2 The Suction-Cup Foot Scrubber That You Can Easily Use in The Bath Or Shower Fresh Feet- Foot Scrubber Amazon $15 See On Amazon Exfoliate and cleanse your feet with ease using while this convenient and anti-microbial foot scrubber with built-in pumice stone. It features a contoured design that cradles your foot and scrubs it from all angles for a soft and smooth finish. The anti-slip base features strong suction cups so you can use it in the shower or bath without issue.

3 A Comfortable Memory Foam Wedge Pillow That Soft & Breathable Healthex Cooling Gel Bed Wedge Pillow Amazon $44 See On Amazon You can use this cooling gel wedge pillow to elevate your head or legs while sleeping or lounging. It's made of soft memory foam that's breathable and comfortable — two layers, to be exact. The thick bottom layer is made with dense memory foam while the top is made with cooling memory gel foam.

4 The Handcrafted Bath Fizzies For Spa-Worthy Soaks LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs (12-Piece) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Indulge in these handcrafted bath fizzies each time you take a bath. Formulated with ingredients like shea butter, coco butter, and more, they're nourishing for your skin and body. Drop them in the tub and watch them fizz while taking in the soothing aroma.

5 A Foaming Bath Soap That'll Help Relax Your Body & Mind Dr Teal's Foaming Bath Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add this foaming solution to your next bath for relaxing and enjoyable cleansing. It contains pure epsom salt to help relieve stressed muscles and chamomile to help calm your mind, body, and soul. The formula's effervescent bubbles gently cleanse the skin as you soak.

6 These Drops That Eliminate Sulfites & Tannins From Your Wine Drop It Wine Drops Amazon $15 See On Amazon These genius wine drops are here to save your upcoming happy hours, because they'll get rid of the sulfites and tannins in each glass within 20 seconds. This non-GMO solution — which is free of gluten, soy, and dairy — can treat up to 55 glasses of wine (or nine bottles in total).

7 The Door Draft Stopper That'll Help Keep Your Home Warm YourHouseInc Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Prevent breezes, bugs, rodents, and more from entering your home using this adhesive door draft stopper. The weatherstripping easily attaches to any material to provide long-lasting insulation for your dwelling space. It's super easy to install and also works to soundproof any area you'd like.

8 The Amazon Fire Stick 4K With A Voice-Controlled Remote Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon $40 See On Amazon This Amazon Fire Stick — one of Amazon's most popular devices with 400,000 reviews — turns your TV into a smart TV, giving you access to all the major stream platforms. It also features a voice-controlled Alexa remote and has the ability to stream in 4K.

9 The Smooth Satin Pillowcase That's Good For Your Skin & Hair Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Amazon $21 See On Amazon This high-quality satin pillowcase doesn't absorb moisture so it helps keep your skin hydrated and doesn't strip your hair of its natural oils. The smooth satin also prevents the friction that can damage your hair or cause hair loss.

10 These Invigorating Shower Steamers That Emit Calming Scents Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get the ultimate spa-like experience with these soothing shower steamers. Enjoy the scents of lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, and grapefruit to help invigorate your mind and senses at the beginning or end of a long day. To use them, simply set one of these tablets in the corner of your shower and allow it to melt and fizz away as you cleanse.

11 An Essential Oil Set With 6 Soothing Scents For Aromatherapy Lagunamoon Essential Oils (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of six essential oils is perfect for aromatherapy lovers. In this kit, you'll receive lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree oils that can be mixed and matched to create different scents. Each bottle offers different properties that can calm, offer clarity, increase concentration, and awaken the senses.

12 The Microwave Popcorn Popper That Also Melts Butter For The Perfect Snack Ecolution Original Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get quick and delicious air-popped snacks in this microwave popcorn popper. It's made of durable borosilicate glass that circulates hot air throughout to eliminate burning or un-popped kernels. There's also a butter melting function built into the lid for your convenience.

13 This Mini Waffle Maker That Makes Breakfast More Exciting Dash Mini waffle maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon This mini waffle maker creates delicious food in minutes. It's lightweight and compact, serving up small-portion waffles, hash browns, and more. The device heats up quickly, while the non-stick surface makes for simple cooking and clean-up. Choose from several colors and cute patterns.

14 This Wireless Doorbell So You Know When Your Takeout Is Here SadoTech White Wireless Doorbell & Chime Amazon $18 See On Amazon Install this doorbell chime to your front door to signal when someone's at your home. It offers 35 chimes and 17 tones that can be changed to suit your preferences. The set up is simple and works without the need for wiring or major tools. Select your favorite from an array of colors.

15 The Handheld Milk Frother So You Can Make Cafe-Worthy Lattes Zulay Original Milk Frother Amazon $19 See On Amazon Craft your homemade coffee beverages and more using this handheld milk frother. It's the perfect tool for making lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, and other foamed milk products, shakes, egg nogs, matcha, teas, and beyond. This battery-operated device comes with a convenient metal stand. Plus, it's simple to store and easy to clean. Select your favorite of many colors.

16 An Exfoliating Foot Peel That Removes Dry Skin & Calluses With Ease Bea Luz Foot Peel Mask Exfoliant (2 Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made with various natural extracts (such as papain, aloe vera, lavender, and more), this foot peel helps remove calluses and excess skin after just one use. While using them, one pair should be left on for an hour or 90 minutes and later washed off. You should then see the smooth results as the flaky skin begins to peel off between three and seven days, but the entire peeling process can take up to two weeks.

17 A Mood-Boosting Light Therapy Lamp That Mimics The Sunlight TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can help rid yourself of the winter blues with this UV-free LED light therapy lamp. It mimics the brightness of sunlight to help keep you focused throughout the day or night, even when it's cloudy or dark. This mood-boosting device is small and portable, making it great for use in any room of your home or office.

18 This WFH Essential: An Angled Laptop Desk With A Built-In Cushion Mind Reader Portable 8 Position Lap Top Desk Amazon $15 See On Amazon This laptop desk makes working from home a bit easier on your eyes, neck, and back. It features an angled pop-up tray that can lock into eight different positions to help reduce strain. There's also a stuffed lap cushion that helps position it comfortably on your lap.

19 A Himalayan Salt Lamp Bowl That's Filled With Massage Balls Himalayan Glow Salt lamp with Massage Ball Amazon $40 See On Amazon This Himalayan salt lamp not only allows you to enjoy its warm ambient glow, but it also offers five massage balls that can be rolled onto any part of your body for relaxing stress relief therapy. The therapeutic, bowl-style lamp is perfect for your home, office, yoga studio, and beyond, serving as a conversation piece while offering many benefits.

20 The Unicorn Gold Toilet Spray That Stops Odors Before They Start Squatty Potty Unicorn Gold Toilet Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fight odor on contact with this quick-acting toilet spray. The nano-particles in this spritz traps odors above the water line in your toilet, halting smells before they even start. It's made of natural and non-toxic essential oils and comes in five nose-pleasing scents for your choosing.

21 A Self-Cleaning Bidet With Adjustable Water Pressure Zomma Bidet Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can get a more fresh and clean feel after using the bathroom with this toilet bidet. It features adjustable water pressure for comfortable cleaning and is self-sanitizing for simple maintenance. This device can be easily installed in 15 minutes without the help of a plumber.

22 This Smart Dimmer Switch That'll Create A Soothing Atmosphere Gosund Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $20 See On Amazon These dimmer switches allow you to control the highs and lows of your home's lighting. The switch takes brightness levels from zero to 100 and can also be fully controlled via Alexa, Google Home Assistant, or an app. This device comes in a standard size and is accompanied by step-by-step instructions on the installation and wiring process.

23 This Sandwich Maker That Can Press Grilled Cheese, Paninis, & More OSTBA Sandwich Maker Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you're in the mood for grilled cheese, paninis, or French toast, this sandwich maker can help. Simply add your sandwich to the non-stick plates after they're heated, and then press down while the ingredients warm up. You can even use it to make delicious omelettes.

24 This Journal That Features Prompts From Former First Lady Michelle Obama Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice Amazon $10 See On Amazon Express your thoughts, feelings, and emotions in this journal by former first lady Michelle Obama. It features 208 pages filled with writing prompts from the FLOTUS to help guide you through your day to day life. It's the perfect gift for someone special in your life or even just to keep for yourself.

25 These Motion-Sensing Night Lights That'll Add Shine Where You Want It AMIR Motion Sensor Light (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Install these motion sensor night lights anywhere around your home for ultimate convenience. They feature bright output, illuminating when they detect any motion within 10 feet and powering down after 15 seconds without movement. They're simple to install without tools and are accompanied by adhesive pads and built-in magnets that allow you to stick them nearly anywhere you'd like.

26 The Motion-Detecting Toilet Night Light That Shines In Different Colors Chunace 16-Color Toilet Night Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon Go ahead and install this toilet night light in your bathroom. It feature 16 colors with five brightness levels that operate via motion detection. Powered by three AA batteries, this device can function for up to 12 months at a time without needing battery replacement.

27 These Cozy Wool-Blend Socks That'll Keep Your Feet Warm & Dry Yoicy Womens Super Thick Wool Socks (3-5 Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Stay warm and comfortable with these thick and cozy socks. They're super soft and feature high elasticity for comfortable wear. The wool-blend composition is moisture-wicking and sweat resistant to also keep you dry throughout the day. Choose from several color combinations.

28 These Scented Soy Candles That'll Make Your House Smell So Good Lulu Candles Luxury Scented Soy Candles (2-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon These scented candles are crafted with soy wax that's paraben-free and pleasant smelling. Each selection in the two-pack holds 9 ounces of wax and offers an extended burn time. Select your favorite of many scent combinations; the set featured here smells like amber rose and sheer musk.

29 An Electric Tea Kettle For Quickly Made Hot Water Mueller Austria Premium Electric Kettle Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cordless electric tea kettle is made of quality borosilicate glass and durable stainless steel for long-lasting use. It heats up rapidly and comes with an auto shut-off feature that powers down 30 seconds after the water reaches its boiling point. The bright LED lights indicate when the kettle is on, and it'll look great on your countertop.

30 A Cushiony Bath Pillow That Helps Support Your Head, Neck & Spine Soothing Company Bath Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon Relax comfortably in your bathroom using this bath pillow. It features 3-D mesh fabric that's breathable and quick-drying — and it also comes backed with six suction cups that help secure it in place as you soak. The design helps supports your back, head, and shoulders for ultimate stability.

31 This Automatic Soap Dispenser That You Don't Have To Touch Hanamichi Soap Dispenser Amazon $25 See On Amazon Place this automatic soap dispenser by your bathroom sink or countertop for hands-free cleaning. It's sturdy, durable, and comes with a motion sensor that dispenses anytime someone waves their hand beneath its spout for easy use. As an added convenience, you can also adjust the dispensed volume to prevent waste and mess.

32 A Set Of Lightsaber Chopsticks That Are Fun For The Whole Family Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks Amazon $11 See On Amazon Fun and functional, these lightsaber chopsticks are a great addition to any dinner night. Each set illuminates brightly and comes powered via battery for ease and convenience. They turn on and off with the simple touch of a button and come in seven vibrant neon colors for your choosing.

33 The Self-Watering Planter That'll Help You Care For Flowers Santino Self Watering Planter Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your plants healthy and thriving with this self-watering planter. The 9.2-inch pot promises to keep your flowers moist for over four weeks at a time, making it a viable option for when you plan to be away from home for a few days. It's made of durable plastic and is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

34 These Wood Repair Markers That'll Make Your Furniture Look Like New Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers Amazon $10 See On Amazon These wood markers will help repair and retouch small nicks, dings, and stains in your furniture. The set comes with six repair markers and six wax sticks in the popular wooden hues of maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black, along with a sharpener. Suitable for various types of wood, this set is simple to use as a quick home improvement option.

35 These Soft Door Handles That Make Trips To The Fridge Super Cozy OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can eliminate the occurrence of fingerprints and stains with this set of refrigerator handle covers. Each is machine washable, easy to put on, and made with a Velcro fastening. Not to mention, they're seriously soft. Choose from black, gray, and two different shades of red.

36 These Chair Leg Socks That'll Help Protect Your Floors & Furniture Ezprotekt Chair Leg Socks (24-Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Protect your chairs and floors with this set of chair leg socks. Made of durable fibers enhanced with elastic, they offer a snug and slip-free fit. Plus, the bottoms are anti-skid for noise reduction and safety. This 24-piece set comes in gray, black, and brown.

37 The Wireless Dehumidifier That Can Be Installed Just About Anyhwere Eva-Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon Safe, non-toxic, and easy-to-use, this dehumidifier keeps small places dry, odor-free, and comfortable for up to 10 years. It comes in a portable design and can be easily hung anywhere throughout your home, office, garage, attic, and more. There are no cords, cables, or batteries required. You simply watch the active moisture indicator beads inside turn from orange to green to alert you when it's time to refresh or change.

38 An Organic Herb Garden Kit That's Small Enough To Fit In Your Windowsill Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This set of growing seeds contains five different herbs, including basil, cilantro, parsley, sage, and thyme. It also comes with five compostable peat pots, five potting soil discs, five plant markers, and a full set of instructions to help you grow strong and healthy organic, non-GMO plants. Each pot is small enough to sit on any windowsill, balcony, or countertop, making them great for small and large homes alike.

39 This Eye-Friendly LED Lamp With A Built-In USB Charging Port TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp Amazon $40 See On Amazon Place this desk lamp on your tabletop or desk for lighting that's efficient and gentle on the eyes. The LED lamp offers five color modes and seven brightness levels — and it even tilts and swivels in various directions so you can direct light wherever it's needed most. It also has a built-in USB charging port, so you can simultaneously charge your phone or other devices as you work, read, or study. Pick from four colors.

40 The Shower Head With 3 Spray Modes & A Filtration System Nosame Shower Head Amazon $17 See On Amazon Upgrade your shower experience with this filtering shower head. It installs easily and offers three spray modes that densely disperse for comfortability. The filtration system also helps remove impurities from your water, giving you an enjoyable shower experience each time.

41 This Pan Organizer So You Can Easily Organize Your Kitchen SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can easily optimize your storage space with this pan organizer. It slides into your cabinets vertically or horizontally and can hold up to five pans at a time. The unit can also be affixed to your cabinets with the included screws if desired.

42 The Set Of Layered Hangers That Help Create More Space In Your Closet Niclogi Tank Tops Hanger (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can create more space in your closet with these unique layered hangers. Each one is made of high-quality metal that can hold up to eight tops, bras, scarves, and more. The rubber tips help protect against scratches while the hanger itself can be folded and stored away when not in use.

43 This Set Of Refrigerator Liners That'll Help Keep Your Kitchen Tidy Pelapola Washable Shelf Mats Amazon $12 See On Amazon These refrigerator liners help prevent mess and spills from getting onto your shelves. They're non-stick, non-slip, washable, and BPA-free for easy use. Each set comes with seven pieces that can also be used to line cabinets, drawers, desks, and more.

44 These 10-Foot Charging Cables That Are Woven For Durability OIITH 10Ft Charger Cable (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These 10-foot iPhone cables offer charging convenience at a great distance. They're extra-durable to help reduce the chances of cord fraying, tangling, or splitting. Offered in a pack of three, you can keep one in each room so you have one whenever you need it.

45 This Whipped Body Butter That Helps Hydrate & Nourish Your Skin With Vitamins Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud Whipped Body Butter Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made of 100% organic African shea butter imported from Africa, this soothing body butter is rich in vitamins and other nourishing properties. Great for various skin types, this butter is especially hydrating and moisturizing. Slather the rich formula onto your skin to feel and see the amazing results.

46 A Wall Outlet With Built-In USB Ports & A Shelf To Hold Your Things Socket Wall Shelf 10 Port Surge Protector Wall Outlet Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wall outlet with shelf offers a great deal of convenience for the whole family. It features eight outlets, two USB charging ports, and a ledge that's large enough to hold small devices as they charge. The accessory is super simple to install, only needing to be plugged into your existing outlet to work.

47 An Extendable Drawer Organizer That Fits All Of Your Utensils Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This expandable drawer organizer is great for the kitchen, bedroom, and more. It has up to eight compartments that are extendable to fit your utensils with ease. Plus, it's made of durable bamboo that's sure to last you for years to come.

48 The Curtain Panel That Blocks Light And Drafty Air Deconovo Darkening Thermal Grommet Window Curtain Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can reduce the amount of light, air, and noise that enter your home by using these thermal blackout curtains. Each comes equipped with six top grommets for easy hanging and maneuverability. The panel is also machine washable and available in a variety of lengths colors.

49 The Anti-Slip Cup Holder So You Can Sip Without Spills CouchCoaster Anti-Spill Cup Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Use this table coaster to securely hold your drink. The anti-spill holder is great for both hot and cold beverages and features a micro-suction base that helps it temporarily bond to any table or tray surface. It's also equipped with a side slot to accommodate mug handles when necessary. Choose from black or white.