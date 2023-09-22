Social Media
Last night was a music video.
Months after you bought those tickets to see your favorite artist on tour, the day of the concert has finally arrived. You’ve had your outfit picked out for weeks, and you’re ready to use that TikTok transition you’ve been seeing all over your FYP. Once the show is over, you’re probably (definitely) gonna want to commemorate the event on the ‘gram. But in order for your post to be as memorable as the concert itself, you’re going to need the perfect Instagram caption.
The Renaissance tour may be coming to a close at the end of September, and the Eras tour may have already wrapped its 2023 U.S. dates back in August, but as long as your favorite artists keep putting out music, you’ll hopefully never run out of concerts to look forward to. (The GUTS World Tour starts up in February, after all.) Whether you plan to camp out in the pit or spend the night screaming from the top of your lungs in the nosebleeds, you’re gonna want to share the experience with your IG followers — and maybe even fill them with FOMO, too. Stories are great for capturing the concert in the moment, but if you want a record of your attendance that won’t disappear after 24 hours, a Grid post is the way to go. And if the show leaves you speechless, you can let these 15 concert caption ideas do the talking, no matter what genre you’re into.