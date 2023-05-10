Use These TikTok Transitions To Show Off Your Eras Tour Outfits

The day has finally come: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has reached your city. You’ve been waiting for this day for months, and have probably been planning your outfit ever since your Ticketmaster purchase went through. Naturally, you want to commemorate your day with tons of pics and videos, and lucky for you there are plenty of TikTok transition options you can use to document your Eras Tour outfit. Whether you’re dressing as one of the singer’s early albums or nodding to Swift’s most recent release, these Eras Tour TikTok transitions are sure to make your outfit ~shimmer~.

You’ve probably been keeping a close eye on all the “secret songs” Swift has been playing at every tour stop, as well as the possible easter eggs that might signal a new album is on the way, but now it’s your turn to finally see the show for yourself. You could wear a red lipstick in honor of the pop star, or maybe even let the viral Taylor Swift Eras filter pick your makeup look, but one thing’s for certain — your outfit is going to be the star of the show tonight. That’s why you need the perfect Taylor Swift-inspired TikTok transition to show off your ‘fit, because if don’t take a video of it, did it really happen? These thirteen transition ideas are Swiftie-approved and cover a range of different eras, so you can pick the one that best reflects your style (and your favorite album).

“Fearless” If you don’t know how life gets better than seeing Taylor Swift in concert, this transition featuring a sped-up version of “Fearless” is just for you. User @margoshry and their friend demonstrate how it’s meant to be done by holding hands and pulling apart at the lyrics “Take my hand and drag me head first,” then coming back together in their fancy ‘fits on “Fearless.”

“Sparks Fly” Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) may still be a few months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get in the spirit with this transition to “Sparks Fly” from @nataliezacek. The creator flipped their hair on the lyric “Drop everything now,” but you can reveal your outfit however you’d like.

“Bejeweled” “Bejeweled” really is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only did it give us an iconic dance (thanks, @mikaelarellano), but now you can use it to show off your makeup for the Eras Tour, too. According to @sabrinaannesocials’ mini tutorial, all you have to do is set your timer to 6.8 and tap the screen, then dab your makeup brush on the camera at the end of the first clip and start of the second.

“Cruel Summer” It’s about to be a not-so “Cruel Summer” thanks to the Eras Tour, but you can still use the song in your concert transition, just like @hayleejoe did in their TikTok.

“Look What You Made Me Do” Don’t think we forgot about you, Reputation fans, because this transition to “Look What You Made Me Do” from @alyssaomahen literally lets you show off what Taylor made you do — dress cute, that is.

“Red” Here’s another Red transition from @hayleejoe, and this time it’s a nod to the title track. The creator used a guitar for their transition, but as long as you cut to your outfit on the lyrics, “Forgetting him was like trying to know / Somebody you never met,” you’re good to go.

“Karma” Midnights doesn’t have to be your favorite T-Swift album for you to use this transition. User @queencitytrends and her daughter used this “Karma” transition by lip-syncing the words “Oh, my God, your Eras Tour outfit looks so f*cking good” in a regular t-shirt and sweats combo, before covering the camera. Once they were all dolled up and ready to go, the mom released her hand from the camera to reveal their looks for the night.

“The Lucky One” Certified Swiftie @hayleejoe is at it again with another transition to “The Lucky One,” so if your outfit is inspired by Red, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. To use the sound, dance around to the first half of the audio before getting changed, then run your fingers across the screen to reveal your show-stopping concert outfit on the lyrics, “And they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one.”

“Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince” If you’re in your Lover era, you can use this “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince” transition idea from @cathryn.maryclaire.ficks to show off your (probably) pink outfit for the tour.

“Don’t Blame Me” If you’re going for a moody makeup look a la Reputation, this transition to “Don’t Blame Me” by @brookerobertss0 might be exactly what you need — but only if you think you can nail the camera spin into your concert-ready outfit.

“Picture To Burn” If you’ve been a Swiftie since the singer’s debut album, you’ll definitely want to use this “Picture To Burn” transition with your bestie. To do it like @tpwkinley and their friend, one of you will lip-sync the words, “He let her drive the truck? He never let me drive the truck.,” and the other will respond, “That is so messed up.” Start spinning once the music hits, and quickly transform into your official Eras tour outfit.