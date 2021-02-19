Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 19, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Feb. 19, Bustle's resident astrologer, Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The high energy continues as the moon enters bubbly and quick-witted Gemini in the late morning. When the moon is in Gemini, we usually find ourselves engaged in multiple activities and conversations at once. Usually, it's a good time for brainstorming, meetings, and anything else that involves ideas and communication. However, with Mercury (Gemini's ruling planet) still retrograde, we may need to make sure we double check our work and our facts.

Come the afternoon, the Gemini moon squares off with the Sun in dreamy Pisces, while later in the evening, Venus in excitable Aquarius faces off with Mars in comfort-seeking Taurus. As a result, we might feel a strange mixture of being wired and tired. The best way to deal with this unpredictable energy is to lean into the energy of Pisces season and go with the flow.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

It might be hard for you to focus today, as there may be lots of things vying for your attention, including sleep. Try to tune out the distractions as best as possible and take it slow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A friend-related drama could have you feeling a bit insecure or unwelcome today. If your actions weren't the cause of the situation, don't saddle yourself with the responsibility of fixing it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may need to pace yourself today and measure your time and energy the way you would your money and resources. Meanwhile, know that the only one that can validate you is you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might have an idea that you'd like to make a reality, but it's possible that you're not being as realistic as you should be right now. Before you make a move, seek out some sound advice.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might have a goal that you're trying to reach, and it may require a certain amount of funds. Before you end up overspending, look for a more efficient solution. The right partnership could help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A professional relationship could demand a lot from you today, but try not to let it zap your confidence. Allow yourself to show up and shine regardless. Extend yourself some grace.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might have some big things that you want to accomplish, but you may be getting stuck on the details in terms of making it all happen. Don't let self-doubt get in your way. Trust yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Love could be in the air now, but you may have to take some time and get clear on what you truly want. Be mindful of trying to rush or force things. Let things develop organically.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Others could be looking to you for help or assistance today. While you should help out where you can, take care that you're not overextending or committing yourself. Balance is key.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You may have a lot going on today between all the projects, meetings, and tasks on your to-do list. If you want to avoid frustration or burnout, know that it's OK to say no to work, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might have an itch to spend some money today, but it's best to hold off and save it for a bigger purchase. If offered an opportunity, make sure that you're not underselling yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You and someone in your family or someone you live with may not be on the same page today. Try to detach a bit from the situation and not take things too personally.